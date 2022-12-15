Best large screen TVs
Here is a list of the best Large Screen TVs under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall best TVs in the market on a budget.
We will look at vital characteristics of each TV, such as Display quality, Build Quality, Special Features, Colour, Connectivity ports, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each TV’s entire specifications and the best TVs under varying budgets by the same brand.
Top 10 Best Large-Screen TVs
1. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K
The Sony Bravia X74k delivers crisp picture quality with a powerful and rich sound. It is powered by the X1 chip, making it blazing fast in switching apps and loading applications. This Google assistant-enabled TV guarantees you an incredible audio-visual experience.
Specifications
- Operating System: Android
- Display Technology: LED
- Standing screen display size: 65 Inches
- Display Type: 4K HDR
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Compatible Devices: iPhone, Android Phone, Home theatre
- Item Weight: 22 kg 100 g
- Audio Wattage: 20 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Crisp Display
|Low bass
|Good Sound Quality
|
|Comes with Google Assistant
|
2. Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC
VU is known for undercutting the market and offering tech at aggressive pricing. This TV from VU is a staggering 75-inch unit, available at a price tag of under 1 lakh. This Dolby Atoms-supported QLED TV offers great picture quality at such pricing.
Specifications
- Ram Memory Installed Size: 2 GB
- Operating System: Android
- Graphics Coprocessor: Mali-G52
- Compatible Devices: Android, iPhone, Windows, MacBook
- Display Technology: QLED
- Standing screen display size: 75 Inches
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels
- Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: Dolby Atmos Sound Enhancement
- Audio Wattage: 40 Watts
- Item Weight: 26 kg 500 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent Picture quality
|The sound quality could have been better
|75-inch TV in this budget
|
|Great design
|
3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL
Launched in 2021, this Samsung TV offers one of the best picture quality in its segment. Samsung is already known for the quality of its displays and they make them for brands like apple too. It is only fair to expect such phenomenal quality from this company.
Specifications
- Memory Storage Capacity: 8 GB
- Ram Memory Installed Size: 1.5 GB
- Display Technology: LED
- Standing screen display size: 43 Inches
- Display Type: HDR10+
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels
- Audio Wattage: 20 Watts
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Item Weight: 8 kg 300 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Narrow Bezels
|The sound output could be better
|Excellent Display
|
|Easy Operations
|
4. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635
TCL is yet another brand that provides tech at more affordable rates. This TV from TCL offers many features at competitive pricing such as Google OS, Dolby Audio, and HDR 10 support. Let’s see how it compares against its opponents.
Specifications
- Standing screen display size: 55 Inches
- Display Type: HDR 10
- Resolution: 3840x2160 Pixels
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Item Weight: 10 kg 200 g
- Ram Memory Installed Size: 2 GB
- Operating System: Android
- Graphics Coprocessor: G31x2 800Mhz
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent looks, easy to operate
|Weak sound
|Decent picture quality
|
|Google TV
|
5. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55
Redmi builds quality products at very aggressive pricing. This TV shook the market with the features and quality it was offering in this price segment. This 55-inch mammoth TV supports 4K HDR10+ at very competitive pricing. Here are its specs.
Specifications
- Standing screen display size: 55 Inches
- Display Type: HDR10+ | HLG
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels
- Audio Wattage: 30 Watts
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Item Weight: 11 kg 700 g
- Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB
- Ram Memory Installed Size: 2 GB
- Graphics Coprocessor: Mali G52 MP2
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money product
|Performance could be better
|HDR 10+ Support
|
|Good Display Quality
|
6. Kodak 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO
Kodak introduced this TV in 2020 and since then this TV has become one of the most affordable and value-for-money products from Kodak. TV offers Full HD resolution with the support of multiple entertainment apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Here’s how it compares to its Chinese competitors.
Specifications
- Ram Memory Installed Size: 1 GB
- Graphics Coprocessor: Mali-450MP3
- Standing screen display size: 40 Inches
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Audio Wattage: 24 Watts
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Item Weight: 7 kg 700 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable 40 Inch TV
|The sound quality is not that great
|Delivers Full HD Quality
|
|Decent Clarity
|
7. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A6H
Hisense introduced this product in 2022 and since then it has become one of their best-selling TV because of the features and quality it offers in this price range. The picture quality is great and the OS is that of Google TV. Overall it is one of the best picks in this segment.
