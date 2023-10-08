Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 40% off on top mobile brands

Smartphones have become an integral part of human lives, and most people upgrade their phones when new models are launched. Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers the latest offerings from the best smartphone brands at discounted prices. If you plan to buy a new smartphone, Amazon Deals offers you phones in every price range, and you can find affordable phones priced below ₹20,000 and premium phones costing a lakh or more. One good thing about Amazon Sale 2023 is most sellers offer No-cost EMI deals that allow you to choose excellent phones without worrying about upfront payment. Here is the list of phones available with No Cost EMI options at Amazon sale.

1. OnePlus 11R 5G

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: It's raining discounts on smartphones.

OnePlus is a popular smartphone brand, and the OnePlus 11R 5G is the latest flagship from the company. The phone has a premium design and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 450 ppi and a display resolution of 2772 X 1240 pixels. It has a 50 MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890 (OIS supported), an Ultrawide Camera (FOV: 120 degrees), and a Macro Lens. Also, it comes with a 5000 mAh with 100W SUPERVOOC that can charge your phone quickly. If you want to get your hands on this amazing device, you can get it at 12 months No Cost EMI in Amazon deals.

Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display

Resolution: 2772 X 1240 pixels

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: 256GB

Camera: 50 MP Main Camera 8 MP Ultrawide Camera and Macro Lens; 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera

Pros Cons AMOLED display with 450 ppi Phone is not waterproof 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890 5000 mAh battery with dual port charge

2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is one popular phone you can get cheap through Amazon deals. The phone has impressive battery life, featuring 6000 mAh that can last two days even with heavy usage. It features a crisp Super AMOLED display 6.5-inch, which makes it ideal for multimedia consumption. The display resolution is 1080 x 2340 Pixels, while a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the screen. The smartphone features a 50MP No Shake Cam, thanks to the advanced optical image stabilization feature that compensates for hand movement. The company offers 6 months No Cost EMI, which leaves no reason not to buy this device.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP Main Camera Setup and 13MP front camera

Pros Cons 5 inch Super AMOLED display No in-display 3 fingers screenshot is available 50 MP rear camera 6000 mAh battery

3. Redmi 12 5G

Redmi smartphone brand is specifically known for innovative phone designs at affordable prices. The Redmi 12 5G is the first phone offered through Amazon deals, featuring the new power-efficient Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform. The phone has a 6.79" FHD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It also features a 50MP AI camera with advanced pixel isolation technology that helps you get incredible images. The Redmi 12 5G also comes with a side fingerprint sensor, which is easily accessible and lets you unlock the phone quickly. The company offers a sweet deal of 6 months No Cost EMI, which makes it a value-for-money buy.

Specifications of Redmi 12 5G

Display: 6.79-inch FHD display

Resolution: ‎1080p

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera and 8MP Selfie camera

Pros Cons 6.79" FHD display Loaded with bloatware 50 MP AI camera Power-efficient Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

4. Realme Narzo 60 5G

The Realme Narzo 60 5G has a revamped design, and the Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design always impresses. It comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 409 ppi density. The phone is built on Mediatek Dimensity 6020 chipset featuring an octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The front camera is 16MP, allowing you to record HD videos, while the main camera is 64MP, enabling you to shoot HDR videos at 30 fps. The Narzo 60 5G features an under-display fingerprint sensor that is a great convenience when operating a phone with one hand. You can get this phone through Amazon deals at a discounted price and get 2,000 off with a coupon.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60 5G

Display: 6.43 inches Super AMOLED display

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6020

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm rear camera and 16 MP front camera

Pros Cons Next-Gen Super AMOLED display Loaded with bloatware Quick Charging feature No NFC Camera quality is good

5. Honor 90 5G

Honor 90 5G is a slim, lightweight, well-built phone and the latest in the company's numbered series made available through Amazon deals. If you cannot pay the entire cost of the phone in one go, the company also offers a 9 months No Cost EMI option that allows you to buy the phone at a discounted price now and pay in easy installments. The Honor 90 has a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating AMOLED Display with an HDR brightness of 1600 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor and 8GB RAM. The rear camera is 200 MP, while the selfie camera is 50 MP.

Specifications of Honor 90 5G

Display: 6.70" AMOLED

Resolution: 1200x2664px

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera: Rear (200 MP, f/1.9) and Front (50 MP, f/2.4)

Pros Cons Stylish and modern design Charging speed is less than average 6.70" AMOLED screen 200 MP main camera and 50 MP selfie camera

6. Apple iPhone 13

If you wished to buy an iPhone, but the high price of the device made it out of your reach, Amazon Deals brings the iPhone 13 within your reach. Apple iPhone needs no introduction, and the iPhone 13 has an impressive display and hardware for solid performance. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina display and an advanced dual camera system comprising wide and ultra-wide cameras with Night Mode. The phone is powered by an A15 Bionic chip known for its lightning-fast performance. The ceramic shield in the iPhone 13 reduces the chances of damage and scratches in mishaps. Also, the iPhone 13 has received an IP68 rating, which means it can be safely handled underwater for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 6 meters.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 13

Display: 6.1 inch Super Retina display

Resolution: 1170 x 2532 pixels

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic with 6-core CPU

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: Rear dual camera- 12 MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide, and 12 MP front camera

Pros Cons Build quality is excellent Lack of dual messenger facility Camera quality is excellent Powerful processor

7. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

Powered by an octa-core processor, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G can handle gaming and multitasking tasks effortlessly. Amazon Deals gives you an exciting offer of 6 months No-cost EMI to buy this performance-focused smartphone from Vivo. This Vivo smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 64 MP rear camera. It also has a 16 MP front camera to record HD videos at 30 fps. The ring-LED on the rear side distributes even light around the object and hides shadows. The under-display optical sensor makes the phone unlocking a breeze, while the 4500 mAh battery supports fast charging and gets 1-50% charged in just 22 minutes.

