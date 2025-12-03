Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
4K TV starting at just 7299, Upgrade your home entertainment system today with Amazon

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 02:54 pm IST

Upgrade your home entertainment with 4K TVs starting at ₹7,299 on Amazon. Enjoy sharper visuals, smart features, and great value across top models.

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S View Details checkDetails

₹7,299

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXL View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

acer 100 cm (40 inches) Ultra I Series FHD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDGGU2841BD View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹40,590

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN View Details checkDetails

₹21,499

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

A 4K TV at a starting price of 7,299 feels almost unreal, yet Amazon has decided to make upgrades far too tempting this season. Sharp visuals, brighter colours, and smarter interfaces are no longer limited to big-ticket budgets. Even small rooms can enjoy that clean 4K jump without rearranging the entire house or emptying the wallet.

Get a budget TV today.
Get a budget TV today.

If your old TV struggles with clarity or refuses to keep pace with modern apps, this is the perfect moment to switch. Crisp picture quality and a smoother entertainment setup are just a few clicks away.

Loading...

This VW 32-inch model works well for small rooms and users wanting a simple screen without stretching the budget. The frameless design gives it a modern touch, and the HD panel handles casual viewing comfortably. Android features, screen mirroring, and Wi-Fi support keep it functional for everyday streaming. Sound quality feels decent for the size. A solid entry-level pick for bedrooms and student spaces needing basic smart TV convenience.

Specifications

Resolution
HD Ready (1366 × 768)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Smart OS
Android with mirroring
Sound
20W stereo
Connectivity
1 HDMI, 2 USB
Loading...

This Samsung model suits people who want strong colours, clean brightness, and a smooth smart experience in a compact size. HDR10+, PurColor, and Micro Dimming help the HD panel look richer than expected. The audio system punches above its weight with Adaptive Sound and Object Tracking Sound Lite. Plenty of connectivity options make it easy to pair soundbars or consoles. A premium-feeling small TV for rooms needing clarity and comfort.

Specifications

Resolution
HD (1366 × 768)
Smart OS
Samsung platform with voice support
Sound
20W with Adaptive modes
Display
HDR10+, PurColor
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI
Loading...

Samsung’s 43-inch FHD model feels like a polished, reliable choice for everyday viewing. Colours stay lively, blacks look controlled, and sound quality brings depth. Samsung TV Plus offers quick access to free channels, and AirPlay support keeps pairing smooth. It suits families wanting a dependable living room screen without stepping into 4K budgets. A balanced mix of clarity, features, and energy efficiency.

Specifications

Resolution
FHD (1920 × 1080)
Display
HDR10+, PurColor, Micro Dimming
Sound
20W with Q-Symphony
Smart OS
Samsung platform
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI
Loading...

This Acer Ultra I Series model brings surprising punch for the price. The FHD panel stays bright, colours remain consistent, and HDR10 adds depth. Google TV runs smoothly thanks to a quad-core processor, and dual-band Wi-Fi helps with clean streaming. Video calling support is a handy bonus for students and remote workers. A well-rounded screen for mid-sized rooms and mixed daily use.

Specifications

Resolution
Full HD
Smart OS
Google TV on Android 14
Sound
26W with Dolby Audio
Display
HDR10, Super Brightness
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI
Loading...

This LG UA82 model stands out with crisp 4K output, strong upscaling, and balanced sound. Dolby Atmos adds spaciousness, and the α7 AI Processor helps lift older content. webOS 25 stays tidy with a neat app layout. It fits family rooms that need a future-proof upgrade without premium pricing. A dependable every day 4K screen with smooth performance and great colour accuracy.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
Display
HDR10, HLG, FILMMAKER MODE
Sound
20W Dolby Atmos
Smart OS
webOS 25
Loading...

The 55-inch UA82 brings LG’s signature clarity to a larger canvas. Colours feel natural, motion stays smooth, and Dolby Atmos lifts the audio experience. webOS 25 keeps things responsive with clear menus and fast app switching. It suits families upgrading to a bigger, cleaner home theatre setup. A strong choice for film lovers and weekend binge sessions.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
Display
HDR10, HLG, FILMMAKER MODE
Sound
20W with AI Sound Pro
Smart OS
webOS 25
Loading...

This Xiaomi Fire TV edition offers punchy 4K visuals with MEMC for smooth action, making it ideal for sports and animation. Dolby Audio and DTS support improve sound clarity. Fire TV’s interface stays easy, with Alexa voice controls simplifying navigation. A great pick for users wanting a full-featured 4K experience at a friendly price.

Specifications

Resolution
4K HDR
Smart OS
Fire TV
Sound
24W Dolby Audio
Display
MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine
Connectivity
3 HDMI, Dual-band Wi-Fi
Loading...

Samsung’s Vision AI QLED brings premium visuals with Quantum HDR, brilliant brightness, and smooth motion handling. Sound feels lively with Q-Symphony support. SmartThings and Matter Hub turn it into a smart home command centre. Ideal for users who want a stylish living room centrepiece with rich colours and strong AI features. A confident step into premium QLED territory.

Specifications

Resolution
4K QLED
Processor
Q4 AI Processor
Display
Quantum HDR, Motion Xcelerator
Sound
20W with Object Tracking Sound Lite
Smart OS
Samsung TV with SmartThings Hub

Which TV suits small rooms or hostel spaces?

The VW 32-inch and Samsung 32-inch models fit compact rooms comfortably. Both offer simple smart features, low power use, and easy setup without overwhelming the space.

Which model works best for families wanting a 4K upgrade?

LG’s 43-inch UA82 and Xiaomi’s 43-inch Fire TV deliver clear 4K visuals, smooth performance, and strong app support, making them great value for mixed family viewing.

Which TV is ideal for bright rooms and colourful content?

Samsung’s 55-inch QLED Vision AI shines in bright spaces thanks to Quantum HDR and strong colour output. A top pick for users who enjoy films, sports, and dynamic visuals.

Which option suits users focused on smart features and app variety?

Acer’s 40-inch Google TV and Xiaomi’s Fire TV provide broad app support, smooth navigation, and convenient voice controls, making them friendly choices for everyday streaming and casual viewing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

