10 best smartwatches under 5,000: Comparing Noise and boAt offerings

Smartwatches have become indispensable companions in our tech-driven lives, offering a seamless blend of style and functionality. In a market flooded with options, finding the perfect smartwatch that suits both your needs and budget can be a daunting task. Fortunately, if you're on the lookout for a reliable smartwatch under ₹5000, we've got you covered. In this exploration, we'll delve into the realms of two prominent players in the budget-friendly smartwatch arena: Noise and boAt.

These wrist-bound gadgets not only keep you connected, but also help you stay on top of your health and fitness goals. As we navigate the landscape of affordable smartwatches, the battle between Noise and boAt emerges as a compelling narrative.

For those who seek a fusion of cutting-edge technology and affordability, the offerings from Noise and boAt stand out as prime contenders. These brands have carved a niche for themselves in the market, consistently delivering feature-rich smartwatches that don't burn a hole in your pocket.

Our journey through the top 10 smartwatches under ₹5000 will unravel the distinctive features and functionalities that set Noise and boAt apart. From sleek designs to advanced health tracking, these smartwatches promise to be more than just timekeepers. As we compare and contrast the offerings from these two brands, we aim to provide you with valuable insights that will empower you to make an informed decision.

So, fasten your seatbelts as we embark on a journey into some budget-friendly smartwatches, where style meets substance, and innovation meets affordability. In the clash between Noise and boAt, discover which smartwatch emerges as the ultimate companion for your wrist, enhancing your daily life without breaking the bank.

Product List

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is the ultimate companion for those seeking a blend of style and functionality. Immerse yourself in a vivid 1.96-inch (4.9 cm) AMOLED display, witnessing life unfold on a bigger canvas. With a remarkable 7-day battery life (2 days with calling), this smartwatch becomes your unstoppable partner, charging fully in just 2 hours. Stay on top of fitness goals using the NoiseFit app, tracking your activities and completing challenges to earn exclusive offers. Equipped with a MEMS Microphone for calling clarity, enjoy crystal clear calls powered by Tru Sync™ technology. Effortlessly navigate with the functional crown and stay connected with the Always On Display feature. In the box, discover the smartwatch, charger, warranty card, user manual, and a toolkit for strap size adjustment (Elite edition watches only). Priced as a smartwatch under ₹5000, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 is the best smartwatch ₹5000, offering advanced features without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

Series :ColorFit Ultra 3

Colour: ‎Glossy Silver

Item Height: ‎12 Millimeters

Item Width: ‎39 Millimeters

Standing screen display size:1.96 Inches

Product Dimensions:4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm; 45 Grams

Pros Cons NoiseFit app integration Potential error margins in readings Vibrant AMOLED display

2. Noise Latest Launch ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch brings style and functionality among smartwatches under ₹5000, ranking among theTop 5k Smartwatches. Immerse yourself in a world of vivid clarity with the AMOLED Always On Display, delivering real-time updates on weather, AQI, and time through dynamic watch faces. Express your style with a range of strap types and colors, ensuring your smartwatch complements your daily look. The SoS technology allows you to reach out to up to 5 emergency contacts swiftly, ensuring your safety is just a touch away. Decode emotions with incoming emoji support, and effortlessly navigate the smartwatch's features with the functional crown. Stay connected on the move with BT calling powered by Tru SyncTM, offering crystal-clear communication. The Noise Health SuiteTM keeps your well-being in check with a comprehensive health suite, while the 100+ sports modes let you track your gains across various activities.

