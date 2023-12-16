8 best boAt smartwatches: Choose your style from options across budget

boAt has established itself as a leader in the wearable technology space by offering an incredible selection of smartwatches that combine design, cost, and usefulness. The brand's selection, which ranges from high-end options to more affordable ones, accommodates a wide range of consumer tastes and needs. boAt's smartwatch line is centred on its dedication to providing state-of-the-art technology without sacrificing style or quality. These days, these watches serve as more than just timepieces; they're accessories for an active lifestyle, with a wide array of capabilities to appeal to tech-savvy folks, fitness fanatics, and those who value style.

The range of pricing in the collection guarantees affordability for those on a tight budget while still offering excellent choices for those in need of more sophisticated features. The lower-cost versions' budget keeps their quality and functionality intact. Instead, it demonstrates boAt's dedication to democratising technology by opening up smartwatches to a larger market without sacrificing necessary functionality.

As one moves up the price range, one is presented with boAt's high-end smartwatches, which improve wearable technology via improved features, high-quality materials, and cutting-edge functions.

The attention to design nuances that perfectly mesh with technical competence is what distinguishes boAt. The trendsetting boAt wearables have sleek, contemporary designs that go well with a variety of tastes and styles. There is a boAt smartwatch to fit any event, whether you're going for an athletic, dressy, or casual appearance.

This article explores the top eight boAt smartwatch trends and provides a critical analysis of their features, functionality, aesthetics, and value propositions. This article will also help you explore the many products and help you make a smart selection based on your needs and interests.

Product Description

boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch with 1.85" HD Display, Advanced Bluetooth Calling Chip, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes,Widget Control,AI Voice Assistance,Inbuilt Games, IP68(Active Black)

With its sharp graphics and 1.85" HD Display, the boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch redefines convenience. Its Advanced Bluetooth Calling Chip guarantees hassle-free and crystal-clear connection while blending in seamlessly with your lifestyle. With its 100+ Sports Modes, the Functional Crown accommodates a wide range of exercise requirements and offers simple navigation. Take advantage of the smooth functioning provided by Widget Control and AI Voice Assistance for hands-free use. Enjoy enjoyment while on the road with its built-in games. It's water-resistant and has an IP68 certification in Active Black, which makes it a perfect partner for a variety of sports. For a lively lifestyle, thisboAt smart techcombines design, practicality, and durability.

Specifications of boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch with 1.85" HD Display,

Brand - boAt

Model Name - Wave Edge

Pattern Name - Display

Style - Modern

Colour - Active Black

Screen Size - 1.85 Inches

Pros Cons Extensive Sports Modes Limited Battery Life Advanced Bluetooth Calling Chip offers clear and reliable calling. Certain functionalities or apps might have limited compatibility with specific devices The inclusion of a functional crown allows for intuitive and easy navigation. Streamlined control through widgets

2. boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch with Advanced BT Calling Chip,DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, 1.69" HD Display, Health Ecosystem, Live Cricket Scores, Quick Replies, HR & SpO2(Cherry Blossom)

With its cutting-edge BT calling chip, the boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch transforms connection and allows for smooth communication while on the road. Its 1.69" HD display provides sharp clarity, and the DIY Watch Face Studio makes it simple to customise your look. Interact with health data via SpO2 and HR tracking to build a holistic wellness environment. For extra convenience, control alerts with fast answers and stay up to date with live cricket results. This stylish Cherry Blossom-coloredboAt smartwatchenhances your lifestyle by combining beauty and usefulness. It is a friend that keeps you connected, fashionable, and health-conscious.

Specifications of boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch with Advanced BT Calling

Brand - boAt

Model Name - Wave Style

Pattern Name - HD Display

Style - BT Calling

Colour - Cherry Blossom

Screen Size - 1.68 Inches

Pros Cons DIY Watch Face Studio to create personalised watch faces. Continuous Bluetooth usage for calling might drain the smartwatch battery faster. Comprehensive health tracking features, including HR and SpO2 monitoring Limited colour options Instant access to live cricket scores Efficient management of notifications with Quick Replies

3. boAt Xtend Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69” HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM & 7 Days Battery(Pitch Black)

Style and practicality come together flawlessly in the boAt Xtend Smart Watch in Pitch Black. Its bright 1.69" HD display offers a wide variety of watch faces for customised looks. It provides voice-activated ease for brilliant chores thanks to Alexa's integration. With its heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and stress monitoring features, the watch puts health first. With 14 sports modes for extensive fitness monitoring, it adjusts to an active lifestyle. The Sleep Monitor guarantees a comprehensive approach to well-being. This Innovative boAt Smartwatch is water-resistant for aquatic sports and has a 5 ATM rating. Its amazing 7-day battery life ensures continuous use. Use the boAt Xtend to enhance your smartwatch experience.

