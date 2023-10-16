Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on LED bulbs

In a world that's increasingly conscious of energy efficiency, cost savings, and environmental impact, LED bulbs have emerged as the shining star of the lighting industry. As we eagerly await the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, there's no better time to delve into the world of LED bulbs and discover the incredible benefits they offer.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2023: Get amazing dscounts on LED bulbs during this sale.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LED, or Light Emitting Diode, technology has revolutionized the way we light up our homes and businesses. Unlike traditional incandescent bulbs, LED bulbs generate light by passing an electrical current through a semiconductor, resulting in significantly less heat wastage and greater energy efficiency. The result? A bulb that not only illuminates your space but does so while being gentle on your energy bills and the environment. One of the most compelling advantages of LED bulbs is their remarkable energy efficiency. They consume up to 80% less electricity than incandescent bulbs while producing the same amount of light.

As we face the ongoing challenge of environmental sustainability, making the switch to LED bulbs is a small but impactful step in reducing your carbon footprint and conserving energy resources. In addition to lower energy consumption, LED bulbs translate into significant cost savings over time. By reducing your energy bills and minimizing the frequency of replacements, you're not only keeping more money in your pocket but also making a positive contribution to the environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here, consider illuminating your life with the brilliance of LED bulbs. Embrace energy efficiency, cost savings, and environmental stewardship in one simple switch, and let your space shine brighter than ever before.

1. Halonix All Rounder Base B22D 15W,8W,0.5W Multi Wattage Adjustable Light Led Bulb (Pack Of 1, White & Yellow)

The Halonix All Rounder Base B22D LED Bulb is a versatile lighting solution, offering three different wattage options in a single bulb. With settings of 15W, 8W, and 0.5W, it provides adjustable illumination suitable for various purposes. It comes in a pack of one and offers both white and yellow light options to suit different atmospheres. The B22D base ensures compatibility with standard bulb sockets. This energy-efficient LED bulb is not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly, offering the flexibility to adjust brightness according to your needs while delivering long-lasting and durable lighting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Specifications of Halonix All Rounder Base B22D 15W,8W,0.5W Multi Wattage Adjustable Light Led Bulb (Pack Of 1, White & Yellow):

Brand: Halonix

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Energy Efficient

Wattage: 15 Watts

Bulb Base: B22D

Voltage: 230 Volts

Net Quantity: 1 count

Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Number of Items: 1

Brightness: 1350 Lumen

Pros Cons Safe for family and environment Brightness could've been better Made in India

2. Wipro Garnet A60 Base B22D 20-Watt LED Bulb

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Wipro Garnet A60 20-Watt LED Bulb is an energy-efficient lighting solution that comes in a pack of one. Designed with a B22D base, it easily fits into standard bulb sockets. Emitting a crisp white light, this LED bulb is perfect for creating a bright and well-lit environment. Its 20-Watt power consumption ensures energy savings while providing ample illumination. Additionally, it boasts a long lifespan, reducing the need for frequent replacements. This single bulb is a cost-effective choice for both residential and commercial lighting needs, combining energy efficiency with reliable performance in a sleek and simple design.

Specifications of Wipro Garnet A60 Base B22D 20-Watt LED Bulb:

Brand: wipro

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Energy Efficient

Wattage: 20 Watts

Bulb Base: B22D

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Light Colour: White

Voltage: 120 Volts

Net Quantity: 1 count

Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Number of Items: 1

Pros Cons Provides safety against voltage fluctuations bulb life is short No UV and IR radiation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: To reduce consumption, electricity department sells LED lights in Ghaziabad

3. Philips 9-Watts B22 LED Cool Day White LED Bulb, Pack of 1, (Ace Saver)

The Philips 9-Watt B22 LED Cool Day White LED Bulb, part of the Ace Saver series, is a single-pack energy-efficient lighting solution. With a B22 base, it fits into standard bulb sockets, making it easy to replace traditional bulbs. Emitting a cool day white light, it's perfect for creating a bright, refreshing atmosphere. Its low power consumption of 9-Watts reduces energy costs while delivering a decent amount of illumination. This LED bulb is not only cost-effective but also eco-friendly, offering a long-lasting lifespan, reducing the need for frequent replacements. It's a reliable choice for residential or commercial lighting needs, promoting energy savings.

