Air France opens 'communication channel' on WhatsApp: All you need to know

Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:31 AM IST

France's flag carrier is already present on various social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger.

Air France is already present on several social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger (File Photo / Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Air France passengers can now access a host of customer services on WhatsApp, as France's flag carrier has opened a ‘communication channel’ on the instant messaging service used by more than 2 billion people in over 180 countries.

The airline is already present on various social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger.

“Bienvenue (welcome) @airfrance to @WhatsApp! Customers can now receive important updates like their boarding pass, schedule changes and more all within WhatsApp,” tweeted Will Cathcart, who heads the Meta-owned platform.

In a statement, the carrier, one of the largest in world by revenue, shared more information on this communication channel. Here are the details:

(1.) The service is free of cost and is available in 22 countries and four languages (French, English, Italian, Brazilian/Portuguese).

(2.) For instant answers to common questions, customers will get to chat to the Louis chatbot; Air France representatives will answer more specific queries.

(3.) Notifications will be sent to passengers at each key moment of the journey, if they opt for such a facility.

(4.) The aforementioned facility will be available for stages such as issuing of boarding pass, flight information (change in schedule/boarding gate, final call before boarding), baggage delivery belt on arrival etc.

(5.) With personalised promotions, flyers will get to upgrade their travel experience; this they can do by selecting more spacious seats on the flight, or purchasing access to the Air France lounge at the airport.

