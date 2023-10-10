Amazon Diwali Sale 2023: Bring home 4K ultra HD TV this festival season

Greetings and welcome to our list of the Top 10 4K Ultra HD TVs to Purchase During Amazon Diwali Sale 2023. This holiday season, upgrade your home entertainment with the best television technology available. Our choice offers breathtaking 4K resolution, bright colours, and outstanding clarity for a cinematic experience unlike any other. It is the pinnacle of visual perfection. These TVs are your entry point to immersive entertainment, whether you're a gamer, a movie buff, or just want to improve your watching experience. Don't miss out on the amazing discounts and deals available this Diwali by upgrading to one of these top-rated 4K Ultra HD TVs.

1. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

Amazon Sale 2023: It's time to invest in a 4K ultra HD TV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Introducing the classy black L50M7-A2IN variant of the MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. This state-of-the-art television will take your viewing experience to new heights. With its spectacular 4K resolution and Android operating system, it provides easy access to a vast array of entertainment options and apps. It’s up to 36% off on Amazon Diwali Sale .This TV offers superb graphics and intelligent functionality, whether you're a movie buff, sports fan, or gamer. Join us as we explore the features and advantages of this incredible MI TV, which is changing the way you consume your favourite content at home.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: MI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, 10000+ Apps from Play Store, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 27.9D x 111.1W x 70.8H Centimetres

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Limited Warranty

2. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6K (Gray)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modern design and smart features come together in the Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6K (Grey) set. It’s up to 53% off on Amazon Diwali Sale.It aspires to deliver an engaging and practical entertainment experience with its bezelless display and Google TV integration.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6K (Gray)

Screen Size: 43

Brand: Hisense

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.4D x 96.3W x 56.6H Centimeters

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Limited App Ecosystem

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Best 4K TV 2023 India that promise stellar picture quality: September 2023 guide

3. MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV ‎L43M7-A2IN (Black)

A feature-rich television created to deliver a premium watching experience, the MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black) is a television with many advanced features. It’s up to 47% off on Amazon Diwali Sale.It has smart features enabled by Android TV, making it a flexible entertainment option.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV ‎L43M7-A2IN (Black)

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: MI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, 10000+ Apps from Play Store, Disney+ Hotstar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Google Assistant Limited Warranty

4. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The LG 55UQ7500PSF in Ceramic Black, a 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, is a high-end television that combines smart features with 4K Ultra HD quality. It’s up to 50 % off on Amazon Diwali Sale.It strives to deliver a top-notch entertainment experience with its slick design and cutting-edge technologies.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (Built-in) | 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | eARC | Bluetooth 5.0 | Optical | Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output | 2.0 Ch Speaker | AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1 up-mix) | Auto Volume Levelling | Bluetooth Surround Ready

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons AI ThinQ Size and Weight

5. Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A premium television that combines Sony's famous picture quality with the practicality of Google TV's smart features is the Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L in Black. It’s up to 29% off on Amazon Diwali Sale .It aspires to provide an outstanding viewing experience with its modern design and cutting-edge technologies.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black)

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.7D x 112.7W x 66.2H Centimeters

Pros Cons Voice Remote Control Size and Weight

6. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

An exceptional entertainment experience is guaranteed by the feature-rich MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN in Black. It aims to redefine your home viewing experience with its modern design and cutting-edge technology. It’s up to 36% off on Amazon Diwali Sale.The 4K Ultra HD display ensures razor-sharp visuals and vibrant colors, while the Android TV operating system offers a world of content through various apps and streaming services. A voice-enabled remote control and Google Assistant integration make navigation effortless.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: MI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, 10000+ Apps from Play Store, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 27.9D x 111.1W x 70.8H Centimeters

Pros Cons Voice Remote Control Limited Warranty

7. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black)

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL in Black is a member of Samsung's Crystal UHD series, and it offers impressive picture quality and smart features. It’s up to 49% off on Amazon Diwali Sale. With its svelte design and cutting-edge technology, it seeks to provide a pleasurable home entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black)

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 6D x 96.4W x 55.9H Centimeters

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Sound Quality

Also read: Best 65 inch TV in India 2023: Top 10 picks of September 2023

8. TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350MP (Silver)

A versatile television created to provide an improved watching experience is the Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350MP in Silver. It’s up to 53% off on Amazon Diwali Sale. By fusing Google TV's smart features with 4K Ultra HD quality, it promises to give users easy access to a variety of material.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350MP (Silver)

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: TOSHIBA

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.4D x 96.3W x 56H Centimeters

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Build and Aesthetics

9. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)

Featuring Google TV's smart features and QLED technology, the TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G in Black is a high-performance television. It’s up to 70% off on Amazon Diwali Sale. It aspires to deliver a superior watching and entertainment experience with its slick design and cutting-edge technologies.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: TCL

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Google services applications, Google playstore, Prime video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, YouTubeNetflix, Zee5, Google services applications, Google playstore, Prime video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, YouTube

Display Technology: QLED

Product Dimensions: 8.1D x 122.6W x 76.6H Centimeters

Pros Cons Quantum Dot Technology No OLED Display

10. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

A feature-rich television built to provide a superior watching experience is the Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L in Black. It’s up to 32% off on Amazon Diwali Sale. By fusing Google TV's smart features with 4K Ultra HD quality, it promises to give users easy access to a variety of material.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.7D x 97.1W x 57.5H Centimeters

Pros Cons Google TV Integration No OLED Display

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart Android TV with Google Assistant Voice Remote Control Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6K (Gray) Bezel Less Design 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Integration MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV ‎L43M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart Android TV with Google Assistant Voice Remote Control LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution WebOS Smart TV Google Assistant Integration Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Integration Voice Remote Control MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart Android TV with Google Assistant Voice Remote Control Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Crystal Processor 4K Smart TV with Tizen OS TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350MP (Silver) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Integration Voice Remote Control TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) Google TV Integration Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Integration Voice Remote Control

Best overall product

As a top-tier device for immersive home entertainment, the Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black) stands out. With Google TV integration, a wide variety of apps and streaming services are readily available, and its 4K Ultra HD resolution produces wonderfully crisp and bright graphics. Google Assistant's presence enables easy voice control and smart home management. Dolby Audio provides cinematic sound quality, enhancing the audio experience. This TV combines convenience and modern technology in an appealing style, making it a great option for those looking for a high-end, feature-rich home theatre experience.

Best value for money

A remarkable value is provided by the MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black). It offers spectacular visuals and clarity at a low cost with its 4K Ultra HD display.Numerous connecting options support a range of devices. It is the perfect option for people looking for a 4K smart TV that strikes the right balance between performance, features, and price while remaining within their budget and maintaining a number of essential features.

How to find the best 4K Ultra HD TV

Research the best manufacturers, read reviews, and compare features like screen size, resolution, HDR support, smart TV capabilities, and audio quality to choose the best 4K Ultra HD TV. Make an informed choice by taking into account your budget and intended purpose, whether it is for gaming, watching films, or general enjoyment.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!