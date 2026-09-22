Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Early deals on TVs live now! Get up to 65% off

Amazon will soon host its next major sale in India. The company's Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin in India on October 8, 2026. During the course of this sale, the e-retail giant will offer massive discounts on the purchase of various electronic appliances including TVs, washing machines, ACs and more. Before the sale begins, Amazon has revealed early deals on the purchase of TVs in India.

Amazon India is offering up to 65% discount on the purchase of TVs in India. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

As a part of these early deals, the company is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of TVs. Interestingly enough, these deals are available not only on the purchase of premium TVs but also on the purchase of budget and mid-budget devices. In addition to this, the company is also offering banking discounts and no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers. So, if you are planning to upgrade the TV in your house, now would be a good time to do so. Here are all the early deals on the purchase of TVs ahead of Amazon's upcoming sale.

Factors to consider while buying a TV

1. Screen size: Pick a screen size based on your room's size and seating distance. Larger TVs work well in spacious rooms, while a 43-inch or 55-inch model may suit smaller living spaces.

2. Display technology: Pick OLED panel as it offers deep blacks and excellent contrast but they are suitable for darker rooms. On the other hand, LED and QLED panels provide options across different budgets and brightness levels. These models are ideal for brighter rooms. Also pick 120Hz screen if you intend to use it for playing games.

3. Picture quality: Pick a 4K TV as it offers sharper images than Full HD, particularly on larger screens. Also check HDR support.

4. Connectivity: Look for HDMI ports, HDMI eARC, USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Gamers should check HDMI 2.1 availability and supported gaming features.

5. Audio quality: Check for dialogue clarity and support for Dolby Atmos or other audio formats. Prefer a soundbar if the TV's built-in speakers lack depth or volume.

Best deals on TVs under ₹ 15,000

Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of 32-inch budget TVs as a part of the early deals. These discounts bring down the pricing of budget TVs under ₹15,000. In addition to category discounts, Amazon is also offering banking discount of up to ₹3,000 along with cashback offer on the purchases made using Amazon Pay Balance and a no-cost EMI option, which will sweeten the deal for the buyers. Here are the top options in this category.

Best deals on TVs under ₹ 30,000

Amazon India is also offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of mid-budget TVs as a part of the early deals. This list includes both 43-inch and 40-inch TV models. These discounts bring down the price of the listed mid-budget TVs to under ₹30,000. In addition to category discounts, Amazon is also offering banking discount of up to ₹3,500 along with cashback of around ₹1,000 offer on the purchases made using Amazon Pay Balance and a no-cost EMI option. These offers make the overall deal worthwhile for the interested buyers. Here are the top options in this category.

Best deals on TVs under ₹ 50,000

Amazon India is also offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of mid-budget TVs as a part of the early deals. This list includes both 43-inch and 55-inch TV models. These discounts bring down the price of the listed TVs to under ₹50,000. In addition to category discounts, Amazon is also offering banking discount of up to ₹3,000 along with cashback of around ₹2,700 offer on the purchases made using Amazon Pay Balance and a no-cost EMI option. Here are the top options in this category.

Best deals on TVs under ₹ 70,000

Coming to high-end TVs, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of premium TVs as a part of the early deals ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. This list includes both 43-inch and 55-inch TV models. These discounts bring down the price of the listed TVs to under ₹50,000. In addition to these discounts, Amazon is also offering banking discount of up to ₹3,000 along with cashback of around ₹2,000 offer on the purchases made using Amazon Pay Balance and a no-cost EMI option. Here are the top options in this category.

Best deals on TVs above ₹ 70,000

Coming to ultra TVs, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 60% on the purchase of ultra premium TVs costing more than ₹1 lakh as a part of the early deals ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. This list includes 55-inch, 98-inch, 86-inch and 65-inch TV models. These discounts bring down the price of the listed TVs to under ₹50,000. In addition to these discounts, Amazon is also offering banking discount of up to ₹4,600 along with cashback of around ₹4,400 offer on the purchases made using Amazon Pay Balance and a no-cost EMI option of up to ₹12,000. Here are the top options in this category.

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FAQs for buying a TV in India Which TV screen size is best for a living room? A 43-inch TV may suit compact spaces, while 55-inch, 65-inch or larger TVs can be considered for spacious living rooms.

Which is better for a TV: LED, QLED, Mini-LED or OLED? OLED is known for deep blacks and high contrast, while QLED and Mini-LED TVs offer options for bright viewing environments and different price ranges. Compare brightness, contrast, viewing angles and pricing before deciding.

Which smart TV operating system is best? Google TV offers an interface built around content discovery and supported streaming apps. Other platforms, including Tizen OS and webOS, may provide different interfaces and features.

Is a 120Hz TV better than a 60Hz TV for everyday use? A 120Hz TV can deliver smoother motion in supported content and gaming. A 60Hz TV may be sufficient for regular television channels, movies and casual streaming.

Is Dolby Atmos important when buying a TV? Dolby Atmos support can help a compatible audio system deliver an immersive sound experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.