10 most-played titles on Steam for March

American Giant Valve’s Steam is the biggest platform for PC gaming. Now after they introduced Steam Deck, a portable gaming device powered by Steam just like Nintendo switch, has continued to grow in popularity among gamers. That’s why most gaming stats are collected from Steam. Image Credit: Valve

Recently Steam revealed a chart of 10 most-played games of March 2023. Here’s Hindustan Times providing you the titles according to Steam’s list.

1. Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Since its launch date Counter Strike: Global Offensive sits consistently at the top of the Steam chart. Notably most of the time CS: GO ranked as the number one most played game; there are very few titles that surpassed CS. Valve has also set to release their latest install for the CS Franchise, Counter-Strike 2.

2. Dota 2

Dota 2 is another free to play and Valve’s lovechild. It’s the most popular MOBA title currently available in the market. Dota’s only competitor is Riot’s League of Legends. Like CS Dota 2 also has kept its status throughout the year. Though this game is not very easy to adopt like Counter Strike, it has a very meticulous learning curve for the game mechanics and strategy.

3. Apex Legends

Apex Legends quickly became the most played battle royale after Respawn decided to launch it on Steam. This battle royale has everything a competitive gamer craves for, various legends, unique guns, high paced movement and playstyle and its regular updates keep it bugs free. It is also free-to-play on Steam.

4. PUBG

Back in 2017 when PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds came to Steam, it surprisingly became a fan favorite; everyone was ready to spend their dime over this game. This was one of the few titles that outranked Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Initially the game would cost around $13, but recently Krafton made it free-to-play due to major loss in playerbase. PUBG lost its charm into the fast paced battle royale genre where games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Warzone are dominating the market.

5. Destiny 2

Destiny 2 can be portrayed as a new age’s Skyrim. It has a deadly amalgamation of story-driven campaign and competitive multiplayer. It’s a FPS game based in a sci-fi universe. With regular DLC updates and activate multiplayer option Destiny 2 made its place on this least. Their latest DLC update, Lightfall expansion suddenly boosted the player base.

6. Goose Goose Duck

Another free-to-play in the list. This IO based social deduction game went viral on Twitch. Every big Twitch name is trying this game. However this game can be described as Among Us played with Goose. Just like among us you have to work together to complete the missions and keep an eye for that malicious duck in disguise.

7. Grand Theft Auto V

GTA V is also the consistent name in this chart. It received lots of love from the fans and with the addition of GTA Online and GTA Roleplay, it’s not a surprise that most players are still enjoying the title. And now the rumor about GTA 6 made fans go crazy.

8. Lost Ark

In 2019 Lost Ark was released in South Korea and in 2022 it launched in the US. Since then it has become more and more popular among gamers and now sits as one of the most popular titles on Steam. The March 15 update saw a spike in players.

9. Naraka: Bladepoint

It is a similar battle royale title but this Japanese lore based title features some key differences. Firstly it’s not free-to-play, secondly the actual fights seem like PvP rather than battle royale. Most of the fighting elements are based on mythical action mixed with martial arts, katana dueling and medieval weapon standoff.

10. RUST

Rust is the only survival game in the list. This game offers raiding mechanisms, cars, and a vast range of weapons in their multiplayer mode. With regular updates Rust is the perfect game that can be enjoyed better with friends. This game’s PvP and PvE environment is fun to get into.