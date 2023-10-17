Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Avail up to 50% savings on 65-inch TVs

As we embrace the vibrant hues of yet another year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 arrives with a promise to paint your life with the colors of savings and entertainment. This much-awaited event is your gateway to a world of unbeatable deals, as you unlock the potential for up to 50% in savings on stunning 65-inch TVs.

Amazon Sale 2023: 65-inch TVs are available at throwaway prices.

In times where technology evolves at the speed of thought, the desire for bigger and better experiences in our homes remains unwavering. Your living room isn't just a place to sit; it's a portal to a world of immersive entertainment. And what better way to transform this gateway than with a larger-than-life, crystal-clear 65-inch television? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here to make that dream a reality while keeping your budget in mind.

This sale isn't just about discounts; it's an invitation to elevate your home entertainment setup. Whether you're a sports enthusiast looking to feel every goal, a movie buff wanting a cinematic experience, or a gamer seeking the most immersive adventures, a 65-inch TV can be your magic carpet to these worlds. And with up to 50% savings, your journey to upgrade your viewing experience becomes not only possible but incredibly affordable.

The Great Indian Festival Sale at Amazon is more than just a shopping spree; it's an annual celebration of culture, tradition, and the spirit of togetherness. It's a time to embrace the joy of gifting, refurbishing, and creating cherished memories. This event encapsulates the essence of India, where the past meets the future and where modernity blends seamlessly with tradition.

So, as you prepare for this year's festivities, prepare to transform your living room into a haven of entertainment with a grand 65-inch TV. Join us on this epic savings journey as we dive into the heart of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, where your dreams of an upgraded home entertainment experience are about to come true.

1. VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

The GloLED Series (65 inches) is your gateway to an immersive and vibrant entertainment experience. With stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, robust sound, and a host of smart features, it's designed to elevate your viewing to the next level. The GloLED Series (65 inches) offers an extraordinary viewing experience with 4K resolution, immersive sound, and smart features. If you're exploring the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 this is one of the best deals on Amazon Sale today as this television is your ideal choice for upgrading your entertainment setup. Transform your viewing experience with this impressive addition to your home.

Specifications of VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: VU

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Google Play Store, Hotstar, Spotify

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 34.5D x 144.7W x 90.7H Centimeters

Pros Cons Dolby Atmos Enhancement May Require Professional Installation Google TV Smart Features

2. LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Experience unparalleled entertainment with the LG 164 cm (65 inches) television. With remarkable 4K Ultra HD resolution, immersive sound, and smart features, it's designed to elevate your viewing and listening experience. The LG 164 cm (65 inches) TV delivers a premium home theater experience with exceptional visual clarity, immersive audio, and cutting-edge smart features. Whether you're exploring the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 or the Great Indian Sale 2023, this television is your ideal choice for upgrading your entertainment setup. Transform your viewing experience with this impressive addition to your home.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, MxPlayer, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Apple TV, Zee5, Many more, Voot, Youtube, YuppTV, Disney+ HotstarNetflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, MxPlayer, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Apple TV, Zee5, Many more, Voot, Youtube, YuppTV, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 26.9D x 145.4W x 90.3H Centimeters

Pros Cons Effortless Connectivity Requires Power Source Smart WebOS Features

3. Acer 164 cm (65 inches) S Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Experience the future of entertainment with Acer's 65" S Series 4K Smart LED TV. Powered by Android 11, it boasts features like a 50W soundbar, Dolby Vision & Atmos, Dual Band WiFi, and 2-way Bluetooth. See visuals come to life with 1.07 billion colors, UHD upscaling, and HDR10+ with HLG. Benefit from MEMC, Digital Noise Reduction, and Micro Dimming. Plus, Blue Light Reduction protects your eyes. Comes with a 3-year warranty. Dive into unrivaled clarity and sound.

