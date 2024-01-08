Air India launches virtual travel assistance on WhatsApp | Here's how to use it

Air India introduced AI.g, a generative Artificial Intelligence-powered virtual travel assistant, on WhatsApp. This assistant aims to aid travellers with inquiries on a broad range of travel-related topics and offer access to various features, the airline said in a statement on Monday. Air India's AI.g, the Generative AI-powered assistant, converses fluently in four languages: Hindi, English, French, and German. (AP/Representative)

“Bringing AI.g to WhatsApp is a testament to that commitment. The accessibility and immediacy of WhatsApp align perfectly with our vision for customer service – we want to be where our guests are, providing them with instant, relevant information and assistance at their fingertips, 24/7.” the airlines said.

About the goal of streamlining travel for customers, Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India said, “At Air India, we're constantly innovating to make every touch point in the travel journey seamless and delightful for our guests,”

Here's how to use it

-The chatbot seamlessly operates within WhatsApp, serving as a valuable aid for travellers across a diverse range of 1300+ travel-related subjects, introducing a new avenue of guest support for Air India.

-Air India guests can now conveniently access real-time flight updates, baggage details, download boarding passes or e-tickets, select seats, track online customer support inquiries, and address various common queries via a straightforward WhatsApp chat, eliminating the need to contact the airline's customer service center.

-AI.g, the Generative AI-powered assistant, converses fluently in four languages: Hindi, English, French, and German. Guests can engage with AI.g by connecting through the WhatsApp number +91 96670 34444.

-Leveraging generative AI technology, AI.g comprehends and responds to traveller queries in a natural and friendly manner. It continuously learns from unanswered questions, enhancing its efficiency and effectiveness with time.

-This streamlined automation ensures swift responses to inquiries such as bookings, baggage policies, or flight modifications. “This frees up the Air India team to help with complex and value-adding interactions,” the airline said it its statement.

What is Generative AI?

Generative AI uses artificial intelligence to produce fresh content across various forms such as text, images, music, audio, and videos. This form of AI operates through foundation models, which are extensive AI models capable of multitasking and executing diverse tasks like summarisation, Q&A, classification, and more. These models possess adaptability for specific purposes with minimal training, often requiring only limited example data.

The functionality of generative AI involves an Machine Learning (ML) model studying human-generated content within a dataset to grasp patterns and connections. Using these learned patterns, the model then generates novel content.