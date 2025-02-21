Menu Explore
6 products under 5000 that will help you hit your new year fitness resolution

ByNivedita Mishra
Feb 21, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Stay fit at home with top fitness products like hand grippers, ab rollers, and steppers for strength, cardio, and flexibility.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lifelong 2-Wheel Ab Roller for Men & Women-Ab Roller for Home Gym with LED Display, Timer, Anti-Slip Wheels, Thick Elbow Pads, Automatic Rebound, Abs Workout & Gym Exercise Equipment for Home (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MYHEART Twist Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands, LCD Monitor, Tone Your Buttocks, Legs, Thighs, Waist, and More - Compact and Portable 2-in-1 Mini Stepper with Adjustable Resistance View Details checkDetails

₹3,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bodyband Abs Roller for Men & Women Stomach Abs Roller Wheel for Home Workout, Gym Ab Roller for Men Abs Workout Equipment for Abdominal Ab Roller Home Exercise Equipment With Knee Mat -Yellow Black View Details checkDetails

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Hand Grip Strengthener with Foam Handle, Hand Gripper for Men & Women for Gym Workout Hand Exercise Equipment to Use in Home for Forearm Exercise, Finger Exercise Power Gripper Red-Black View Details checkDetails

₹149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Double Spring Tummy Trimmer Men and Women for Abs Workout Stomach Exercise Machine for Women and Men Exercise in Gym, Home for Abdominal, Belly Exercise Waist Trimmer, Black View Details checkDetails

₹340

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Forearm Strengthener Wrist Exercise Equipment Arm Strengthener Grip Strengthener Fitness Equipment Home Gym Equipment For Men & Gym Equipment For Women Grip Workout Forearm Wrist Grip, Black View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Slovic Door Pull Up Bar for Home Workout [100 Kg Load Capacity]| No Screw pull up bar stand with Anti-Skid Grip [Length 60-100 CM]| Gym Equipment for Home Workout | Pull up bar wall mounted for Height View Details checkDetails

₹698

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gopendra Hip & Pelvis Trainer | Thigh Master and Inner Thigh Exercise Equipment | Pelvic Floor Exerciser Device | Training Tool | for Home, Gym, Fitness, Workout, Stretcher | for Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QUXIS Resistance Bands Set for Men and Women, Pack of 5 Different Levels Elastic Band for Home Gym Long Exercise Workout – Great Fitness Equipment for Training, Yoga – Free Carrying Bag View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gadget Deals-Tummy Twister -Abdominal- Ab Exerciser Toner-Tummy Fat Burner- Ab Exercise Equipment, Home, Exercise|Exercise Twist Boards - Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Skipping Rope for Men and Women Jumping Rope With Adjustable Height Speed Skipping Rope for Kids, Women, Girls Rassi Jumping Men for Exercise, Gym, Sports Fitness - Black, Polyvinyl Chlorine View Details checkDetails

₹149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SLOVIC Tummy Trimmer For Men & Women [4 Tubes] | Gym Equipment For Home Workout | ABS Workout Machine | Gym Accessories For Men Workout | ABS Exercise Equipment For Stomach & Belly Exercise, Purple View Details checkDetails

₹398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - Suitable for Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, and Physiotherapy at Home, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Polypropylene Adjustable Home Gym Exercise Fitness Stepper for Exercise Aerobics Stepper with 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 200kg (Black & Red) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SLOVIC Dumbbell set 5kg Pair | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | 5kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles | Anti Skid rubber dumbles set | Dumbell Weights for Workout View Details checkDetails

₹1,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHOPYSTAR Lung Trainer Sports Breathing Trainer - Silicone Hypoxia Training Device - Endurance and Fitness Trainer for Men, Women,Athletes, and Sports Lovers - Portable Breathing Apparatus - 5x10 cm View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fashnex Resistance Bands Set for Exercise, Stretching and Workout Toning Tube Kit with Foam Handles, Door Anchor, Ankle Strap and Carry Bag for Men, Women View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lumino Cielo Stress Relief Therapy Exercise Squeeze Balls for Fingers, Wrist Exercise, Hand strengthener and Arthritis Grip Exerciser … (Level 4: Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹579

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wearslim® Professional 12 in 1 Push-Up Rack Board with Resistance Loop Bands, Multifunction Foldable Push-up Stand and Loop Bands Set of 5 View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ODDISH Tummy Trimmer with Adjustable Finger Grip Strengthener Combo Pack - Hand Exerciser & Finger Stretcher for Therapy & Climbing (FINGER GRIPPER GRAY) View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

M I D116 Fitness Band Smart Watch for Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Kids – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes,Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch – Blue I View Details checkDetails

₹489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Air Bike Exercise Cycle With Moving Or Stationary Handles, Adjustable Cushioned Seat, Max User Weight 110 Kg, Multi View Details checkDetails

₹5,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Alpha Crazyfit Vibration Plate Massager,Home&Gym Workout Machine For Muscle Toning,Calorie Burning,Massaging,Weight Loss,Pain Relief&Comes With 5 Program Mode With Remote,2 Exercise Band, Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SILENCIO Sit-Up Bar With Foam Handle and Rubber Suction Seat Up Fitness Equipment Sit-ups and Push-ups Assistant Device For Weight Lose Gym Workout Abdominal Curl Exercise Work Out Trainer (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitness Mantra® Counter 10KG To 60KG Weight Adjustable Professional Counter Hand Gripper for Men & Women | Counter Hand Grip|Finger Exerciser|Power Gripper|Black Color| View Details checkDetails

₹150

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

With long work hours and sedentary jobs, staying active and healthy can feel like a challenge. But keeping fit doesn’t have to mean hitting the gym every day. With the right fitness gadgets at home, you can easily add exercise to your routine. A push-ups assistant device, for instance, helps you maintain proper form and build upper body strength. A hand grip improves your grip strength, making everyday tasks and workouts easier.

