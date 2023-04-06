Activision officially showcases Warzone 2 Season 3; new season offers lot to delve in

It’s been nearly five months after Call of Duty: Warzone 2 came out. Since its launch date enriched the title with regular content updates. However the most anticipated one, Ranked Play will hit the server next week along with Season 3. Courtesy to Call of Duty’s official Youtube channel which released the new Season’s teaser while confirming numerous additions to Warzone 2 including Ranked mode and Plunder mode and Resurgence on Al Mazrah in MWII. Image Credit: Activision

This new season is focused on Alejandro and Valeria, it’s also named as Alejandro v. Valeria.

Ranked and Plunder mode had already been announced by Infinity Ward and were expected to go live in Season 3. However this trailer officially confirmed that these modes are coming to the game but does not confirm the time, so it may come with Season 3 Reloaded update in May 2023. Players should keep in mind that this mode will not be available on the launch day or so.

It seems Warzone 2’s Ranked mode is similar to Modern Warfare 2. It starts from bronze and the player can climb their way up to Iridescent.

The Plunder game mode was initially introduced in Warzone 1 back in March 2020. Each game lasts 30 minutes. This mode basically is the team that grabs one million cash by completing various contracts, bounty and plundering others. If by 30 minute mar no squad reaches One million then the side with highest cash will snatch the winning title.

The teaser also confirms the return of Gunfight in Modern Warfare 2 paired with fast-paced Cranked mode and multiplayer maps.

Image Credit: Activision

The teaser video ends with showing a title, Blackcell, which would be a new addition to MW2. But it is unknown what Blackcell is , what it has to offer and what kind of mode it will be.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Season 3 will be live from April 12 for all platforms.