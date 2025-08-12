8 best open source tools that save me time, money and headaches on Windows

Being a Windows user since Windows 98, I have seen many upgrades to the OS, but every version still leaves you wanting something more. Over the years, I have tried many open-source tools, some of which have become a daily part of my PC usage. Today, I am sharing these open-source tools with you so you can also improve your Windows experience without spending a single penny. These open-source tools will make the experience better without spending money.

Quick Look

If you used macOS at any point and came back to Windows for whatever reason, one feature you must be missing is the preview feature. Select the file, hit the Space key, and you get an instant preview. This is a feature that I miss too, so I found an alternative called Quicklook, available on the Microsoft Store. It uses the same shortcut keys that are used on macOS. This perfected the Windows OS for me on my laptop.

PowerToys

PowerToys is a set of powerful tools for Windows created by Microsoft itself for power users. This is an app that you can install from GitHub or the Microsoft Store and start using with no setup required. There are more than a dozen amazing utilities that can make your experience way better. One tool that I use is the universal search bar that mimics Spotlight search on macOS.

Local Send

My job requires sharing files across multiple devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. And it is very frustrating to use multiple tools to share files across these devices. Local Send makes everything so smooth and hassle-free. This app is available on every possible OS you work on. It is a very simple tool, and the only requirement is to connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network.

Windows10Debloater

Windows10Debloater is a simple utility which does exactly what its title says. It debloats your Windows 10 PC and removes almost every useless tool that consumes the PC’s resources like RAM or storage while running in the background. If you are building a new gaming PC with a fresh install of Windows, this tool will help you a lot in debloating every unnecessary piece of software that you won’t need on your gaming PC.

KeePass

Any password manager that is available right now saves your passwords in the cloud, and if that makes you anxious, then I have just the utility for you. KeePass Password Safe is a tool that saves all your passwords locally on your computer. The tool looks a bit old-school in terms of the user interface, but it features every security feature that a modern-looking password manager offers.

JDownloader

JDownloader is an open-source download manager tool which comes with features that you won’t get on the default download manager on any browser, including Chrome, Firefox, or any other browser. This tool lets you pause the downloads anytime you want and resume them without losing the download progress. Similarly, if the internet connection drops, you won’t lose any progress.

Brave Browser

Brave Browser is a well-known secure browser which is built on Chromium from the ground up. There are features that you won’t find on the Chrome browser itself, like an AI assistant which helps in various tasks, including summarising a long article. It includes some of the most useful security and privacy features to keep your browsing experience secure.

GIMP

GIMP is a free and open-source alternative to Adobe Photoshop. It is a powerful tool that can be used to edit photos on the same level as any other professional photo editing software. This tool is available for free on almost every desktop operating system, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. It does include graphic generation features, just like in Photoshop or any other image editing tool.