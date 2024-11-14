6G technology and intelligent receivers will ease way for army intelligence operations: IIT official

Indore, As the country is moving towards introducing 6G technology, the Indian Institute of Technology Indore is developing intelligent receivers that will prove to be a big help in the field of military communication, an official said on Thursday. IIT Indore is developing intelligent receivers that can automatically detect and decode key communication methods, such as modulation, channel coding and interleaving, which help transmit data accurately even in challenging conditions with noise or interference, the IIT official said. "This technology is vital for future 6G networks and military communications. It enables receivers to decode signals in difficult environments, like when military transmissions are intercepted. By automatically identifying these methods, it ensures that important data can be gathered from unclear or noisy signals, making it crucial for intelligence operations," IIT Indore's Director Professor Suhas Joshi said. "As the world moves towards 6G, communication systems will need to handle ultra-fast mobile internet and vast networks of devices, such as Internet of Things . Traditionally, different receivers were required for different scenarios, making systems complicated and expensive. IIT Indore's technology aims to create a single receiver that can adapt to any situation, eliminating the need for multiple systems," he said. The receiver is being developed under the leadership of Dr Swaminathan R, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering of IIT Indore. "This technology could revolutionise both telecommunications and military fields by improving efficiency and security. Unlike existing systems, IIT Indore's receivers can recognise modulation, coding, and interleaving methods together, a capability that hasn't been fully achieved before. Early tests have shown promising results, accurately identifying different channel encoders and interleavers," Swaminathan said. Currently, the testing of these models in real-time and expanding them to cover a wide range of communication standards from 3G to 6G is being done, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 'India Mobile Congress 2024' last month, said India has become the world's second largest market for 5G telecom technology and is now working fast on 6G.

