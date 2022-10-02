5G services of this company will begin from August 2023. Details here

On Saturday, prime minister Narendra Modi launched 5G technology in India. Soon after the launch, Airtel rolled out its 5G services in 8 cities, and will cover the entire country by March 2024. Reliance Jio will introduce its 5G services across the nation by December 2023, while Vodafone Idea, too, will begin its journey ‘soon.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: PM Modi launches 5G, calls it step in new era

Besides the three private operators, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), too, will offer 5G technology. BSNL will launch its services by August 15, 2023, Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at Saturday's event, as per news agency ANI.

Also Read: Industry stalwarts hail 5G rollout

BSNL's 5G network

As per a report in ET Telecom, the telecom operator's network will be based on indigenously-developed technology. “This would make the company a powerful entity in the telecom sector,” the report quoted minister Vaishnaw as saying.

‘5G to reach over 200 cities…’

Meanwhile, the Union minister, in his speech at the launch event, also said more than 200 cities in the country will have access to the next-generation technology in the coming 6 months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Do you have Airtel SIM card? Here's how to connect to telecom major's 5G network

“By 2024, the government wants to bring 80-90 per cent people under 5G coverage,” Vaishnaw added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail