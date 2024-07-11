Are you in search of a 200-litre fridge and feeling overwhelmed by the options available? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 8 best 200-litre fridges available in India. Whether you prioritise value for money or seek a fridge with superior features, we have curated options to meet your needs. Best 200 litres fridges are perfect for homes seeking reliable cooling and space-saving solutions.(Unsplash)

Discover our selection to find the ideal fridge for your home, whether you're aiming for energy efficiency, spacious storage, or advanced cooling technology. Our detailed reviews compare specifications, pros, and cons to ensure you make an informed decision. Explore these options to enhance your kitchen with a fridge that suits your lifestyle and budget, delivering both functionality and reliability.

The Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator SAPPHIRE BLOOM is a stylish and efficient 200 litre fridge. With its advanced cooling technology and sleek design, it's a great addition to any kitchen. This fridge also comes with a spacious interior and energy-efficient features, making it a top choice for many consumers.

Specifications of Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator SAPPHIRE BLOOM

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Capacity: 200 Litres

Cooling Technology: Direct Cool

Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Slightly expensive Energy-efficient Limited color options Spacious interior

The Whirlpool 215 PRM MAGNUM STEEL is a reliable and durable 200 litre fridge. It offers ample storage space and advanced cooling technology to keep your food fresh for longer. With its sleek steel finish and energy-efficient features, this fridge is a popular choice among consumers.

Specifications of Whirlpool 215 PRM MAGNUM STEEL

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 200 Litres

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable build Limited color options Ample storage space Slightly noisy operation Energy-efficient

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE PRM is a compact and efficient 200 litre fridge. It's perfect for small kitchens or as a secondary fridge. With its direct cool technology and frost-free design, this fridge offers convenience and reliability at an affordable price.

Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE PRM

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Capacity: 200 Litres

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Shelf Type: Wired Shelves

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size Limited colour options Affordable price Slightly smaller capacity Convenient frost-free design

The Haier Direct Cool Refrigerator HRD-2203BS is a budget-friendly option for those looking for a 200 litre fridge. It offers reliable cooling performance and a durable build. With its spacious interior and energy-efficient features, this fridge is a great value for money.

Specifications of Haier Direct Cool Refrigerator HRD-2203BS

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 220 Litres

Cooling Technology: Direct Cool

Shelf Type: Wired Shelves

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Limited colour options Reliable cooling performance Slightly noisy operation Spacious interior

The Havells LLOYD Refrigerator GLDC212SSST2GB is a stylish and feature-rich 200 litre fridge. It offers advanced cooling technology and a sleek stainless steel finish. With its spacious and well-organized interior, this fridge is a top choice for those looking for a premium option.

Specifications of Havells LLOYD Refrigerator

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Capacity: 200 Litres

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Slightly expensive Advanced cooling technology Limited color options Spacious and well-organized interior

The Whirlpool 215 IMPRO Wine Mulia is a sleek and modern 200 litre fridge. It offers advanced features and energy-efficient performance. With its spacious interior and durable build, this fridge is a great option for those looking for a stylish and reliable appliance.

Specifications of Whirlpool 215 IMPRO Wine Mulia

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 200 Litres

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Limited colour options Energy-efficient performance Slightly noisy operation Spacious interior

The Whirlpool 215 IMPRO COOL ILLUSIA is a stylish and efficient 200 litre fridge. It offers advanced cooling technology and a sleek design. With its spacious and well-organized interior, this fridge is a top choice for those looking for a reliable and feature-rich appliance.

Specifications of Whirlpool 215 IMPRO COOL ILLUSIA

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Capacity: 200 Litres

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Slightly expensive Advanced cooling technology Limited colour options Spacious and well-organized interior

The Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator 215 PRM is a reliable and efficient 200 litre fridge. It offers advanced cooling technology and a durable build. With its spacious and well-organized interior, this fridge is a great value for money.

Specifications of Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator 215 PRM

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 200 Litres

Cooling Technology: Direct Cool

Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and efficient performance Limited colour options Durable build Slightly noisy operation Spacious and well-organized interior

Top 4 features of best 200 litre fridges:

Best 200 Litre Refrigerators Energy Rating Cooling Technology Shelf Type Warranty Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator SAPPHIRE BLOOM 4 Star Direct Cool Toughened Glass 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor Whirlpool 215 PRM MAGNUM STEEL 3 Star Frost Free Toughened Glass 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE PRM 4 Star Frost Free Wired Shelves 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor Haier Direct Cool Refrigerator HRD-2203BS 3 Star Direct Cool Wired Shelves 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor Havells LLOYD Refrigerator GLDC212SSST2GB 4 Star Frost Free Toughened Glass 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor Whirlpool 215 IMPRO Wine Mulia 3 Star Frost Free Toughened Glass 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor Whirlpool 215 IMPRO COOL ILLUSIA 4 Star Frost Free Toughened Glass 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator 215 PRM 3 Star Direct Cool Toughened Glass 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Best value for money 200 litre fridge:

The Haier Direct Cool Refrigerator HRD-2203BS stands out as the best value for money option in this category. With its budget-friendly price and reliable cooling performance, it offers great value for consumers on a budget.

Best overall 200 litre fridge:

The Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator SAPPHIRE BLOOM takes the crown for the best overall product in this category. With its stylish design, energy-efficient features, and spacious interior, it's a top choice for consumers looking for a reliable and feature-rich fridge.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 200 litre fridges:

Capacity: Ensure the refrigerator's 200-litre capacity meets your storage needs for daily perishables and beverages.

Energy efficiency: Select models with high energy efficiency ratings (Star ratings) to reduce electricity consumption and running costs.

Design and dimensions: Check the refrigerator's dimensions to fit comfortably in your kitchen space, considering door opening and placement.

Cooling technology: Evaluate cooling mechanisms such as frost-free or direct cool for effective and efficient cooling performance.

Features: Look for features like adjustable shelves, vegetable crisper, and door compartments for organisation and convenience in storage.

FAQs on 200 litre fridge What is the energy rating of these fridges? The energy ratings of these fridges range from 3 to 4 stars, indicating their energy efficiency and operational cost.

Do these fridges come with a warranty? Yes, all the fridges mentioned come with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Are these fridges suitable for small kitchens? Yes, some of these fridges are compact and suitable for small kitchens or as secondary fridges.

Do these fridges come with toughened glass shelves? Most of these fridges come with toughened glass shelves, offering durability and easy cleaning.

