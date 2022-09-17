After Apple, Samsung planning satellite connectivity in its phones: Report

California tech company Apple has recently launched its iPhone 14 Series with satellite connectivity feature. Now its rival Samsung, is said to be planning to incorporate this feature in its future Galaxy devices.

According to a Twitter-based tech insider, Ricciolo, Samsung plans to introduce satellite connectivity features to its upcoming smartphones. However, whether this feature will be available in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones, it is not yet clear. The South Korean tech company has not yet given official information related to this feature.

Technology giant Apple during its ‘Far Out’ event unveiled the iPhone 14 series. Among the high-end features of this brand-new iPhone included the satellite connectivity feature. This feature can be used by the iPhone 14 users during emergency situations. However, it is currently available only for the customers of the US and Canada.

Satellite communication feature in Huawei smartphones

Chinese tech company Huawei has given satellite connectivity in its devices before Apple. In Huawei’s Mate 50 series devices, users can send messages simultaneously from China’s global BeiDou satellite network and do not have to rely on the network.

How to use satellite communication in iPhone 14

If you cannot make emergency calls using cellular carrier network, Tap Emergency Text via satellite.

Alternatively, you can also go to Messages to text 911 (emergency telephone number for the United States and Canada) or SOS, then tap Emergency Services.

Then tap Report Emergency.

Then you need to answer the emergency questions to better describe the emergency.

You can also choose to notify your emergency contacts about your location and the nature of your emergency.

One needs to connect the iPhone with a satellite. For this, hold your phone in hand and follow the on-screen instructions.

After it gets connected, continue following the displayed instructions to stay connected while you send your message to emergency services.

Now your device is connected, and it will start texting emergency responders the critical information.

Satellite communication norms in India

The Department of Telecommunications(DoT) has prescribed the rules to avail the service of satellite communication enabled phones in India.

1. Specific permission or a no objection certificate needs to be obtained from the Department of Telecom.

2. A satellite handset and SIM can only be brought from BSNL, as only the state-run telecom enterprise has been authorised to use its gateway installed in India for provision and operation of satellite-based service.

