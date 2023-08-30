News / Technology / Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns employees disobeying office mandate: ‘Not going to work out for you’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns employees disobeying office mandate: ‘Not going to work out for you’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 30, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Under the policy, Amazon employees must work from office three days a week.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has reportedly warned employees disobeying the work-from-office mandate, saying it may ‘not work out for you’ at Amazon.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, (File)
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, (File)

This is according to Business Insider, with the publication also quoting Jassy as saying that it was ‘past the time to disagree and commit’ with the policy.

‘Not right for some employees…’

As per the report, Jassy made the remarks during a pre-recorded internal Q&A session earlier this month.

“Those who are unwilling to give up remote work are welcome to look for employment somewhere else,” the business leader, 55, said.

The Amazon president and CEO continued: “It is the past the time to disagree and commit. If you can't disagree and commit, it is probably not going to work out for you at Amazon. It is not right for some people to be in office three days a week, while others refuse to do so.”

At the e-commerce and tech giant, the phrase ‘disagree and commit’ is one of its leading principles, and was often used by Jeff Bezos, the company's founder, and current executive president.

Amazon's office mandate

In February, the Seattle-headquartered firm announced the mandate; under it, corporate employees must be in office three days a week. The guideline, which went into effect in May, is a departure from an earlier policy that gave team leaders the authority to decide how their members would function.

However, the office mandate has not gone down well with many employees. On May 31, in a coordinated and planned move, Amazon workers unhappy with the policy participated in a 'walkout' against the rule.

(With inputs from AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out