Specifications of Noise Latest Launch ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch

Brand:Noise

Model Name:ColorFit Pro 5

Style:ColorFit Pro 5

Colour:Classic Blue

Screen Size:1.85 Inches

Pros Cons User-friendly functional crown Brightness adjustment concerns Comprehensive health tracking

3. boAt Newly Lauched Lunar Comet Smart Watch

This newly launched smartwatch is a game-changer for those on a budget, offering incredible features at an unbeatable price. The boAt Lunar Comet boasts a crisp 1.39-inch HD Display, providing clarity and vivid detail for all your smartwatch needs. Stay connected with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, ensuring crystal-clear conversations right from your wrist. Navigating through the smartwatch is a breeze with the Functional Crown, offering an intuitive and smooth control experience. For fitness enthusiasts, the Lunar Comet is a dream come true with over 100 Sports Modes to track a wide range of activities. Personalize your smartwatch with a choice of 100+ Watch Faces, letting you match your style and mood effortlessly. Prioritize your health with Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen Monitoring and gain real-time insights into your fitness levels. Designed for an active lifestyle, this smartwatch is IP67 Dust, Sweat & Splash Resistant, making it suitable for various environments and activities. Get the boAt Lunar Comet Smartwatch under ₹5000and embrace a world of connectivity, fitness, and style without breaking the bank.

Specifications of boAt Newly Lauched Lunar Comet Smart Watch

Colour:Black

Brand:boAt

Item Form:Smart Watch

Item Dimensions LxWxH:49 x 102 x 105 Millimeters

Net Quantity: 1 count

Pros Cons Advanced Bluetooth Calling for Clear Communication May Have a Learning Curve for Beginners Wide Range of Sports Modes for Fitness Tracking

4. boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with 2.01

boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with a spectacular 2.01-inch HD Display is a feature-packed smartwatch under ₹5000 that redefines your digital experience. Immerse yourself in its expansive capacitive touch screen, offering seamless control at your fingertips. With a peak brightness of 550 Nits, enjoy crystal-clear visibility in any lighting. Stay connected effortlessly with Bluetooth Calling using the premium built-in speaker and microphone. Customize your watch face with the DIY Watch Face Studio, reflecting your unique style. Gain exclusive boAt Coins, redeemable through the boAt Crest App based on your workouts. Engage in over 700+ Active Modes, ensuring every activity, from workouts to leisure, is accounted for. This quality smartwatch under ₹5000,boasts IP67 dust, sweat, and splash resistance, undergoing rigorous testing for unmatched durability. Monitor your health with precision using the heart rate and SPO2 monitor. The sleep monitor offers insightful data on your sleep stages. Loaded with features like HR, SpO2, Fitness Tracker, and more, this smartwatch is a complete wellness companion. Enjoy up to 5 days of battery life, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Wave Sigma comes with a package of inclusions, including the smartwatch, charging cable, warranty card, and user manual.

Specifications of boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch

Brand:boAt

Model Name:Wave Sigma

Style:Modern

Colour: Jade Purple

Screen Size:2.01 Inches

Pros Cons DIY Watch Face Studio Limited Supported Applications Up to 5 Days Battery Life

5. Noise Diva Smartwatch

Noise Diva Smartwatch is a budget-friendly and stylish timepiece that seamlessly blends sophistication with functionality. Elevate your fashion game with the diamond-cut dial, enhancing your glamorous lifestyle and adding a touch of elegance to your everyday look. Choose from a variety of metallic and leather straps to celebrate your unique style for any occasion. The 1.1-inch AMOLED display of the Noise Diva Smartwatch mesmerizes with captivating visuals, always on for your convenience. Enjoy a remarkable 4-day battery life, ensuring uninterrupted use of its features. Track your progress with the NoiseFit Focus app, offering a comprehensive suite of features to enhance your overall experience. Efficiently manage your bustling lifestyle with Bluetooth calling, staying connected on the go. Prioritize your health with 24X7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and more. Explore over 100+ watch faces and productivity tools for a personalized experience in this smartwatch under ₹5000.

