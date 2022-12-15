Best large screen TVs

Here is a list of the best Large Screen TVs under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall best TVs in the market on a budget. We will look at vital characteristics of each TV, such as Display quality, Build Quality, Special Features, Colour, Connectivity ports, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each TV’s entire specifications and the best TVs under varying budgets by the same brand. Top 10 Best Large-Screen TVs 1. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K The Sony Bravia X74k delivers crisp picture quality with a powerful and rich sound. It is powered by the X1 chip, making it blazing fast in switching apps and loading applications. This Google assistant-enabled TV guarantees you an incredible audio-visual experience. Specifications Operating System: ‎Android

Operating System: ‎Android

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎65 Inches

Display Type: ‎4K HDR

Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Compatible Devices: ‎iPhone, Android Phone, Home theatre

Item Weight: ‎22 kg 100 g

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Pros Cons Crisp Display Low bass Good Sound Quality Comes with Google Assistant

2. Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC VU is known for undercutting the market and offering tech at aggressive pricing. This TV from VU is a staggering 75-inch unit, available at a price tag of under 1 lakh. This Dolby Atoms-supported QLED TV offers great picture quality at such pricing.

Specifications Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Operating System: ‎Android

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali-G52

Compatible Devices: ‎Android, iPhone, Windows, MacBook

Display Technology: ‎QLED

Standing screen display size: ‎75 Inches

Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Atmos Sound Enhancement

Audio Wattage: ‎40 Watts

‎40 Watts Item Weight: ‎26 kg 500 g

Pros Cons Decent Picture quality The sound quality could have been better 75-inch TV in this budget Great design

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL Launched in 2021, this Samsung TV offers one of the best picture quality in its segment. Samsung is already known for the quality of its displays and they make them for brands like apple too. It is only fair to expect such phenomenal quality from this company. Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1.5 GB

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎43 Inches

Display Type: ‎HDR10+

Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎8 kg 300 g

Pros Cons Narrow Bezels The sound output could be better Excellent Display Easy Operations

4. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 TCL is yet another brand that provides tech at more affordable rates. This TV from TCL offers many features at competitive pricing such as Google OS, Dolby Audio, and HDR 10 support. Let’s see how it compares against its opponents. Specifications Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Display Type: ‎HDR 10

Resolution: ‎3840x2160 Pixels

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎10 kg 200 g

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Operating System: ‎Android

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31x2 800Mhz

Pros Cons Decent looks, easy to operate Weak sound Decent picture quality Google TV

5. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 Redmi builds quality products at very aggressive pricing. This TV shook the market with the features and quality it was offering in this price segment. This 55-inch mammoth TV supports 4K HDR10+ at very competitive pricing. Here are its specs. Specifications Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Display Type: ‎HDR10+ | HLG

Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎11 kg 700 g

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MP2

Pros Cons Value for money product Performance could be better HDR 10+ Support Good Display Quality

6. Kodak 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO Kodak introduced this TV in 2020 and since then this TV has become one of the most affordable and value-for-money products from Kodak. TV offers Full HD resolution with the support of multiple entertainment apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Here’s how it compares to its Chinese competitors. Specifications Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1 GB

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali-450MP3

Standing screen display size: ‎40 Inches

Screen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080

Audio Wattage: ‎24 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎ 60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎7 kg 700 g

Pros Cons Affordable 40 Inch TV The sound quality is not that great Delivers Full HD Quality Decent Clarity

7. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A6H

Hisense introduced this product in 2022 and since then it has become one of their best-selling TV because of the features and quality it offers in this price range. The picture quality is great and the OS is that of Google TV. Overall it is one of the best picks in this segment. Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Arm Mali-G52

Operating System: ‎ Google TV

Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

‎Dolby Atmos Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Display Type: ‎A+, IPS, 10 bit

Item Weight: ‎11 kg 500 g

Pros Cons Great Picture quality The sound quality could be better Google TV OS HDR performance is good

8. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S



OnePlus has always been known as a brand that competes with the top brands by offering products at low prices without compromising much on quality. This offering from OnePlus is yet another proof of this statement. This 65-inch 4K HDR 10+ supported TV was introduced in 2021 at an affordable range. Let’s see how it does in 2022. Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G52 MC1

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎65 Inches

Display Type: ‎HDR10+ | HDR10 | HLG

Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

‎Dolby Audio Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts

Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎ 60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎18 kg 300 g

Pros Cons Value for money product Sound and brightness could be better Decent picture quality Feature-rich

9. Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV JSW70ASUHDFF Sansui introduced this TV in 2022. This TV boasts 32 GB storage with 2 GB RAM. It supports HDR 10 as well as Dolby atmos which makes it a good contender in this list. Let’s see how it compares against its opponents. Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: ‎32 GB

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎32 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Operating System: ‎Android

Standing screen display size: ‎70 Inches

Display Type: ‎ HDR 10

Resolution: ‎ 3840x2160 Pixels

Dolby Atmos Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎22 kg

Pros Cons Very Affordable The sound is not that great Decent A/V output Build quality could be better Stylish bezel-less design

10. Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4k Ultra HD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV 43S6G Pro

This TV from Coocaa brand offers a 4K IPS display with surround sound audio. TV is priced according to its features which makes it a good buy for those who just want these specific features and nothing more. Here are more of its specs.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: ‎32 GB

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎32 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Operating System: ‎ Android

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali-450 GPU

Standing screen display size: ‎43 Inches

Display Type: ‎IPS

Resolution: ‎3840x2160 Pixels

Audio Output Mode: ‎Surround

Audio Wattage: ‎ 20 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎6 kg 500 g

Pros Cons Affordable Product Sound can be improved Decent video output Google Assistant

Best three features:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia Crisp Display Good Sound Quality Comes with Google Assistant Vu Decent Picture quality. 75-inch TV in this budget Great design Samsung Narrow Bezels Excellent Display Easy Operations TCL Decent looks, easy to operate Decent picture quality Google TV Redmi Value for money product HDR 10+ Support Good Display Quality Kodak Affordable 40 Inch TV Delivers Full HD Quality Decent Clarity Hisense Great Picture quality Google TV OS HDR performance is good OnePlus Value for money product Decent picture quality Feature-rich Sansui Very Affordable Decent A/V output Stylish bezel-less design Coocaa Affordable Product Decent video output Google Assistant

Best value for money The Hisense TV offers the best value for money under ₹40,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good TV. It gives excellent sound and video quality. Additionally, it includes various other features like Google OS and Dolby support, which is beneficial to your eyes, ears, and your wallet. Best overall However, if we have to select the overall best large-screen TV on a budget, we would opt for the Samsung Crystal 4K series. This TV is a whole package, from Good sound and video quality to various tech features. And above that, it is an offering from Samsung, a brand that is well known for the screens it makes. How to find the perfect TV under a budget? There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for TVs. Good sound and video quality: What purpose does a TV serve if the sound and video are not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible audio-video quality on a limited budget. Build Quality: If you're planning to use the TV for a good amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted or dismounted. Connectivity: It is usually nice to have a TV that connects to other devices at a time. Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and after you're pleased, only then continue to open our wallet. These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best TV under a budget. Best large screen TVs price list

Product Price Sony Bravia 80,000 Vu 99,999 Samsung 29,990 TCL 38,990 Redmi 39,999 Kodak 16,999 Hisense 38,990 OnePlus 61,999 Sansui 74,999 Coocaa 51,999