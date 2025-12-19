6 cyber scams that cost Indians big money in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, it is worth looking back at a year that, much like the ones before it, saw a surge in online scams across India. The scale was alarming, with people losing lakhs of rupees and digital fraud continuing to be a widespread menace. With that in mind, we have identified some of the most common cyber scams that impacted Indians this year and put together a list to help you stay informed and protect yourself and your loved ones. Here are some of the top scams that plagued Indians in 2025. Read on. Online frauds are becoming increasingly rampant in India.(Pexels)

1. Investment and betting scams

This is one of the most common scams that fraudsters engage in. Scammers approach victims via chat platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and others, offering investment schemes or betting apps that promise big returns. They ask you to invest a small amount initially and even return a small sum to gain your trust. Once they have earned that trust, they encourage you to invest a much larger amount by promising major gains. This time, however, the money never comes back, and the scammers siphon off the entire amount and disappear. This is a common tactic, often involving betting apps and similar schemes.

2. Job offer scams

In this type of scam, fraudsters reach out online with offers of work-from-home jobs that promise attractive pay. Many people fall for this, as the work appears easy, the pay is good, and it can be done from home. Victims are often asked to pay a dubious registration fee or share personal details, after which they never hear from the scammers again.

3. Impersonation and authority scams

Imagine receiving a call from someone claiming to be from your workplace, pretending to be part of senior management. They sound official, say all the right things, and eventually convince you to reveal sensitive information, such as an OTP or other confidential details. Scammers often impersonate colleagues or seniors, create a sense of urgency, and demand money, OTPs, or other sensitive information. Always verify the caller’s identity and confirm whether they are genuinely who they claim to be.

4. AI voice cloning scams

AI voice cloning is another tactic scammers have devised. Using AI software, they clone the voice of one of your loved ones and call you, often pretending to be a police officer. They claim that your loved one has been arrested and is facing serious charges. You may even be made to speak to the “loved one”, whose voice is actually being impersonated using AI. In fear and panic, many people end up transferring money to resolve the matter outside the court. This scam has become increasingly common.

5. Phishing and fake bank alerts

You might receive an email claiming to be from your bank, stating that your account has been compromised and asking you to secure it by clicking on a link. Panicked users often click the link and enter their credentials, believing their account will be protected. In reality, these links lead to fake websites designed to steal your sensitive information, giving scammers instant access to your accounts and resulting in financial loss.

6. SIM swap scams

In a SIM swap scam, fraudsters use your personal information to issue a duplicate SIM card in your name. Once activated, they gain access to your calls, messages, and OTPs. This can quickly lead to loss of access to bank accounts and other services linked to your number. Always protect your personal information and avoid sharing sensitive details on public platforms.