Specifications of Noise Diva Smartwatch

Brand:Noise

Model Name:NoiseFit Diva

Style:Casual

Colour:Silver Link

Screen Size:1.01 Inches

Pros Cons Health & fitness features Learning curve for features Multiple strap options

6. Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96 is a smartwatch under ₹5000 that redefines your fitness journey and connectivity experience. Its 1.96-inch AMOLED Display ensures maximum clarity, delivering sheer brilliance and impact to every visual detail. Rapid health monitoring lets you measure heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels with a single tap, keeping you in sync with your wellness goals. Unlock a new dimension of fitness with post-training recovery analysis, VO2 max insights, and training load insights. Personalize your smartwatch with DIY watch faces and enjoy lower button customization for quick access to your favorite features. In emergencies, the SoS technology allows you to call for help within seconds, with up to 5 saved emergency contacts. Stay connected on the go with BT calling powered by Tru SyncTM, ensuring seamless communication without lag or battery concerns. Decode the emotions behind messages with incoming emoji support, enhancing your messaging experience. Dive into a health-centric lifestyle with the Noise Health SuiteTM, providing comprehensive health stats.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96

Brand:Noise

Model Name:ColorFit Pro 5 Max

Style:Casual

Colour:Classic Black

Screen Size:1.96 Inches

Pros Cons SoS Technology for Emergencies Limited OS Compatibility Noise Health SuiteTM for Holistic Health Insights

7. boAt Xtend Smartwatch Batman Edition

boAt Xtend Smartwatch Batman Edition is a masterpiece among options of smartwatch under ₹5000 that seamlessly blends style with functionality. This smartwatch, highly praised in Smartwatch Reviews under ₹5000, is equipped with Alexa's built-in voice assistant, transforming it into your personalized command center. Set reminders and alarms, and get live cricket scores effortlessly with just your voice. The 1.69-inch big square color LCD display with a round dial ensures a complete capacitive touch experience, providing effortless control. Choose from multiple watch faces with customizable options to match your OOTD every day. The ambient light display automatically adjusts brightness, adapting to your environment for optimal visibility. Monitor your overall health with the stress monitor, heart rate, and SpO2 readings, though not intended for medical use. The sleep monitoring feature tracks all sleep stages, contributing to your overall well-being. Boasting 14 sports modes and 5 ATM dust, splash, and sweat resistance, it's the ideal fitness companion.

Specifications of boAt Xtend Smartwatch Batman Edition

Brand:boAt

Model Name:Xtend

Style:DC Edition

Colour:Knight Black

Screen Size:1.69 Inches

Pros Cons Alexa Voice Assistant Dust and Water Resistance 7-Day Battery Life

8. boAt Lunar Peak SmartWatch with 1.45

boAt Lunar Peak Smartwatch is a wearable that seamlessly combines style and functionality. Immerse yourself in vivid visuals on the 1.45-inch AMOLED Display, boasting a high-definition resolution of 466*466 for unparalleled clarity and rich colours. Stay connected on the go with advanced Bluetooth calling, ensuring you're always within reach.

This smartwatch under ₹5000 keeps you informed at a glance with the Always on Display feature, providing essential information at your fingertips. Personalize your watch with Cloud & Custom Watch Faces to match your style and mood. Elevate your entertainment experience with in-built games, transforming your smartwatch into more than just a timepiece. Stay informed with stock tracking and an SOS feature for added safety. The durable design, featuring IP67 Dust, Sweat, and Splash Resistance, ensures the Lunar Peak is ready for various environments and activities. Prioritize your well-being with heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, keeping your health always within reach.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Peak SmartWatch

Brand:boAt

Model Name:Lunar Peak

Style:Modern

Colour:Black

Screen Size:1.45 Inches

Pros Cons Advanced Bluetooth Calling Limited Third-Party App Support Comprehensive Health Monitoring

9. Noise Twist Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with 1.38

Noise Twist Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with 1.38-inch TFT display is a smartwatch under ₹5000 that redefines convenience and style. The vibrant round display, coupled with a sleek metallic finish, delivers a premium on-screen experience. With Tru SyncTM technology, enjoy hassle-free pairing, stable connectivity, and lower battery consumption for the most advanced calling experience. Noise Buzz empowers you to manage calls directly from your wrist, access call logs, making calls from the dial pad, and saving up to 10 favorite contacts. The Noise Health SuiteTM offers comprehensive health monitoring tools, including a blood oxygen monitor, sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and a female cycle tracker. Indulge in your preferred fitness routine with 100 sports modes, and breeze through a week without charging thanks to the up to 7-day battery life. The smartwatch under ₹5000 features 100+ watch faces for a daily style refresh and a Productivity Suite to boost daily efficiency with call, SMS, and app notifications, reminders, calculator, weather updates, quick reply, smart DND, world clock, alarm, stopwatch, and timer. With IP68 water resistance, stay protected from splashes, dust, and moisture at all times.

Specifications of Noise Twist Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

Brand: Noise

Model Name: NoiseFit Twist

Style: Modern

Colour: Midnight Blue

Screen Size: 1.38 Inches

Pros Cons Tru SyncTM for advanced calling Occasional connectivity issues Comprehensive Health Suite

10. boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch with 1.96

boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch with a stunning 1.96-inch AMOLED Display, offering an immersive visual experience with its Curved 3D design. Elevate your style and stay connected effortlessly with this smartwatch under ₹5000. Always on Display technology ensures convenience, allowing you to view the home screen without repetitive wake gestures, while the battery can last up to two days in this mode. The intuitive Functional Crown makes navigation a breeze, providing a seamless and enjoyable user experience. With over 100 Sports Modes, this smartwatch adapts to your fitness routines, ensuring a personalized approach to your health journey. Monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels in real-time, empowering you to make informed decisions about your well-being. Designed for an active lifestyle, the boAt Ultima Vogue boasts an IP67 Dust, Sweat & Splash Resistance rating, making it suitable for various environments and activities. Remember to charge it to 100% before first use to unlock its full potential.

Specifications of boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch

Brand:boAt

Model Name:Ultima Vogue

Style:Modern

Colour:Jet Black

Screen Size:1.96 Inches

Pros Cons Real-time Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitoring May require frequent charging with active use IP67 Dust, Sweat & Splash Resistance

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96 A never seen before display The best calling experience with TruSync Noise Health Suite Noise Latest Launch ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85 Pixels with precision Bluetooth version 5.3 Single chip technology boAt Newly Launched Lunar Comet Smart Watch 1.39-inch HD Display for Crisp Visuals Functional Crown for Intuitive Navigation Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitoring boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with 2.01 DIY Watch Face Studio Crest App Health Ecosystem 700+ Active Modes Noise Diva Smartwatch Stunning Visuals 1.1-inch AMOLED display Always on Display Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96 SoS Feature & Noise Health Suite SoS for emergencies Breathing exercise boAt Xtend Smartwatch Batman Edition Water resistance Guided meditative breathing Supported Applications boAt Lunar Peak SmartWatch with 1.45 Durable Design Advanced Bluetooth Calling Vivid AMOLED Display Noise Twist Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with 1.38 Designed to be flaunted The new way to make calls A new way to stay healthy boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch with 1.96 Crest App Health Ecosystem Stylish 3D curve display 100+ Sports Modes

Best overall product

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product under ₹5000. Its 1.96-inch AMOLED display, 7-day battery life, and MEMS Microphone for crystal-clear calls make it a stylish and functional companion. The NoiseFit app integration and vibrant display add to its appeal, offering advanced features.

Best value for money product

For those seeking value, the boAt Lunar Peak Smartwatch with its 1.45-inch AMOLED Display and comprehensive health monitoring, is the best pick under ₹5000. With an Always On Display feature and in-built games, it combines style and functionality, offering a great balance at an affordable price.

How to choose between noise and boAt smartwatches?

When selecting a smartwatch under ₹5000 between Noise and boAt, consider your priorities. If a vibrant display and advanced calling features are key, Noise models like the ColorFit Ultra 3 or ColorFit Pro 5 Max are ideal. The NoiseFit app adds value for fitness enthusiasts.

On the boAt side, options like the Wave Sigma with a 2.01-inch HD Display and the Xtend Batman Edition with Alexa built-in offer unique features. The boAt Lunar Peak, with its 1.45-inch AMOLED Display and comprehensive health monitoring, is a balanced choice.

Consider factors like display size, battery life, health features, and style preferences. Both brands provide a range of options, so the final decision depends on individual needs and priorities.