Boost your fitness with easy-to-use gadgets for strength, endurance, and home workouts every day!
Boost your fitness with easy-to-use gadgets for strength, endurance, and home workouts every day!

If you want to strengthen your core, the ab wheel roller is a great choice—it helps with stability and endurance. These simple tools make workouts convenient and effective.

We’ve rounded up the best options for you. Check them out and start your fitness journey today!

Dos and Don'ts

Before you start, it’s important to use fitness gadgets the right way. If you feel any discomfort, check with your doctor. Lifting too much weight for example too soon can strain your muscles. Using an ab wheel roller without proper form might hurt your lower back. Even hand grips, if overused, can cause wrist pain. Stay safe and train smart! These are but few examples.

With that said, let's get started.

The Lifelong Ab Wheel Roller is designed for effective core strengthening at home. Its dual-wheel design provides stability, reducing strain on your lower back while ensuring smooth movement. The ergonomic handles offer a firm grip, making workouts comfortable and safe. Ideal for both men and women, this roller helps build core strength and improves balance.

Specifications

Brand
Lifelong
Colour
Black
Material
Plastic and stainless steel
Item Weight
Lightweight and portable
Style
Dual-wheel design for better stability
Click Here to Buy

Lifelong 2-Wheel Ab Roller for Men & Women-Ab Roller for Home Gym with LED Display, Timer, Anti-Slip Wheels, Thick Elbow Pads, Automatic Rebound, Abs Workout & Gym Exercise Equipment for Home (Black)

The MYHEART Twist Stepper Machine is a compact fitness tool designed to tone your legs, thighs, waist, and buttocks. It features adjustable resistance for customised workouts and resistance bands for upper body engagement. The built-in LCD monitor tracks steps, time, and calories burned, ensuring effective workouts. Its portable design makes it ideal for home use.

Specifications

Brand
MYHEART
Colour
Black and silver
Material
Steel and plastic
Item Weight
Lightweight and portable
Style
2-in-1 mini stepper with resistance bands
Click Here to Buy

MYHEART Twist Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands, LCD Monitor, Tone Your Buttocks, Legs, Thighs, Waist, and More - Compact and Portable 2-in-1 Mini Stepper with Adjustable Resistance

The SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser is perfect for light exercise and physiotherapy at home. It features adjustable resistance for customised workouts and a digital display to track time, speed, and calories burned. The fixing strap ensures stability, making it ideal for both leg and arm exercises. Its compact design allows easy storage and use anywhere.

Specifications

Brand
SPARNOD FITNESS
Colour
Black
Material
Steel and plastic
Item Weight
Lightweight and portable
Style
Mini cycle pedal exerciser with adjustable resistance
Click Here to Buy

SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - Suitable for Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, and Physiotherapy at Home, Black

The Lifelong Adjustable Fitness Stepper is perfect for home workouts, helping improve balance, coordination, and cardio fitness. Made of durable polypropylene, it features an adjustable height for varied intensity levels. Its non-slip surface ensures safety during workouts, making it ideal for step aerobics, strength training, and endurance exercises. Compact and sturdy, it’s great for any fitness routine.

Specifications

Brand
Lifelong
Colour
Black and grey
Material
Polypropylene
Item Weight
Lightweight and easy to move
Style
Adjustable home gym stepper
Click Here to Buy

Lifelong Polypropylene Adjustable Home Gym Exercise Fitness Stepper for Exercise Aerobics Stepper with 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 200kg (Black & Red)

The SILENCIO Sit-Up Bar is a compact and effective fitness tool designed to support sit-ups, push-ups, and abdominal exercises. It features a strong rubber suction base for stability and foam handles for comfort. Ideal for home workouts, it helps strengthen core muscles and improve posture while being easy to set up and use.

Specifications

Brand
SILENCIO
Colour
Black
Material
Foam and rubber
Item Weight
Lightweight and portable
Style
Sit-up and push-up assistant device
Click Here to Buy

SILENCIO Sit-Up Bar With Foam Handle and Rubber Suction Seat Up Fitness Equipment Sit-ups and Push-ups Assistant Device For Weight Lose Gym Workout Abdominal Curl Exercise Work Out Trainer (Pack of 1)

The Fitness Mantra® Counter Hand Gripper is a versatile strength training tool designed for improving grip, finger, and forearm strength. With an adjustable resistance range from 10kg to 60kg, it suits all fitness levels. The built-in counter helps track repetitions, making workouts more effective. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and secure grip.

Specifications

Brand
Fitness Mantra
Colour
Black
Material
Durable plastic and steel
Item Weight
Lightweight and portable
Style
Adjustable resistance hand gripper with counter
Click Here to Buy

Fitness Mantra® Counter 10KG To 60KG Weight Adjustable Professional Counter Hand Gripper for Men & Women | Counter Hand Grip|Finger Exerciser|Power Gripper|Black Color|

FAQs on fitness gadgets

  • Are fitness gadgets effective for home workouts?

    Yes, they help improve strength, endurance, and flexibility, making workouts more convenient and effective at home.

  • Which fitness gadget is best for beginners?

    A hand gripper, resistance bands, or an ab roller are great choices for building strength with low impact.

  • Can fitness gadgets replace gym workouts?

    They provide a good alternative, but gym equipment may offer heavier resistance and variety for advanced training.

  • How do I choose the right fitness gadget?

    Consider your fitness goals—strength training, cardio, or flexibility—and pick gadgets that match your needs.

  • Are fitness gadgets safe to use?

    Yes, but proper technique is essential. Always follow instructions and consult a doctor if you have health concerns.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