Specifications of Philips 9-Watts B22 LED Cool Day White LED Bulb, Pack of 1, (Ace Saver):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brand: PHILIPS

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Energy Efficient, Dimmable

Wattage: 9 Watts

Light Colour: White

Net Quantity: 1 count

Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Number of Items: 1

Brightness: 825 Lumen

Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)

Pros Cons Lasts up to 15 years Not suitable for small rooms Provides Comfortable Brightness

4. Bajaj LEDZ 8.5W Rechargeable Emergency Inverter LED Bulb, Cool Day Light, White, Upto 4 Hours Battery

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bajaj LEDZ 8.5W Rechargeable Emergency Inverter LED Bulb is a versatile lighting solution. This cool day light LED bulb provides efficient illumination and doubles as an emergency light. Equipped with a rechargeable battery, it can stay lit for up to 4 hours during power outages, ensuring continuous lighting when needed. With a standard B22 base, it easily fits into existing light fixtures. The bulb is energy-efficient, consuming only 8.5W, reducing electricity costs. It's a practical choice for homes, providing both regular lighting and emergency backup, making it a valuable addition for areas prone to power disruptions or as a portable lighting option.

Specifications of Bajaj LEDZ 8.5W Rechargeable Emergency Inverter LED Bulb, Cool Day Light, White, Upto 4 Hours Battery:

Brand: Bajaj

Light Type: LED

Wattage: 8.5 Watts

Bulb Base: B22D

Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: 85 Watts

Specific Uses For Product: LED Lamp, Inverter Lamp, Emergency Lamp, Emergency Light, Back Up Lamp

Light Colour: White

Voltage: 240 Volts (AC)

Net Quantity: 1 count

Pros Cons Durable battery Eye-Friendly

5. Eveready 12 watt B22d Base Inverter Emergency LED Bulb

The Eveready 12-watt B22d Base Inverter Emergency LED Bulb is a versatile lighting solution. With a B22d base, it fits standard bulb sockets, making installation easy. This LED bulb is designed with an inbuilt rechargeable battery that activates during power outages, providing up to several hours of emergency lighting, ensuring continued illumination in critical situations. Consuming only 12 watts, it's energy-efficient, reducing electricity costs. It emits a bright, white light and is a reliable choice for both everyday use and emergency backup lighting. The Eveready Inverter Emergency LED Bulb is a practical addition to homes or businesses, offering a combination of regular and emergency lighting functionality.

Specifications of Eveready 12 watt B22d Base Inverter Emergency LED Bulb:

Brand: Eveready

Light Type: LED

Wattage: 12 Watts

Bulb Base: B22D

Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: 12 Watts

Specific Uses For Product: Emergency Inverter

Light Colour: White

Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Number of Items: 1

Pros Cons 4 hrs backup Good Quality

6. Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1

The Havells 9W LED Bulb, available in a pack of 1, is a high-quality lighting solution. Emitting a cool white light, it provides a bright and crisp illumination for various settings. With a standard B22d base, it fits seamlessly into most bulb sockets. This LED bulb is energy-efficient, consuming only 9 watts of power, which results in cost savings on electricity bills. It has a long lifespan, reducing the frequency of replacements. Havells is a trusted brand known for its quality, making this bulb a reliable choice for residential and commercial lighting needs, combining energy efficiency, durability, and superior brightness in a single package.

