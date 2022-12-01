Amazfit Falcon, smartwatch with more than 150 built-in sports modes, launched in India. Check details

Amazfit, a Chinese smart wearable brand, has launched its Amazfit Falcon smartwatch in India. Described by the company as a ‘premium multi-sport GPS watch,’ Amazfit Falcon has been priced at ₹44,999, and can be ordered from the company's official website from December 3 onwards.

Also, customers can place their pre-orders between December 1 and December 3.

Here's all you need to know about Amazfit Falcon:

(1.) In Falcon, Amazfit has given Zepp Coach, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart coaching algorithm that provides guidance based on the user's physical characteristics.

(2.) The Zepp Coach identifies if a user is overtraining, and accordingly adjusts the intensity of the exercise regimen to ensure proper training. It also offers 'rest days' to the user.

(3.) The smartwatch comes with an advanced training support, and has more than 150 built-in sports modes. These range from the high-speed water sports like Kite Surfing, to the Golf Swing. There is also a Triathlon mode for athletes.

(4.) Also, according to the manufacturer, the sports mode data remains on-screen throughout the duration of a user's activity. Additionally, the watch has the ability to save music, which you can listen through Bluetooth earphones.

(5.) Made up of aircraft-grade T4 titanium unibody, the smartwatch features a corrosion-proof crystal glass screen that is made of sapphire. The screen can pass as many as fifteen military-grade tests, as per Amazfit.

