AI for Good: Highlights from the Inaugural All About AI Tech4Good Awards 2024

At Mumbai's Jio World Centre on November 27, 2024, the spotlight was on innovation and impact as Mint's All About AI Tech4Good Awards made its debut. Sponsored by Salesforce, this event was more than an award ceremony—it was a testament to how artificial intelligence (AI) can reshape lives, solve entrenched societal problems, and bring hope to underserved communities. Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman at Marico, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO at Salesforce India present the All About AI Tech4Good Awards along side Puneet Jain and Binoy Prabhakar from HT Digital Streams.

The awards weren’t just about recognising cutting-edge tech; they were about celebrating the human stories behind it. With over 128 entries spanning industries and initiatives, the competition shone a light on path breakers who are not just innovating for profit but for the planet, and its people. More than 160 industry leaders gathered to witness this transformative showcase, while an astounding12,000 participants joined via livestream, reflecting the global resonance of AI for social good. Watch the awards summit below,

AI for Social Good in India: Pioneering Change

India, home to over 1.4 billion people, is uniquely poised to lead the AI-for-good movement. From the lush fields of Punjab to the bustling metropolises, AI is already leaving its mark. Whether it’s predictive analytics empowering farmers to optimise yields or AI-driven diagnostic tools revolutionising healthcare access in remote villages, technology is becoming an enabler of equitable progress.

However, this progress doesn’t come without challenges. Ethical concerns, data privacy, and inclusivity must remain at the forefront as AI integrates into daily life. The All About AI Tech4Good Awards addressed these issues head-on, celebrating innovations that not only drive results but also champion responsible practices.

A Fireside Chat on AI’s Transformative Power

The evening’s highlights included a captivating fireside chat featuring two industry stalwarts, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India and Dr. Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist at Reliance Jio.

Dr. Kumar, with over two decades of expertise across tech giants like Google and Microsoft, shared how AI is becoming a lifeline in sectors like public welfare and education. From predictive healthcare models to AI-powered tools bridging literacy gaps, his insights painted a future where AI is integral to solving India’s—and the world’s—most complex challenges.

Fireside Chat: Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce in conversation with Dr Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist, Jio.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharya brought a human-centred lens to the discussion. “AI’s potential lies not just in automation but in amplifying human capabilities,” she emphasised. She recounted Salesforce’s initiatives in creating equitable access to education and fostering innovation among underrepresented groups. Their words were not just inspiring but actionable, leaving the audience equipped with ideas on harnessing AI ethically and inclusively.

Responsible AI: Keeping Humans in the Loop

As AI becomes more pervasive, ensuring its ethical use is paramount. This sentiment resonated deeply in the panel discussion, titled “Responsible AI: Keeping Humans in the Loop”, moderated by Mint’s Senior Associate Editor,Leslie D’Monte.

The panel featured an impressive lineup of change makers:

Pratap Raju , Founder of Climate Collective, highlighted how AI is revolutionising environmental conservation, from predicting deforestation to optimising renewable energy systems.

, Founder of Climate Collective, highlighted how AI is revolutionising environmental conservation, from predicting deforestation to optimising renewable energy systems. Sathya Prathipati , Senior Partner at McKinsey, delved into the business implications of AI, emphasising its role in driving corporate responsibility.

, Senior Partner at McKinsey, delved into the business implications of AI, emphasising its role in driving corporate responsibility. Becky Ferguson , CEO of Salesforce Foundation, shed light on using AI to scale philanthropic efforts, ensuring no community is left behind.

, CEO of Salesforce Foundation, shed light on using AI to scale philanthropic efforts, ensuring no community is left behind. Akhil Agrawal, Head of Impact at Educate Girls, shared real-world examples of AI enabling access to education for marginalised groups.

Panel discussion at the All About AI Tech4Good Awards

The discussion underscored the critical need for AI systems to complement—not replace—human ingenuity. As Ferguson aptly put it, “AI should empower humanity, not overshadow it.”

A Visionary Keynote: Harsh Mariwala

The evening’s keynote speaker, Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman of Marico, took the stage with a simple yet powerful message: innovation is meaningless without purpose.

Drawing from his work with the Marico Innovation Foundation, Mariwala shared how scalable solutions can transform sectors like agriculture and healthcare. One memorable anecdote from his speech was about farmers using AI-driven tools to predict monsoons and optimise water usage—a life-changing innovation in drought-prone regions.

Mariwala’s insights on mentorship, sustainability, and purpose-driven innovation resonated with the audience, reminding them that technology’s ultimate goal is to better human lives.

Celebrating AI’s Real Impact

The winners of the All About AI Tech4Good Awards 2024 embodied the spirit of AI for social good. From startups revolutionising aquaculture to platforms enabling equitable education, their work demonstrated AI’s vast potential:

Aquaconnect (Gold, Agriculture): Leveraging predictive analytics for sustainable fish farming.

(Gold, Agriculture): Leveraging predictive analytics for sustainable fish farming. Taypro (Gold, Environment): Innovating waterless robots for solar panel cleaning, conserving precious resources.

(Gold, Environment): Innovating waterless robots for solar panel cleaning, conserving precious resources. AIIMS (Gold, Health): Pioneering early cancer detection with its Ioncology.ai platform.

(Gold, Health): Pioneering early cancer detection with its Ioncology.ai platform. Embibe (Gold, Education): Creating personalised learning paths for academic success.

(Gold, Education): Creating personalised learning paths for academic success. Sarvm AI (Gold, Social Equity): Empowering nano-businesses with accessible tools to boost efficiency.

These innovators are not just pushing technological boundaries; they are redefining what AI can achieve for humanity.

Why It Matters

TheAll About AI Tech4Good Awards exemplify the belief that technology is a force for good. In a world grappling with environmental crises, healthcare disparities, and educational gaps, AI offers a beacon of hope.

India, with its vibrant tech ecosystem and immense societal needs, is uniquely positioned to lead this change. As these awards demonstrate, the journey has already begun, powered by visionaries who dare to dream of a better future.

As the night concluded with a lively networking dinner, one thing was clear: the conversation around AI for good had only just begun. With innovation and responsibility guiding the way, the possibilities are boundless.

Disclaimer: Mint All About AI is an editorial initiative sponsored by Salesforce.