Specifications of Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1:

9W Bulb base: B22

Lamp life: 15000 hours

Rated correlated colour temperature: 6500K

Light Effect: Cool DayLight

Pros Cons Good Brightness

7. amazon basics - 40W LED Bulb, Cool White (Base B22, Pack of 1)

The Amazon Basics 40W LED Bulb is a single-pack, energy-efficient lighting option. Emitting a cool white light, it delivers a bright and refreshing illumination suitable for various applications. With a standard B22 base, it easily fits into most lighting fixtures. This LED bulb is highly energy-efficient, consuming only 40 watts of power, which leads to reduced electricity costs. It has a long lifespan, making it a cost-effective choice as it requires fewer replacements. Amazon Basics is known for its reliable and affordable products, and this bulb is no exception, providing a durable, efficient, and well-lit environment for both residential and commercial spaces.

Specifications of amazon basics - 40W LED Bulb, Cool White (Base B22, Pack of 1):

Brand: amazon basics

Light Type: LED

Wattage: 40 Watts

Bulb Base: B22D

Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: 40 Watts

Light Colour: White

Net Quantity: 1 count

Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Number of Items: 1

Pros Cons High brightness Deliver 25000 hours of shelf life

8. Panasonic 9W Motion Sensor Bulb | 9 Watt Radar LED Bulb for Home | B22 Motion LED Bulb 9W (PBUM28097-PK1)

The Panasonic 9W Motion Sensor Bulb, model PBUM28097-PK1, is a highly innovative and energy-efficient lighting solution. Featuring a built-in motion sensor, it automatically detects movement, making it ideal for home security and convenience. With a B22 base, it easily fits into standard bulb sockets. Emitting a 9-watt cool white LED light, it combines brightness with energy savings. When motion is detected, it illuminates, and after a period of inactivity, it turns off, enhancing energy efficiency. This motion sensor LED bulb is a practical choice for areas like hallways, closets, or entryways, providing both safety and hands-free lighting convenience.

Specifications of Panasonic 9W Motion Sensor Bulb | 9 Watt Radar LED Bulb for Home | B22 Motion LED Bulb 9W (PBUM28097-PK1):

Brand: Panasonic

Light Type: LED

Wattage: 9 Watts

Light Colour: White

Net Quantity: 1 count

Pros Cons High Brightness Very Sensitive Sensor Easy to install

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Shop, save up to 68% on Syska electric bulbs

9. SYSKA B22D Led Bulb (White, Cool Day Light, 12 W)

The SYSKA B22D LED Bulb in Cool Day Light is a reliable lighting option, emitting a bright and refreshing white light. With a 12-watt power rating, it offers energy-efficient illumination, reducing electricity costs while maintaining decent brightness. Its B22D base design ensures compatibility with standard bulb sockets, making installation hassle-free. SYSKA is a trusted brand known for quality and durability, so this LED bulb is designed for a long lifespan, minimizing the need for frequent replacements. It's a practical choice for both residential and commercial spaces, combining energy efficiency, brightness, and reliability in a single 12W LED bulb.

Specifications of SYSKA B22D Led Bulb (White, Cool Day Light, 12 W):

Brand: SYSKA

Light Type: LED

Wattage: 12 Watts

Bulb Base: B22D

Specific Uses For Product: Lights

Light Colour: White

Voltage: 90 Volts

Net Quantity: 1 count

Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Pros Cons Eco-Friendly Long Life Span

10. Crompton 9W Emergency LED Bulb Base B22D Cool Day Light (Pack of 1)

The Crompton 9W Emergency LED Bulb, offered as a single pack, is a versatile lighting solution that not only provides cool daylight illumination but also serves as an emergency light. Equipped with a B22D base, it easily fits into standard bulb sockets. This LED bulb features a built-in rechargeable battery that activates during power outages, offering hours of backup lighting, ensuring uninterrupted illumination during critical situations. It's an energy-efficient choice, consuming only 9 watts of power, which leads to cost savings on electricity bills. Crompton is a reputable brand known for quality, making this bulb a reliable and practical option for both residential and commercial spaces, combining regular and emergency lighting in one package.