Specifications of boAt Xtend Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69” HD Display,

Brand - boAt

Model Name - Xtend

Style - With Alexa

Colour - Pitch Black

Screen Size - 1.54 Inches

Pros Cons Seamless integration of Alexa brings voice control and smart home functionalities The 1.69” display might be bulky for some users It offers Diverse Fitness Tracking The absence of an always-on display mode might inconvenience users Rated at 5 ATM, making it suitable for swimming and water-based activities. Impressive 7-day battery life ensures extended usage without frequent recharging.

4. boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Deep Blue)

A stylish companion that seamlessly combines usefulness and flair is the boAt Blaze Smart Watch. Its vivid 1.75" HD display provides clear images for easy navigation across its extensive feature set. With the Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor powering it, performance is quick. With its several sports modes that accommodate a variety of training regimens and its 24x7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring capabilities, thisboAt smartwatch is a fitness enthusiast's dream. It provides diversity in design with different watch faces to fit any mood or occasion. Its remarkable 7-day battery life and quick charging feature guarantee continuous usage, and its deep blue colour elevate your look.

Specifications of boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge,

Brand - boAt

Model Name - Watch Blaze

Style - T-Rebel

Colour - Deep Blue

Screen Size - 1.74 Inches

Pros Cons The 1.75” HD display provides vivid visuals The accuracy might vary in particular situations Its diverse range of sports modes caters to various workout preferences. Some users might find the build quality or materials used to be less premium 24x7 Health Monitoring The fast-charging feature ensures quick replenishment of the battery.

5. boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, Advanced BT Calling, Always on Display, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, in-Built Games, Stocks, SOS, IP67,HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Rose Gold)

The sophisticated, technologically advanced boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch is a stylish and useful watch. Its bright 1.45" AMOLED display provides images with exceptional clarity, and an Always-On function adds convenience. Experience hands-free calling with Advanced BT Calling. Utilise Cloud & Custom Watch Faces to customise your experience and relax with built-in games and real-time stock updates. SOS alarms are among the safety features, and their IP67 grade guarantees durability. Heart rate and SpO2 levels are tracked via health monitoring tools, providing thorough wellness insights. Its stunning range of features is enhanced by the sophisticated Rose Gold colour, which elevates it to the status of a must-have item for the contemporary lifestyle.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display,

Brand - boAt

Model Name - Lunar Peak

Style - Modern

Colour - Rose Gold

Screen Size - 1.45 Inches

Pros Cons Boasting Advanced BT Calling Some users might find it slightly bulkier or heavier The AMOLED display and the ability to personalise with Cloud The smartwatch might have a limited range of compatible apps In-built games provide entertainment on the go. With an IP67 rating, it's resistant to dust and water.

6. boAt Wave Elevate Pro Smart Watch w/ 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, Coins,Rugged Metal Body,Functional Crown,Always on Display,100+Sports Mode,Menstrual Tracking,HR & SpO2(Dark Grey)

With its 1.96" AMOLED Display, the boAt Wave Elevate Pro Smart Watch redefines elegance by skillfully fusing fashion and utility. Stay connected while on the move with Bluetooth calling, which offers ease. Its sturdy metal body guarantees longevity, and the working crown add"s a refined touch. With more than 100 sports modes for a customised workout, the always-on display offers quick access to information. With heart rate monitoring, SpO2 testing, and menstruation tracking, you can keep a complete eye on your health. The boAt Wave Elevate Pro's sleek Dark Grey finish adds to its elegant appearance and makes it a perfect partner for today's modern lifestyle.

