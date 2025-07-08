1200+ fake Amazon sites detected ahead of Prime Day Sale: How to check real deals

With Amazon’s much-awaited Prime Day sale kicking off from July 12, cybersecurity researchers have issued a stark warning: cybercriminals are ramping up phishing attacks to exploit shoppers looking for deals. These fake Amazon sites are backed by convincing emails claiming account issues or refund errors to create urgency.(Unsplash)

According to new findings by cybersecurity firm Check Point Research, more than 1,230 new fake Amazon domains were registered in just the first few weeks of June. These malicious domains are designed to trick unsuspecting users into giving up personal information by imitating Amazon’s branding, just days before one of the biggest e-commerce events of the year.

Phishing emails disguised as Amazon support

The fake websites aren’t acting alone. Researchers say attackers are pairing these domains with highly convincing phishing emails, mimicking Amazon’s customer support team. Subject lines like “Refund error,” “Account suspended,” or “Unusual login activity” are being used to create panic and urgency.

Once users click the embedded links, often labelled as “Update your address” or “Fix account issue”, they’re redirected to fake login pages. These pages look legitimate but are designed to harvest login credentials, credit card numbers and other sensitive information.

“Most of these phishing pages are alarmingly convincing and even include secure-looking padlock icons,” said a spokesperson from Check Point. “But they’re fake. Users need to double-check URLs and think before they click.”

How to spot the fake Amazon sites

Experts warn users to avoid any website with suspicious domain endings like .top, .online, or those filled with hyphens and extra characters. If in doubt, manually type amazon.in or amazon.com into your browser rather than clicking through emails.

Other red flags include websites that lack HTTPS encryption, ask for too much personal information, or pressure users with urgent messages.

How to check real deals and stay safe during the Sale

With scams becoming increasingly sophisticated, here are a few expert-backed tips to shop smart:

Avoid strange-looking links: URLs that end in unfamiliar domains or have odd formatting are red flags. Stick to the official Amazon app or a manually typed web address.

Don’t trust urgent emails: Messages claiming account issues or asking you to act immediately should raise suspicion. Open a new tab and verify directly on Amazon’s site.

HTTPS isn’t foolproof: While the padlock icon is helpful, scammers can replicate it. Always double-check the domain name carefully.

Use two-factor authentication: Enable it on your Amazon account for an added layer of protection. It prevents account takeovers even if your password is compromised.

Watch out for too-good-to-be-true deals: An 85% discount on a new iPhone? If it’s not on Amazon’s actual site, it’s probably a scam.

Stick to secure payment methods: Use credit cards, virtual cards, or payment apps that offer buyer protection. Avoid wiring money or using direct bank transfers.

Scammers thrive on urgency, confusion, and too-good-to-be-true offers and Prime Day gives them the perfect setup. So, while you’re searching for the best deals, take a few seconds to verify before you click. This year, the best Prime Day deal might just be keeping your data safe.