Specifications
- Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB
- Ram Memory Installed Size: 2 GB
- Graphics Coprocessor: Arm Mali-G52
- Operating System: Google TV
- Standing screen display size: 55 Inches
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels
- Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: Dolby Atmos
- Audio Wattage: 20 Watts
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Display Type: A+, IPS, 10 bit
- Item Weight: 11 kg 500 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Picture quality
|The sound quality could be better
|Google TV OS
|
|HDR performance is good
|
8. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S
OnePlus has always been known as a brand that competes with the top brands by offering products at low prices without compromising much on quality. This offering from OnePlus is yet another proof of this statement. This 65-inch 4K HDR 10+ supported TV was introduced in 2021 at an affordable range. Let’s see how it does in 2022.
Specifications
- Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB
- Ram Memory Installed Size: 2 GB
- Graphics Coprocessor: G52 MC1
- Display Technology: LED
- Standing screen display size: 65 Inches
- Display Type: HDR10+ | HDR10 | HLG
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels
- Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: Dolby Audio
- Audio Wattage: 30 Watts
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Item Weight: 18 kg 300 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money product
|Sound and brightness could be better
|Decent picture quality
|
|Feature-rich
|
9. Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV JSW70ASUHDFF
Sansui introduced this TV in 2022. This TV boasts 32 GB storage with 2 GB RAM. It supports HDR 10 as well as Dolby atmos which makes it a good contender in this list. Let’s see how it compares against its opponents.
Specifications
- Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB
- Ram Memory Installed Size: 2 GB
- Operating System: Android
- Standing screen display size: 70 Inches
- Display Type: HDR 10
- Resolution: 3840x2160 Pixels
- Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: Dolby Atmos
- Audio Wattage: 20 Watts
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Item Weight: 22 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Very Affordable
|The sound is not that great
|Decent A/V output
|Build quality could be better
|Stylish bezel-less design
|
10. Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4k Ultra HD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV 43S6G Pro
This TV from Coocaa brand offers a 4K IPS display with surround sound audio. TV is priced according to its features which makes it a good buy for those who just want these specific features and nothing more. Here are more of its specs.
Specifications
- Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB
- Ram Memory Installed Size: 2 GB
- Operating System: Android
- Graphics Coprocessor: Mali-450 GPU
- Standing screen display size: 43 Inches
- Display Type: IPS
- Resolution: 3840x2160 Pixels
- Audio Output Mode: Surround
- Audio Wattage: 20 Watts
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Item Weight: 6 kg 500 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable Product
|Sound can be improved
|Decent video output
|
|Google Assistant
|
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony Bravia
|Crisp Display
|Good Sound Quality
|Comes with Google Assistant
|Vu
|Decent Picture quality.
|75-inch TV in this budget
|Great design
|Samsung
|Narrow Bezels
|Excellent Display
|Easy Operations
|TCL
|Decent looks, easy to operate
|Decent picture quality
|Google TV
|Redmi
|Value for money product
|HDR 10+ Support
|Good Display Quality
|Kodak
|Affordable 40 Inch TV
|Delivers Full HD Quality
|Decent Clarity
|Hisense
|Great Picture quality
|Google TV OS
|HDR performance is good
|OnePlus
|Value for money product
|Decent picture quality
|Feature-rich
|Sansui
|Very Affordable
|Decent A/V output
|Stylish bezel-less design
|Coocaa
|Affordable Product
|Decent video output
|Google Assistant
Best value for money
The Hisense TV offers the best value for money under ₹40,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good TV. It gives excellent sound and video quality. Additionally, it includes various other features like Google OS and Dolby support, which is beneficial to your eyes, ears, and your wallet.
Best overall
However, if we have to select the overall best large-screen TV on a budget, we would opt for the Samsung Crystal 4K series. This TV is a whole package, from Good sound and video quality to various tech features. And above that, it is an offering from Samsung, a brand that is well known for the screens it makes.
How to find the perfect TV under a budget?
There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for TVs.
- Good sound and video quality: What purpose does a TV serve if the sound and video are not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible audio-video quality on a limited budget.
- Build Quality: If you're planning to use the TV for a good amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted or dismounted.
- Connectivity: It is usually nice to have a TV that connects to other devices at a time.
- Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and after you're pleased, only then continue to open our wallet.
These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best TV under a budget.
Best large screen TVs price list
|Product
|Price
|Sony Bravia
|80,000
|Vu
|99,999
|Samsung
|29,990
|TCL
|38,990
|Redmi
|39,999
|Kodak
|16,999
|Hisense
|38,990
|OnePlus
|61,999
|Sansui
|74,999
|Coocaa
|51,999
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”