Specifications of Acer 164 cm (65 inches) S Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Acer

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.8D x 145W x 85.8H Centimeter

Pros Cons Powerful 50W Soundbar Soundbar placement limits 1.07 billion Colour Spectrum

4. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Introducing the Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CU8570ULXL in sleek Titan Grey. With a cutting-edge 4K resolution, this TV offers pristine visuals, enhanced by its Dynamic Crystal Color and Crystal Processor 4K. The 20W powerful speakers, coupled with Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound, create an immersive audio experience. Its Smart TV features such as Built-in Voice Assistant, App Casting, and Easy Setup ensure a seamless interaction. Enjoy a world of connectivity with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and advanced wireless options. Moreover, it comes with a 3-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 2.6D x 145.2W x 83.2H Centimeters

Pros Cons Stunning 4K clarity Limited 50Hz refresh Immersive audio experience

5. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Immerse yourself in the vibrant visuals of the Sony Bravia KD-65X74L, a 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This television promises unparalleled clarity with its 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and MotionFlow XR100. Stay connected effortlessly with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. Sound? Experience rich audio with a 20 Watts Output, Open Baffle Speaker, and Dolby Audio. Dive into limitless entertainment with smart features like Google TV, Chromecast, and more. Furthermore, with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, this TV is a deal you shouldn't miss.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.7D x 146.3W x 85.2H Centimeters

Pros Cons Superior clarity Might be basic Seamless navigation

6. Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Dive into visual brilliance with the Redmi 65" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. Perfectly crafted for an immersive viewing experience, it boasts a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160, ensuring crisp, vibrant visuals. The TV comes loaded with connectivity options from dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, to multiple HDMI and USB ports. Amid the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, this Redmi TV guarantees top-tier entertainment.

Specifications of Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Redmi

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 3.4D x 57.4W x 33H Centimeters

Pros Cons Ample Connectivity Limited Viewing Angle Diverse Content Curation

7. Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV

Discover the Acer 164 cm W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR65AR2851QD in sleek Metallic Grey. As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, this TV, among the top large screen TVs, boasts unparalleled features like QLED 4K HDR, superior Dolby Atmos sound, and Certified Android TV 11 for seamless streaming. Experience movies with 4K upscaling, and a robust 64bit Quad Core Processor. Dive into boundless entertainment with hotkeys for Netflix, Prime, and more. And with a 4-year warranty, it's not just a TV; it's an investment in premium viewing.

Specifications of Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Acer

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Google Play Store, HotstarNetflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Google Play Store, Hotstar

Display Technology: QLED

Product Dimensions: 31.6D x 144.9W x 90.5H Centimeters

Pros Cons Quick Access Hotkeys Static Stand Design Certified Android TV

8. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65Q80BAKLXL is a marvel in the world of televisions. It comes in a sleek Carbon Silver finish. With a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) and a refresh rate of 100 Hertz on a QLED Panel, every scene looks sharp and vibrant. For versatile connectivity, it boasts 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The Smart TV features range from TV to Mobile mirroring to Multi-View, ensuring advanced and user-friendly operation. Furthermore, its sound quality is exceptional with 60 Watts Output and Dolby Digital Plus. Now available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, this 65 Inch TV on sale is a steal!

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hotstar

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Dynamic Sound Quality Only 2 USB Ports Quantum Processor 4K

9. DTOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED TV

Experience a vivid visual treat with the TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED TV 65M650MP (Black). Dive deep into the mesmerizing world of Ultra HD resolution enhanced by 192 local dimming zones and Quantum Dot Color technology. With 600 nits peaking brightness and MEMC, every scene comes alive in stunning clarity. To elevate your cinematic journey, it offers a 49 Watts output sound complemented by REGZA Bass Woofer and Dolby Atmos. The smart TV functionalities powered by VIDAA U6 OS include popular apps like Netflix, Youtube, and Prime Video. Don't miss out on the exclusive offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 and let your living room shine brighter.

