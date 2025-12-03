4K TV starting at just 7299, Upgrade your home entertainment system today with Amazon

A 4K TV at a starting price of ₹7,299 feels almost unreal, yet Amazon has decided to make upgrades far too tempting this season. Sharp visuals, brighter colours, and smarter interfaces are no longer limited to big-ticket budgets. Even small rooms can enjoy that clean 4K jump without rearranging the entire house or emptying the wallet. Get a budget TV today.

If your old TV struggles with clarity or refuses to keep pace with modern apps, this is the perfect moment to switch. Crisp picture quality and a smoother entertainment setup are just a few clicks away.

This VW 32-inch model works well for small rooms and users wanting a simple screen without stretching the budget. The frameless design gives it a modern touch, and the HD panel handles casual viewing comfortably. Android features, screen mirroring, and Wi-Fi support keep it functional for everyday streaming. Sound quality feels decent for the size. A solid entry-level pick for bedrooms and student spaces needing basic smart TV convenience.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366 × 768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Smart OS Android with mirroring Sound 20W stereo Connectivity 1 HDMI, 2 USB

This Samsung model suits people who want strong colours, clean brightness, and a smooth smart experience in a compact size. HDR10+, PurColor, and Micro Dimming help the HD panel look richer than expected. The audio system punches above its weight with Adaptive Sound and Object Tracking Sound Lite. Plenty of connectivity options make it easy to pair soundbars or consoles. A premium-feeling small TV for rooms needing clarity and comfort.

Specifications Resolution HD (1366 × 768) Smart OS Samsung platform with voice support Sound 20W with Adaptive modes Display HDR10+, PurColor Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI

Samsung’s 43-inch FHD model feels like a polished, reliable choice for everyday viewing. Colours stay lively, blacks look controlled, and sound quality brings depth. Samsung TV Plus offers quick access to free channels, and AirPlay support keeps pairing smooth. It suits families wanting a dependable living room screen without stepping into 4K budgets. A balanced mix of clarity, features, and energy efficiency.

Specifications Resolution FHD (1920 × 1080) Display HDR10+, PurColor, Micro Dimming Sound 20W with Q-Symphony Smart OS Samsung platform Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI

This Acer Ultra I Series model brings surprising punch for the price. The FHD panel stays bright, colours remain consistent, and HDR10 adds depth. Google TV runs smoothly thanks to a quad-core processor, and dual-band Wi-Fi helps with clean streaming. Video calling support is a handy bonus for students and remote workers. A well-rounded screen for mid-sized rooms and mixed daily use.

Specifications Resolution Full HD Smart OS Google TV on Android 14 Sound 26W with Dolby Audio Display HDR10, Super Brightness Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI

This LG UA82 model stands out with crisp 4K output, strong upscaling, and balanced sound. Dolby Atmos adds spaciousness, and the α7 AI Processor helps lift older content. webOS 25 stays tidy with a neat app layout. It fits family rooms that need a future-proof upgrade without premium pricing. A dependable every day 4K screen with smooth performance and great colour accuracy.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 Display HDR10, HLG, FILMMAKER MODE Sound 20W Dolby Atmos Smart OS webOS 25

The 55-inch UA82 brings LG’s signature clarity to a larger canvas. Colours feel natural, motion stays smooth, and Dolby Atmos lifts the audio experience. webOS 25 keeps things responsive with clear menus and fast app switching. It suits families upgrading to a bigger, cleaner home theatre setup. A strong choice for film lovers and weekend binge sessions.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 Display HDR10, HLG, FILMMAKER MODE Sound 20W with AI Sound Pro Smart OS webOS 25

This Xiaomi Fire TV edition offers punchy 4K visuals with MEMC for smooth action, making it ideal for sports and animation. Dolby Audio and DTS support improve sound clarity. Fire TV’s interface stays easy, with Alexa voice controls simplifying navigation. A great pick for users wanting a full-featured 4K experience at a friendly price.

Specifications Resolution 4K HDR Smart OS Fire TV Sound 24W Dolby Audio Display MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine Connectivity 3 HDMI, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Samsung’s Vision AI QLED brings premium visuals with Quantum HDR, brilliant brightness, and smooth motion handling. Sound feels lively with Q-Symphony support. SmartThings and Matter Hub turn it into a smart home command centre. Ideal for users who want a stylish living room centrepiece with rich colours and strong AI features. A confident step into premium QLED territory.

Specifications Resolution 4K QLED Processor Q4 AI Processor Display Quantum HDR, Motion Xcelerator Sound 20W with Object Tracking Sound Lite Smart OS Samsung TV with SmartThings Hub

Which TV suits small rooms or hostel spaces?

The VW 32-inch and Samsung 32-inch models fit compact rooms comfortably. Both offer simple smart features, low power use, and easy setup without overwhelming the space.

Which model works best for families wanting a 4K upgrade?

LG’s 43-inch UA82 and Xiaomi’s 43-inch Fire TV deliver clear 4K visuals, smooth performance, and strong app support, making them great value for mixed family viewing.

Which TV is ideal for bright rooms and colourful content?

Samsung’s 55-inch QLED Vision AI shines in bright spaces thanks to Quantum HDR and strong colour output. A top pick for users who enjoy films, sports, and dynamic visuals.

Which option suits users focused on smart features and app variety?

Acer’s 40-inch Google TV and Xiaomi’s Fire TV provide broad app support, smooth navigation, and convenient voice controls, making them friendly choices for everyday streaming and casual viewing.

