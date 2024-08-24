Amazon Clearance Sale: Big savings on washing machines, refrigerators | Up to 41% off

The Amazon Clearance Sale is the perfect opportunity to purchase a new washing machine and refrigerator at unbeatable prices. If you missed previous sales in 2024, now is the time to act. This sale offers substantial discounts on large appliances, making it an ideal moment to upgrade your home essentials without breaking the bank. Amazon Clearance Sale: Discover amazing deals and offers on refrigerators and washing machines.

One of the key advantages of buying during this sale is the significant cost savings. High-quality appliances that might usually be out of reach are now available at much more affordable prices. Additionally, you can enjoy convenient delivery options and easy financing, making the process even more stress-free.

Beyond cost savings, you’ll have access to the latest models with advanced features, ensuring you get the best value for your money. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your home with top-tier appliances from Amazon's extensive range.

We have put together a list of some of the best offers on washing machines and refrigerators.

The Haier 596L 3-Star Frost Free Refrigerator combines modern design with advanced functionality, making it an excellent choice for larger households. This 2-door side-by-side refrigerator features a 100% convertible fridge space, allowing flexible storage options to suit your needs. Equipped with an Expert Inverter, it offers energy-efficient performance, keeping your electricity bills in check. The frost-free technology eliminates manual defrosting, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. The sleek shiny silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Expect a discount of 41% on this side by side refrigerator.

Specifications of Haier 596L, Expert Inverter 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 596L

Energy Rating: 3-Star

Convertible Fridge Space

Frost Free Technology

Expert Inverter

The Bosch 8 kg 5-Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers efficient and reliable laundry care with its AI active water plus technology. This feature ensures optimal water usage, making it both eco-friendly and cost-effective. The in-built heater allows for thorough cleaning, even at lower temperatures, while the 5-star energy rating guarantees energy efficiency. The machine's sleek silver design adds a modern touch to your laundry space, and its 8 kg capacity is ideal for medium to large households. Get a 40% off on this washing machine.

Specifications of Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5-Star

AI Active Water Plus

In-Built Heater

Fully-Automatic Front Loading



The LG 655L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Refrigerator offers advanced cooling with its 2023 model design. This double door, side-by-side refrigerator features Multi Air-Flow technology, ensuring even cooling throughout the compartments. The Express Freeze function rapidly chills items, making it ideal for quick freezing needs. The Smart Inverter compressor provides energy-efficient operation, while the Dazzle Steel finish adds a sleek, modern look to your kitchen. With ample storage space and cutting-edge features, it’s perfect for large households. At 34% off, this refrigerator can be yours.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 655L

Frost-Free Technology

Smart Inverter Compressor

Multi Air-Flow System

Express Freeze Function

The Bosch 8 kg 5-Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is designed for efficient and thorough cleaning. Its AI Active Water Plus technology optimises water usage, ensuring eco-friendly and cost-effective operation. The in-built heater allows for effective washing, even at lower temperatures, while the 5-star energy rating guarantees lower electricity consumption. The sleek silver finish adds a modern touch to any laundry room. With an 8 kg capacity, this washing machine is perfect for medium to large households. Get this washing machine at a discount of 40%.

Specifications of Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28262IN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5-Star

AI Active Water Plus

In-Built Heater

Front Loading

5) Samsung 653 L, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator

The Samsung 653L Frost-Free Side By Side Refrigerator blends innovation with convenience in its 2024 model. This 3-star, double-door fridge features a convertible 5-in-1 design, offering versatile storage options. The Digital Inverter technology ensures energy-efficient cooling, while AI-enabled smart features with WiFi connectivity provide remote control and monitoring. The sleek silver Refined Inox finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen. Ideal for large households, this refrigerator offers both style and functionality. There is a discount of 27% on this refrigerator.

Specifications of Samsung 653 L, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator

Capacity: 653L

Energy Rating: 3-Star

Frost-Free

Convertible 5-in-1 Design

AI-Enabled with WiFi





6) Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers advanced features for efficient laundry care. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures optimal energy savings. The AI Control adapts washing cycles to your needs, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote operation. The Hygiene Steam feature, combined with an inbuilt heater, delivers deep cleaning and sanitisation. The Digital Inverter technology ensures quiet, long-lasting performance. Finished in sleek Inox, this washing machine is ideal for modern homes, providing both functionality and style. Get a discount of 36% on this washing machine.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5-Star

AI Control with Wi-Fi

Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater

Digital Inverter

The Whirlpool 207L 5-Star Icemagic Pro Refrigerator combines efficiency with elegance in its 2023 model. This single-door, direct-cool refrigerator features an Inverter compressor, ensuring energy-efficient performance and long-lasting freshness. The Icemagic Pro technology maintains cooling for up to 12 hours during power cuts, while the base stand with a drawer offers additional storage space. The sleek Sapphire Abyss finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Ideal for small households, this refrigerator offers reliable cooling and energy savings. Availl a discount of 23% on this fridge.

Specifications of Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 207L

Energy Rating: 5-Star

Inverter Compressor

Icemagic Pro Technology

Base Stand with Drawer

8) LG 7 Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

The LG 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers exceptional cleaning with advanced features. Its 5-star energy rating ensures efficient performance, while Direct Drive Technology provides quiet and reliable operation. The 6 Motion DD feature adapts washing motions for different fabric types, ensuring gentle yet effective cleaning. Steam Wash and Allergy Care options, paired with an in-built heater, deliver deep hygiene. The sleek middle black finish and touch panel add a modern touch to your laundry space. Expect a 32% off on this product.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5-Star

Direct Drive Technology

Steam Wash

Smart Diagnosis

9) LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

The LG 322L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is a 2023 model that combines efficiency and versatility. With a 3-star energy rating and Smart Inverter technology, it ensures energy-efficient cooling. The refrigerator features a convertible design, offering flexible storage options to suit your needs. The Express Freeze function rapidly cools items, perfect for quick chilling. The shiny steel finish adds a sleek, modern look to any kitchen, while the spacious 322L capacity is ideal for medium-sized households. Get this product at a discount of 21%.

Specifications of LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 322L

Energy Rating: 3-Star

Frost-Free Technology

Convertible Design

Express Freeze

10) LG 8 Kg 5 Star Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers advanced cleaning with its 5-star energy rating and Direct Drive Technology, ensuring quiet and efficient operation. The 6 Motion DD feature customises washing motions for various fabric types, providing thorough yet gentle care. The Steam Wash and Allergy Care settings, combined with an in-built heater, deliver deep hygiene and sanitisation. The sleek middle black finish and touch panel enhance its modern appeal, making it a stylish addition to any home. Get this product for a discount of 25%.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5-Star

Direct Drive Technology

Steam Wash

Smart Diagnosis