Specifications of DTOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: TOSHIBA

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, Youtube, Hungama

Display Technology: QLED

Product Dimensions: 7.5D x 145.1W x 83.6H Centimeters

Pros Cons Powerful Sound Output No In-built FireStick Extensive Connectivity

10. LLOYD 163 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65QX900D (Black) (2022 Model)

Experience the brilliance of the LLOYD 163 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65QX900D. Released as a 2022 model, this sleek black television boasts stunning 4K resolution, ensuring that every detail is sharp and pristine. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz, motion remains smooth and uninterrupted. The TV's special flat design seamlessly fits into any modern décor. The package includes a LED TV, user guide, table top stands, warranty card, a remote controller, and a wall mount. Don’t miss the chance to grab this during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 for the best viewing experience.

Specifications of LLOYD 163 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65QX900D (Black) (2022 Model):

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Lloyd

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube, Browser

Display Technology: QLED

Product Dimensions: 160D x 18.5W x 95.5H Centimeters

Pros Cons Stylish flat design Limited Accessories Included Comprehensive package

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV Google TV Smart Features 104-Watt DJ Sound Ambient Light Sensor LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 Cinema-like experience at home AI Sound Pro Acer 164 cm (65 inches) S Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Dolby atmos Frameless design Smart Assistant & Connectivity Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Crystal Processor 4K Dynamic Crystal Color Built-in Voice Assistant Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Google TV Google TV Dolby Audio Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Reality Flow Display Universal Search Universal Search Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV Dolby Atmos Sound Certified Android TV 11 4K Upscaling Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver) Quantum Dot Colour TV-Mobile Mirroring Adaptive Sound+ TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED TV 600 Nits Brightness. 192 Dimming Zones. REGZA Bass Woofer LLOYD 163 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65QX900D (Black) (2022 Model) 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Refresh 65-inch QLED

Best overall product

The Samsung 163 cm QLED TV is the epitome of visual excellence, merging both advanced technology and sleek design. With an Ultra HD resolution on a QLED Panel, it ensures sharp, vibrant images. A refresh rate of 100 Hertz guarantees smooth transitions in action-packed scenes. Not just a treat for the eyes, the television also boasts a formidable 60 Watts Output and Dolby Digital Plus for superior audio quality. The myriad of smart features, including TV to Mobile mirroring, ensures a user-friendly experience. Encased in a polished Carbon Silver finish, this television isn't just an electronic device but an addition that uplifts the ambience of any room.

Best value for money product

Stepping into the world of premium televisions need not burn a hole in your pocket. The Redmi 65" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV offers an impeccable blend of quality and affordability. With a stunning 4K resolution, it provides clear, vibrant visuals that are perfectly complemented by a range of connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. This TV also grants users access to a variety of content, ensuring that entertainment is always at their fingertips. Its features rival those of higher-priced models, making it an incredible steal, especially during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. A top-tier entertainment experience awaits without breaking the bank.

How to choose a 65-inch TV at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023?

Choosing a 65-inch TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 can be a great way to get a high-quality television at a discounted price. Here are points to consider when making your selection:

1. Budget and Deals: Determine your budget before you start shopping. Make the most of the sale by setting a clear spending limit. Keep an eye out for special deals, discounts, and offers during the festival sale to maximize your savings.

2. Display Technology: Consider the display technology that suits your needs. OLED and QLED TVs offer vibrant colors and deep blacks, while LED/LCD TVs are more budget-friendly. Choose the technology that matches your viewing preferences and budget.

3. Resolution: Look for TVs with a minimum resolution of 4K (Ultra HD). Higher resolution provides sharper and more detailed images. With a 65-inch screen, 4K is essential to fully appreciate the picture quality.

4. Smart Features: Opt for a Smart TV with built-in Wi-Fi, streaming apps (like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video), and voice control (like Alexa or Google Assistant). These features make it easier to access content and enhance your viewing experience.

5. Brand and Reviews: Research the brands and read customer reviews to ensure you're buying a reliable product. Renowned brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic often provide better quality and support. Pay attention to customer feedback to understand real-world performance and any potential issues.

