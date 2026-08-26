5 fancy, smart LED lights that turn a flat into a 5-star hotel without renovating

Bright, cool-white ceiling lights can make your living room feel harsh and clinical, especially at night. Unlike luxury hotels and restaurants, which use multiple soft light sources, most homes depend on one bright overhead light that illuminates everything but creates little warmth or depth.

Get rid of the basic big white lights in your home and add these smart, aesthetic LED lights. (AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

This can also ruin the mood during parties. You may have colourful LED strips, music and décor ready, but one bright white ceiling light can make the room feel more like an office than a party space. Layered lighting, using warm lamps, wall lights, LED strips and smart light bars, can instantly change that.

The trick is to create different lighting moods for different occasions. Use warm, low lighting for evenings, subtle glows for movie nights and colourful smart lights when entertaining. Often, the easiest way to make your home feel more luxurious is simply to switch off the big light.

Why is everyone saying goodbye to the “big light”?

The traditional idea of having one bright light in the centre of the room is slowly making way for softer, smaller lights placed around the space. The idea is simple: don’t light up the entire room at once. Light different parts of it.

Two easy rules can make a big difference:

Go warm: Choose lights between 2700K and 3000K for evenings. These give off a warm, yellowish glow that feels much cosier than a bright white light.

Light the walls: Instead of pointing every light straight down, try directing some towards the walls. This creates softer shadows and can even make the room appear bigger.

5 smart lights that can instantly make your home look more expensive

You don’t need a designer or a renovation to get this look. A few well-placed lights can completely change the mood of a room.

1. Smart light bars behind the TV

Put slim smart light bars behind your television or console. They throw light onto the wall instead of directly into the room, creating a soft glow around the TV. You can keep it warm and subtle or change colours when you want a more dramatic look.

2. Slim floor lamps for empty corners

Have an awkward corner that looks bare? Add a tall, slim floor lamp. Place it close to a wall and let the light bounce off the surface. It fills the empty space while giving the room a warm glow.

3. Small spotlights for your favourite things

Instead of lighting every corner equally, use small spotlights to highlight artwork, plants, bookshelves or décor pieces. It’s the same trick used in galleries and restaurants to draw attention to specific areas.

4. LED strips for a floating effect

LED strips can be tucked behind your sofa, underneath a bed, behind a headboard or along a TV unit. Since you don’t directly see the light source, you only see the glow, creating a stylish “floating” effect.

5. Motion-sensor lights for shelves and cabinets

Small rechargeable sensor lights are particularly useful in darker corners, cabinets, shelves and kitchen areas. They switch on when you need them and can add a surprisingly premium touch without any wiring.

Our top recommendations for fancy LED lights

The HomeMate RGBIC Dreamcolor LED Strip Lights bring colour and ambience to your living space with 32.8 feet of flexible lighting. You can control colours, brightness and effects through the app, while segmented colour control creates dynamic patterns. Music sync makes the lights respond to your favourite songs, making them ideal for parties.

How to install?

Stick the strip behind your TV unit, along shelves or behind furniture, keeping the LEDs hidden. Let the light bounce off walls for a soft, premium glow.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The APEX LIGHT RGBIC + W Smart LED Strip Light combines colourful RGBIC lighting with 6000K pure white LEDs, making it useful for both everyday lighting and entertaining. With 42 individual lighting zones, music sync, dynamic modes and app control, you can customise colours and effects. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

How to install?

Run it along the back edge of a TV console or floating shelf, allowing the segmented colours to wash across the wall. Keep the strip concealed for a cleaner, designer-like finish.

These arcnics smart LED ceiling lights are a practical choice for lighting up larger rooms while adding a splash of colour. The 15W lights offer up to 1200 lumens, 16 million colours and dimming options. You can control them through Wi-Fi, the Smart Life app, Alexa or Google Assistant.

How to install?

Use all five lights across the ceiling to create even illumination instead of one harsh central light. Switch to warm or colourful settings to create distinct zones.

The Wipro Next Smart Wi-Fi LED Batten combines bright 24W illumination with smart features for a more personalised home ambience. With 16 million colours, tunable white light, dimming, scheduling, scene creation and smart grouping, you can adjust the lighting for work, relaxation or entertaining. Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility adds convenient voice control.

How to install for an aesthetic look?

Mount the battens evenly along the ceiling or wall, maintaining equal spacing. Use warm white for cosy corners and colourful scenes to accentuate entertainment areas.

The Cololight Pro Modular Smart LED Panels turn blank walls into customisable mood-lighting displays. The six-piece hexagonal setup can be arranged into different patterns, with 16 million RGB colours and dynamic effects available through the Cololight app. Alexa and Google Assistant support lets you change colours and modes using voice commands.

How to install for an aesthetic look?

Arrange the hexagonal panels into a geometric pattern above your desk, behind the TV or beside your bed. Snap them together, connect the base and personalise the colours.

How do you use all these lights without making the room look like a showroom?

Create different lighting settings for different moments. For example, your “Hosting” setting could have warm lights at around 70–80% brightness. For movie night, keep the lights around the TV dim and let the wall glow do the work.

And when you’re winding down at night, switch off the main ceiling light altogether. Keep just a floor lamp, a warm LED strip or a small corner light on at low brightness.

The same living room can feel bright and practical when you need it, and warm, cosy and almost hotel-like when you don’t. Sometimes, making your home look more luxurious doesn’t require new furniture or expensive décor. It just requires turning off the big light.

Similar stories for you

₹10,000: Discover the best soundbars and speakers with our top 10 picks for every home">Home speaker upgrades under ₹10,000: Discover the best soundbars and speakers with our top 10 picks for every home

I finally ditched my TV speakers for a soundbar, and the difference surprised me

My biggest problem while comparing Bose, JBL and Sony soundbars was choosing just one

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

alexagoogle assistant Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}