Specifications of fiQOO Z7 Pro 5G

Display: 6.78 inches AMOLED

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7200

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: Rear 64 MP and 2MP and Front 16MP

Pros Cons 6.78 inches AMOLED Device comes with a mono speaker 64 MP rear camera The Mediatek processor can run graphic-intensive games.

8. TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro has a unique design and delivers good performance at an affordable price. It is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 6080 chipset having an octa-core processor and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The 6.78-inch IPS display packs 397 pixels per inch and delivers a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The main 50MP camera has a wide aperture and can record 1440p videos at 30fps, while the 16MP front camera is equally good. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5000 mAh battery that gets 50% charged in 15 minutes.

Specifications of TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G

Display: 6.78 inches IPS screen

Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6080

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 50MP Rear and 16MP front

Pros Cons Big display Camera quality needs improvement Fast Charging Backlight is superb

9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

If you like the OnePlus Nord Series but want an affordable or trimmed-down version, Amazon Deals offers you the opportunity to buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at a discounted price and get 500 off with a coupon. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, offering seamless connectivity and entertainment options. The OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a protective Corning Gorilla Glass. The front camera is 16MP, while the primary camera has 108 MP resolution. The 5000 mAh battery can easily last for the entire day and gets charged 1 to 80% in 30 minutes.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Display: 6.72 inches IPS LCD screen

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera: 108 MP rear and 16Mp front camera

Pros Cons 0-100 percent charging in one hour or less IPS displays lock most apps on 60 Hz 8GB RAM Gaming is good

10. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Powered by the Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4 GH processor, you can expect fast speeds and long battery life from Samsung Galaxy M14 5G. It features a 6.6 inch LCD screen with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. The phone gets a 6000 mAh battery that ensures you can use the phone heavily for the entire day, and you will still have some charge left at the end of the day. This Samsung Galaxy phone has a triple camera setup of 50 MP+2 MP+2 MP while the front camera is 13 MP. The Galaxy phones get two times more OS updates and four times more security updates that keep the phone running optimally. Amazon Deals offers the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G at 6 months No Cost EMI, which means you can buy now and pay later.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Display: 6.6 inch LCD, FHD+

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Processor: Exynos 1330

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 50 MP, 2MP and 2MP in Triple Camera Setup and 13MP front camera

Pros Cons Triple Camera Setup Device is large and bulky Good Security features 25-watt charging support

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus 11R 5G 6.7-inch AMOLED display 50 MP main camera with Sony IMX890 5000 mAh battery with dual port charge Samsung Galaxy M34 5G 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display 50 MP main camera 6000 mAh battery Redmi 12 5G 6.79-inch FHD display 50 MP AI Dual camera 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W charger in-box Realme Narzo 60 5G 6.43 inches next-gen AMOLED display 64 MP rear camera 500 mAh battery with fast charging Honor 90 5G 6.70" AMOLED 200 MP rear camera 5000mAh with 5W reverse charging option iPhone 13 6.1 inch Super Retina display 12 MP dual camera system with wide and ultra-wide aperture Li-Ion 3240 mAh battery that gets 50% charged in 30 min iQOO Z7 Pro 5G 6.78 inches AMOLED display 64 MP primary camera 4500 mAh with fast charging Tecno Pova 5 Pro 6.78-inch IPS display 50MP main camera 5000 mAh with fast charging OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 108 MP main camera 5000 mAh battery that gets charged from 1 to 80% in 30 minutes Samsung Galaxy M14 5G 6.6-inch PLS LCD, 90Hz screen Triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP camera 6000 mAh battery 25-watt charging support

Best value for money

Every smartphone user dreams of owning an iPhone someday, and Amazon deals take you one step closer to dream realization. Though not the latest iPhone model, the iPhone 13 remains a good buy at the price offered ( ₹47,999) through Amazon deals. The iPhone 13 is powered by an A15 bionic processor, 50% faster than chips in other popular smartphones. It also has an amazing battery life, and you can watch 19 hours of video playback, and the battery gets 50% charged in just 30 minutes. If you are an avid gamer, you can play even the most demanding games without any slowdown or lag.

Best overall product

If you believe in buying a smartphone that offers the best display, sound, and performance, the OnePlus 11R 5G is an unbeatable option made available through Amazon Deals. For ₹44,998, the OnePlus 11R 5G gets you a Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform that offers a 10% increase in GPU clock speeds, 30% GPU power reduction, 30% CPU improved power efficiency, and 10% better CPU performance. You also get a 120Hz super fluid display with 450 PPI and 1450 Nits peak brightness. The OnePlus 11R 5G undoubtedly leaves no stone unturned to deliver unmatched smooth performance.

