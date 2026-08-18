I finally ditched my TV speakers for a soundbar, and the difference surprised me

These soundbars come with up to 5.1 channels that make them ideal for a surround sound experience. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Audio Device at ₹ 1,500/month Check Eligibility → Modern TVs are great. They not only offer exceptional display quality but they also let you pick the right picture mode based on the type of content that you want to watch. In addition to this, modern TVs also offer loud audio levels, which make up for a comfortable experience. However, the one area where the built-in speakers in TVs fail to deliver is in terms of clarity and balance of sound, something that makes you feel every guitar strum while listening to music and every punch in an action movie.

It's an issue that countless people face everyday and it's an issue that I have been facing for long. Simply put, my TV delivers great picture quality, but its built-in speakers feel like the weakest part of the entire experience. Voices often lack clarity, action scenes sound flat, and music never have the depth I expect. That’s when I decided to ditch my TV speakers and try a soundbar.

In all fairness, I wasn’t expecting a dramatic transformation, especially since I wasn’t looking to build an expensive home theatre setup. But the difference was surprisingly noticeable from the moment I switched it on. Dialogue sounded clearer, sound felt more spacious, and movies and shows became considerably more engaging. Even everyday content such as YouTube videos became better. What surprised me most was how much a relatively compact soundbar could change the overall TV-watching experience without taking up much space.

If your TV speakers feel underwhelming, upgrading to a soundbar could be one of the simplest ways to improve your entertainment setup. Here’s what I noticed after making the switch and the soundbars worth considering.

TV speakers vs soundbars: 5 reasons to make the switch - Clearer dialogue: Soundbars deliver more focused audio, which making voices or dialogs easier to hear in movies, TV shows and news broadcasts. This translates into a better overall experience.

- More powerful sound: Compared with the small speakers built into modern slim TVs, soundbars offer greater volume and a fuller sound profile, which can transform the entire audio experience especially while listening to music and watching movies.

- Better bass: Soundbars with dedicated subwoofers can add deeper bass, that can have a significant impact while watching action scenes, listening to music and watching sports broadcasts.

- A more cinematic soundstage: Many soundbars use multiple drivers and audio processing to create a broader sound field. Dolby Atmos models can take this further with a more immersive audio experience.

- Easy upgrade: A soundbar takes considerably less space than a traditional home-theatre system and can often connect to a TV using HDMI ARC/eARC, optical or Bluetooth, which makes them an easy and pocket friendly way to upgrade your sound setup.