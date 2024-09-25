Amazon Great Indian Sale: Pre sale deals revealed; Up to 75% off on laptops, tablets, headphones, and more

The countdown of the much anticipated Amazon sale of the year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival has begun, and with this, buyers get the chance to bag amazing deals and discounts on a wide array of products on Amazon. The ecommerce has announced its annual sale to begin from September 27 onward. However, the prime members get the leverage of accessing the sale, 24 hours prior to the sale, that is on September 26. Up to 75% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more

In case, you are looking to buy laptops and other electronics such as tablets, soundbars, headphones, and more, then you should make the most of this Amazon sale. Amazon is offering up to 75% off on a wide assortment of laptops and electronics. In addition to this, SBI debit and credit card holders also get 10% instant discount on all the purchases.





Laptops:

Up to 45% off on laptops



Explore an incredible range of laptops this Amazon Great Indian Sale, offering powerful performance, stunning displays, and sleek designs. From high-performance gaming laptops to ultra-portable models for work and study, this sale features top brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and ASUS at unbeatable prices. Upgrade to the latest processors and experience faster performance with SSD storage, immersive displays, and advanced graphics. Whether you need a budget-friendly option or a powerhouse for creative tasks, this sale has it all!

Tablets:



Stay connected and entertained with the best deals on tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. Whether you’re looking for a tablet for casual browsing, reading, or productivity on the go, top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo are offering their latest models at huge discounts. Enjoy crisp displays, long-lasting battery life, and multitasking capabilities. Ideal for both kids and professionals, these tablets are packed with features to enhance your digital experience.

Headphones:





Dive into crystal-clear sound with exclusive headphone deals this Amazon Great Indian Festival. From noise-cancelling over-ear headphones to wireless earbuds, you’ll find the perfect audio companion from brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, and Bose. Whether you’re an audiophile, a gamer, or simply looking to enhance your daily music and calls, these headphones offer premium sound quality, comfort, and extended battery life. Don’t miss out on discounts that make immersive audio affordable!

Soundbars:





Transform your home entertainment system with powerful soundbars available at incredible discounts this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Whether it’s cinematic surround sound or rich audio clarity you’re after, brands like JBL, Sony, and boAt have premium models on sale. Enhance your TV viewing, gaming, and music experience with wireless connectivity, sleek designs, and booming bass—all at great prices. Take your audio to the next level!



Also Read: Soundbar buying guide: How to choose the right soundbar for your entertainment





Data storage devices:





Protect and expand your digital storage during the Amazon Sale with deep discounts on hard drives, SSDs, and USB storage devices. Leading brands like Seagate, WD, and Samsung offer reliable and high-speed storage solutions, perfect for securing important files, movies, and games. Whether for personal use or professional data management, find a storage device that meets your needs at an unbeatable price.

Also Read: Best 2tb external hard drive



Computer accessories:





Upgrade your workstation with premium computer accessories during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Get great deals on keyboards, mice, webcams, and more from brands like Logitech, HP, and Redragon. Whether you’re working from home, gaming, or simply enhancing your desktop setup, these accessories add convenience, precision, and comfort. Take advantage of limited-time offers to level up your tech gear.

Smartwatches:

Stay connected, track your fitness, and manage your day with discounted smartwatches this Amazon Great Indian Festival. With top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit, these devices combine style and functionality. Monitor your health, receive notifications, and customize your watch faces, all while enjoying up to 50% off. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or tech lover, now’s the perfect time to invest in a smartwatch.

Also Read: Premium smartwatch buying guide for men: Always pick the right feature-rich device for yourself





Monitors:

Upgrade your visual experience with stunning monitors at incredible prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. From ultra-wide screens to high-refresh-rate gaming monitors, leading brands like Dell, Acer, and LG offer top-quality displays for work, gaming, or creative tasks. Enjoy sharp resolutions, immersive colours, and ergonomic designs at steep discounts. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your productivity or gaming setup.

Printers:







Whether for home or office use, grab amazing deals on printers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Get high-performance inkjet and laser printers from trusted brands like HP, Canon, and Epson at unbeatable prices. From multifunction models with scanning and copying capabilities to wireless printing, these printers deliver quality and convenience. Ensure all your printing needs are covered while taking advantage of festival discounts!

FAQ for Amazon Great Indian Festival When would Amazon Great Indian Festival begin? Amazon Great Indian Festival is scheduled to start on September 27, however, prime members can get 24-hour early access to the sale.

What should I look for when buying a laptop? Consider the processor (Intel or AMD), RAM (minimum 8GB for general use), storage (SSD for faster performance), display size (13-15 inches for portability), battery life, and graphics card if you plan to do gaming or video editing.

What is the difference between SSD and HDD? SSD (Solid State Drive) is faster, more durable, and consumes less power than HDD (Hard Disk Drive). SSDs provide quicker boot times and app loading, while HDDs offer more storage at a lower cost but are slower.

What is the difference between on-ear and over-ear headphones? On-ear headphones sit on the ear and are more compact, while over-ear headphones fully enclose the ear for better sound isolation and comfort during long listening sessions.

What is the best screen size for a tablet? Tablets come in various sizes, usually between 7-12 inches. For reading and basic tasks, smaller sizes (7-8 inches) are convenient. For watching videos, drawing, or multitasking, 10-12 inch tablets are better.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.