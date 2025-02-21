6 products under ₹5000 that will help you hit your new year fitness resolution
Feb 21, 2025 08:00 PM IST
Stay fit at home with top fitness products like hand grippers, ab rollers, and steppers for strength, cardio, and flexibility.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lifelong 2-Wheel Ab Roller for Men & Women-Ab Roller for Home Gym with LED Display, Timer, Anti-Slip Wheels, Thick Elbow Pads, Automatic Rebound, Abs Workout & Gym Exercise Equipment for Home (Black) View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
MYHEART Twist Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands, LCD Monitor, Tone Your Buttocks, Legs, Thighs, Waist, and More - Compact and Portable 2-in-1 Mini Stepper with Adjustable Resistance View Details
|
₹3,149
|
|
|
Bodyband Abs Roller for Men & Women Stomach Abs Roller Wheel for Home Workout, Gym Ab Roller for Men Abs Workout Equipment for Abdominal Ab Roller Home Exercise Equipment With Knee Mat -Yellow Black View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
Boldfit Hand Grip Strengthener with Foam Handle, Hand Gripper for Men & Women for Gym Workout Hand Exercise Equipment to Use in Home for Forearm Exercise, Finger Exercise Power Gripper Red-Black View Details
|
₹149
|
|
|
Boldfit Double Spring Tummy Trimmer Men and Women for Abs Workout Stomach Exercise Machine for Women and Men Exercise in Gym, Home for Abdominal, Belly Exercise Waist Trimmer, Black View Details
|
₹340
|
|
|
Boldfit Forearm Strengthener Wrist Exercise Equipment Arm Strengthener Grip Strengthener Fitness Equipment Home Gym Equipment For Men & Gym Equipment For Women Grip Workout Forearm Wrist Grip, Black View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Slovic Door Pull Up Bar for Home Workout [100 Kg Load Capacity]| No Screw pull up bar stand with Anti-Skid Grip [Length 60-100 CM]| Gym Equipment for Home Workout | Pull up bar wall mounted for Height View Details
|
₹698
|
|
|
Gopendra Hip & Pelvis Trainer | Thigh Master and Inner Thigh Exercise Equipment | Pelvic Floor Exerciser Device | Training Tool | for Home, Gym, Fitness, Workout, Stretcher | for Men & Women View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
QUXIS Resistance Bands Set for Men and Women, Pack of 5 Different Levels Elastic Band for Home Gym Long Exercise Workout – Great Fitness Equipment for Training, Yoga – Free Carrying Bag View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Gadget Deals-Tummy Twister -Abdominal- Ab Exerciser Toner-Tummy Fat Burner- Ab Exercise Equipment, Home, Exercise|Exercise Twist Boards - Multicolor View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Boldfit Skipping Rope for Men and Women Jumping Rope With Adjustable Height Speed Skipping Rope for Kids, Women, Girls Rassi Jumping Men for Exercise, Gym, Sports Fitness - Black, Polyvinyl Chlorine View Details
|
₹149
|
|
|
SLOVIC Tummy Trimmer For Men & Women [4 Tubes] | Gym Equipment For Home Workout | ABS Workout Machine | Gym Accessories For Men Workout | ABS Exercise Equipment For Stomach & Belly Exercise, Purple View Details
|
₹398
|
|
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - Suitable for Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, and Physiotherapy at Home, Black View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Lifelong Polypropylene Adjustable Home Gym Exercise Fitness Stepper for Exercise Aerobics Stepper with 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 200kg (Black & Red) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
SLOVIC Dumbbell set 5kg Pair | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | 5kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles | Anti Skid rubber dumbles set | Dumbell Weights for Workout View Details
|
₹1,598
|
|
|
SHOPYSTAR Lung Trainer Sports Breathing Trainer - Silicone Hypoxia Training Device - Endurance and Fitness Trainer for Men, Women,Athletes, and Sports Lovers - Portable Breathing Apparatus - 5x10 cm View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Fashnex Resistance Bands Set for Exercise, Stretching and Workout Toning Tube Kit with Foam Handles, Door Anchor, Ankle Strap and Carry Bag for Men, Women View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Lumino Cielo Stress Relief Therapy Exercise Squeeze Balls for Fingers, Wrist Exercise, Hand strengthener and Arthritis Grip Exerciser … (Level 4: Blue) View Details
|
₹579
|
|
|
Wearslim® Professional 12 in 1 Push-Up Rack Board with Resistance Loop Bands, Multifunction Foldable Push-up Stand and Loop Bands Set of 5 View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
ODDISH Tummy Trimmer with Adjustable Finger Grip Strengthener Combo Pack - Hand Exerciser & Finger Stretcher for Therapy & Climbing (FINGER GRIPPER GRAY) View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
M I D116 Fitness Band Smart Watch for Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Kids – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes,Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch – Blue I View Details
|
₹489
|
|
|
amazon basics Air Bike Exercise Cycle With Moving Or Stationary Handles, Adjustable Cushioned Seat, Max User Weight 110 Kg, Multi View Details
|
₹5,949
|
|
|
AGARO Alpha Crazyfit Vibration Plate Massager,Home&Gym Workout Machine For Muscle Toning,Calorie Burning,Massaging,Weight Loss,Pain Relief&Comes With 5 Program Mode With Remote,2 Exercise Band, Black View Details
|
₹5,899
|
|
|
SILENCIO Sit-Up Bar With Foam Handle and Rubber Suction Seat Up Fitness Equipment Sit-ups and Push-ups Assistant Device For Weight Lose Gym Workout Abdominal Curl Exercise Work Out Trainer (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Fitness Mantra® Counter 10KG To 60KG Weight Adjustable Professional Counter Hand Gripper for Men & Women | Counter Hand Grip|Finger Exerciser|Power Gripper|Black Color| View Details
|
₹150
|
|
