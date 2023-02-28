All clues about Golden Armor set and Golden Hand Seal Door in Sons of the Forest game

Sons of the Forest has been a smash hit since its official launch and players are fully engrossed in enjoying this adventure-themed game. The island on which the game is based, is full of cannibals and other wild creatures and players must collect food and water regularly to survive while exploring this unknown world.

Of the many missions in the game, one is to access and open a sealed door that houses various rewards and clues. For opening the Golden Hand Seal Door, players would need to acquire the entire Golden Armor set. The Golden Armor is unquie and can never be damaged.

Following are the steps to obtain the entire Golden Armor set.

-Go to the Second Cave level located in the southeast corner of the map.

-Follow the GPS and navigate through the cave until you reach a locked door.

-Use the Maintenance Keycard to unlock the first level and proceed on the path.

-Unlock the yellow door, which triggers a cutscene.

-Expect to face a considerable number of enemies in this area, so carry an appropriate weapon.

-Take the right corridor after moving through the hallway.

-Head straight to the entrance of Level 2.

-Turn right at the second entrance to access a room.

-Inside the room, you'll find the Golden Armor resting on a couch. You can pick it up and wear it if you desire. A Katana sword can also be found in the vicinity.

Points to keep in mind before using the Golden Armor to unlock the Golden Hand Seal Door

The bunker which houses the Golden Hand Seal Door (YouTube/WoW Quests)

-The bunker which houses the Golden Hand Seal Door, cannot be accessed using normal methods.

-To enter the area, you must have a VIP Keycard; otherwise, you will be locked out.

-Collect all the useful items available in the bunker that may come in handy later in the forest.

-Additionally, there are several items that will help you understand the story better, so be sure to look for them.

-The Golden Hand Seal Door is located near the luxury bathroom, past a broken wall.

-Equip the Golden Armor set and use the E key to unlock the Golden Hand Seal Door and proceed.