Specifications of boAt Wave Elevate Pro Smart Watch w/ 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling

Brand - boAt

Model Name - Wave Elevate Pro

Style - With AMOLED

Colour - Dark Grey

Screen Size - 1.96 Inches

7. boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Curved Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, Widget Control, Always on Display, HR & SpO2 Monitoring, IP67(Beige)

The 1.96" AMOLED curved display of the technologically advanced boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch is captivating due to its vivid images. It combines elegance and practicality seamlessly and allows Bluetooth calling for mobile connection. Easy navigation is guaranteed by the functional crown and widget control, and the always-on display increases convenience. With accurate heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, health tracking achieves new heights and provides users with insightful data. With an IP67 certification, thisboAt smartwatchis built to withstand a variety of situations, and its sophisticated beige colour offers a sophisticated touch. The peak of smartwatch technology is the boAt Ultima Vogue.

Specifications of boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Curved Display

Brand - boAt

Model Name - Ultima Vogue

Style - Modern

Colour - Beige

Screen Size - 1.96 Inches

Pros Cons The inclusion of a functional crown offers intuitive navigation and control The advanced features might come with a higher price tag Diverse Sports Modes The multitude of features and modes might overwhelm some users who prefer simpler interfaces. Menstrual Tracking - A unique feature catering to women’s health Rugged Metal Body

8. boAt Matrix Smart Watch with 1.65” AMOLED Display, Always On Mode, Slim Premium Design, Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, Health Ecosystem & Multiple Sports Modes, 3ATM & 7 Days Battery Life(Pitch Black)

A state-of-the-art wearable that can improve both your style and fitness is the boAt Matrix Smart Watch. It offers smooth visibility thanks to a bright 1.65" AMOLED display with an Always On feature. The watch combines style and utility with a sleek, high-end design in pitch black. It contributes to a holistic health ecosystem by monitoring heart rate and SpO2 levels and being outfitted with sophisticated health tracking. It easily fits into your lifestyle because of its several sports modes, which cater to a variety of activities. The 3ATM water resistance ensures durability and an amazing 7-day battery life keeps you motivated and connected all week long.

Specifications of boAt Matrix Smart Watch with 1.65” AMOLED Display

Brand - boAt

Model Name - Matrix

Style - Modern

Colour - Pitch Black

Screen Size - 1.65 Inches

Pros Cons The slim and premium design in Pitch Black offers a sleek and fashionable look The absence of built-in GPS might require pairing with a smartphone Vibrant AMOLED Display Limited watch face or band customisation compared to some other smartwatches Comprehensive Health Tracking Multiple Sports Modes

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch Stylish design with customisable watch faces Health and fitness tracking features Water-resistant construction boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch Built-in calling functionality Multiple sports modes for fitness tracking Heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking boAt Xtend Smart Watch Extended battery life for longer usage Touchscreen display with customisable widgets Music control and notifications boAt Blaze Smart Watch AMOLED display for vibrant visuals Blood oxygen level monitoring Stress tracking and guided breathing exercises boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch Moon phase display and celestial-themed watch faces GPS tracking for outdoor activities Advanced sleep analysis and insights boAt Wave Elevate Pro Smart Watch ECG (Electrocardiogram) monitoring SPO2 tracking Large display with high-resolution boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch Fashion-forward design with premium materials 24/7 heart rate monitoring Social media and app notifications boAt Matrix Smart Watch Matrix-inspired watch faces and design Multi-sport mode for comprehensive fitness tracking Water-resistant with swim-tracking capabilities

Best value for money product

Among the products on the list, the boAt Xtend Smart Watch is the best value-for-money product. With its longer battery life, touchscreen display with programmable widgets, and music control capabilities, it offers a whole boAt wearable technology without the high cost. Because of its extended battery life and flexible features, the Xtend is a good choice for anyone looking for an affordable smartwatch that has all the functions they need for everyday use, fitness tracking, and alerts. Its convenient features, such as music management and alerts, make it a trustworthy partner for busy lives without sacrificing essential features, making it a good option for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product

Out of all the smart wearables boAt on the list, the boAt Wave Elevate Pro Smart Watch comes out as the best. It stands out as a complete health companion because it incorporates cutting-edge health functions like SPO2 (blood oxygen saturation) tracking and ECG (electrocardiogram) monitoring. Clear insights into health measures and alerts are provided by the big, high-resolution display, which improves usage. With its many features, this wristwatch serves a broader audience in addition to emphasising health monitoring. With its vast display, many functions, and state-of-the-art health monitoring capabilities, the Wave Elevate Pro is a standout option for those looking for a complete smartwatch experience. It is the best option for anybody looking for a high-performing and adaptable wristwatch because of its ability to satisfy health-conscious consumers while providing a wide range of smart features.