Specifications of Crompton 9W Emergency LED Bulb Base B22D Cool Day Light (Pack of 1):

Brand: Crompton

Light Type: LED

Wattage: 9 Watts

Bulb Shape Size: A15

Bulb Base: B22D

Specific Uses For Product: Lamp

Light Colour: Cool Day Light

Voltage: 230 Volts (AC)

Net Quantity: 1 count

Pros Cons Provides upto 4 Hours Backup Extra Brightness

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Halonix All Rounder Base B22D 15W,8W,0.5W Multi Wattage Adjustable Light Led Bulb (Pack Of 1, White & Yellow) Bright Mode Energy Efficient No mercury, No UV or IR radiation Wipro Garnet A60 Base B22D 20-Watt LED Bulb Energy Efficient Smart Technology Zero mercury content Philips 9-Watts B22 LED Cool Day White LED Bulb, Pack of 1, (Ace Saver) Glare Reduction Eye Safety Compliance No Visible Flickering Bajaj LEDZ 8.5W Rechargeable Emergency Inverter LED Bulb, Cool Day Light, White, Upto 4 Hours Battery Energy Efficient High Efficiency Rechargeable Eveready 12 watt B22d Base Inverter Emergency LED Bulb Smart Technology Overcharge protection Energy Efficient Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1 Cool DayLight 9W Bulb base Rated correlated colour temperature amazon basics - 40W LED Bulb, Cool White (Base B22, Pack of 1) 4KV Surge protection 440V High voltage protection High lumen efficacy of 4000 Lm Panasonic 9W Motion Sensor Bulb | 9 Watt Radar LED Bulb for Home | B22 Motion LED Bulb 9W (PBUM28097-PK1) Touch free Operation Auto ON/OFF Power Saving SYSKA B22D Led Bulb (White, Cool Day Light, 12 W) Omni-directional lighting effect Energy Efficient No mercury Crompton 9W Emergency LED Bulb Base B22D Cool Day Light (Pack of 1) Lithium-Ion Battery Protection Shield 4KV Surge protection

Best overall product

The Philips 9-Watt B22 LED Cool Day White LED Bulb, part of the Ace Saver series, stands out as one of the best lighting products for several reasons. First, it offers energy efficiency, consuming just 9 watts of power while delivering bright and cool daylight white illumination. This not only reduces electricity costs but also creates a refreshing and well-lit atmosphere. With the reliability of the Philips brand, it ensures a long-lasting lifespan, reducing the frequency of replacements. Its compatibility with standard B22 sockets makes it a hassle-free choice for most households. Overall, it combines cost-effectiveness, superior brightness, and trusted quality, making it an excellent lighting solution for both residential and commercial spaces.

Best value for money

The Bajaj LEDZ 8.5W Rechargeable Emergency Inverter LED Bulb at Amazon Great Indian Sale is a remarkable value-for-money product due to its versatility and cost-saving features. It combines the functions of a regular LED bulb and an emergency light, making it a two-in-one solution. Emitting cool daylight white light, it creates a pleasant atmosphere. With a rechargeable battery providing up to 4 hours of backup power during outages, it ensures constant illumination in critical situations, enhancing safety. Its low power consumption at 8.5 watts reduces electricity bills, while its long lifespan minimizes replacement costs. This product's dual functionality, energy efficiency, and durability make it a cost-effective and practical choice for homes, offering excellent value for money.

How to find the perfect LED Bulb?

Finding the perfect LED bulb in the Amazon Festival Sale 2023 involves considering several key factors. First, determine the desired brightness, measured in lumens, to suit your space. Next, select the right color temperature (Kelvin) for your ambiance, whether warm or cool white light. Check for compatibility with your fixture's socket type (e.g., B22, E26). Assess energy efficiency by comparing wattage and lumens to save on electricity costs. Look for bulbs from reputable brands with a good warranty for reliability. Consider dimmability, especially if you need adjustable lighting. Lastly, think about the bulb's lifespan, as longer-lasting options reduce the hassle and cost of replacements. Careful consideration of these factors will help you find the perfect LED bulb for your needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!