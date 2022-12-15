Airbnb says suspended 4,000 accounts this year for violating non-discrimination policy

This year, Airbnb suspended nearly 4,000 accounts for violating its non-discrimination policy, the company said in its annual report.

“Hosts and guests can report discrimination in a number of ways, including through our 24-hour Safety line and flagging discriminatory content in the product. When a Host or guest reports discrimination, our specialized team reviews the report and takes appropriate action. In 2022, we have suspended nearly 4,000 accounts globally for violating our Nondiscrimination policy,” said Airbnb.

Last year, the San Francisco-based firm took down around 5,100 accounts for violating the policy.

Meanwhile, in the report – released on December 13 – Airbnb has detailed steps taken by it, in the past 6 years, to tackle discrimination, and build inclusion.

Airbnb's non-discrimination policy

According to the company, the policy is ‘strictly enforced’ by the specialised Community Support team, established by it in 2016. The policy, it said, is being updated to make it easier for the team to apply it, and enforce it consistently.

With a focus on inclusion and respect, the policy aims to eliminate unlawful bias, discrimination, and intolerance from the platform, and to promote a culture that goes above and beyond mere compliance.

