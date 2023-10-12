Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 64% discounts on best TVs

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has been on since October 8 and promises incredible deals and discounts on a vast array of products. Shoppers can expect to find discounts on electronics, fashion, home essentials and much more. With exciting offers, lightning deals, and exclusive launches, it's a shopping extravaganza not to be missed.

Amazon Sale 2023: Get attractive deals, offers and discounts on a range of smart TVs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purchasing a TV set during a sale is a savvy decision for several reasons. Firstly, consumers should recognize the rapid evolution of television technology. Replacing an older TV with a more modern model often results in a significant upgrade. For instance, the shift from standard HD to 4K resolution provides a more vibrant and lifelike viewing experience. Moreover, the emergence of 8K resolution takes visual clarity to a whole new level, ensuring that one stays ahead in the technological race.

Furthermore, the variety of display technologies such as QLED, LED, and OLED offers choices to match specific preferences and budgets. QLED and OLED displays offer rich, vibrant colours and deep blacks, while LED displays provide cost-effective options. Sales events often feature substantial discounts, making these upgrades more affordable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, buying during a sale can lead to substantial cost savings. Many sales events offer significant price reductions, bundled deals, and financing options. Therefore, upgrading to the latest TV technologies can be a cost-effective investment in one's entertainment experience. Keep an eye on these sales, and you'll not only get a cutting-edge TV but also save money in the process.

If we have convinced you about the idea of either getting a brand new TV or exchanging old one with a new TV, then we have prepared a list, just for you. We have shortlisted a bunch of 10 TVs from big brands as well as less known brands. Check them out and if you like any, add them to your cart.

Samsung 165 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03BAKLXL (Black) | With 3 Years Warranty

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elevate your home entertainment with the Samsung 165 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03BAKLXL in sleek black. This television is a masterpiece of innovation and design, seamlessly blending into your decor when not in use, thanks to its Art Mode. When it's time to watch, experience stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and vibrant colours with QLED technology. Smart capabilities ensure you can access your favourite content effortlessly, while the 3-year warranty provides peace of mind. Immerse yourself in a world of lifelike visuals and endless entertainment with this Samsung masterpiece.

Specifications of Samsung 165 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03BAKLXL:

Screen Size: 165 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD for stunning clarity

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display Type: QLED for vibrant colours and deep blacks

Smart Features: Smart TV capabilities for easy access to apps and content

Warranty: Comes with a generous 3-year warranty for peace of mind.

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality. 1. Relatively higher cost compared to some other TV models. 2. ‘The Frame’ design blends seamlessly into your decor when not in use. 2. Potential for complex setup due to additional features.

VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experience brilliant visuals and seamless smart functionality with the VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED in a stylish grey finish. This television offers a perfect blend of affordability and performance, with its 4K resolution providing stunning clarity and vibrant colours. Equipped with Google TV, it ensures easy access to a world of apps and content. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any room, and the 50-inch display delivers an immersive viewing experience. Upgrade your home entertainment with this VU TV, a smart choice that brings entertainment to life.

Specifications of VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED:

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV for app access and voice control

Display Type: LED for vibrant visuals

Colour: Grey for a sleek and modern look

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality. 1. Smaller screen size compared to larger options available. 2. Integrated Google TV for easy app access and voice control. 2. Limited availability of premium features found in higher-end brands.

TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elevate your viewing experience with the TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP in a sleek black finish. This television brings entertainment to life with its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, offering incredible clarity, vibrant colours, and sharp details. It's equipped with Google TV, providing easy access to a wide range of apps, content, and voice control. The QLED technology ensures rich, lifelike visuals, and the 55-inch display size offers an immersive cinematic experience. With its elegant design and smart features, the TOSHIBA 55M550LP is the perfect addition to any home, delivering top-notch entertainment. This Amazon sale is a good time to pick this TV up.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD for stunning picture quality.

Display Type: QLED for vivid colors and deep blacks.

Smart Features: Google TV integration for app access and voice control.

Colour: Black for a sleek and modern design.

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality. 1. May be relatively more expensive compared to some other brands. 2. QLED display technology for vibrant colors and deep blacks. 2. Potential for complexity in setup due to additional features.

MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black)

The MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN in sleek black is a smart addition to your home entertainment setup. This TV delivers a captivating viewing experience with its Full HD resolution, offering crisp images and vibrant colours. Powered by Android, it ensures access to a world of apps, games, and content, while the 100 cm (40-inch) screen size is perfect for any room. With built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, streaming and voice commands are seamless. The MI L40M7-EAIN blends style, functionality, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for modern entertainment.

Specifications of MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN:

Screen Size: 100 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD for sharp and clear images.

Smart Features: Android-based Smart TV with access to various apps and content.

Display Type: LED for efficient and vibrant visuals.

Colour: Black for a modern and stylish appearance.

Pros Cons 1. Affordable pricing for a Smart TV. 1. Smaller screen size compared to larger options available. 2. Smart Android-based TV with app access

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C645 (Black)

Experience the pinnacle of home entertainment with the TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C645 in elegant black. This television combines exquisite design with extraordinary performance, delivering breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution and a massive 65-inch display. Powered by Google TV, it offers easy access to a plethora of apps, games, and content. With QLED technology, you'll be immersed in a world of brilliant colours and incredible clarity. The TCL 65C645's sleek aesthetics, smart features, and impressive display make it the ultimate choice for those who demand the very best in home entertainment.

Specifications of TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C645:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD for stunning picture quality.

Display Type: QLED for vibrant colours and deep blacks.

Smart Features: Google TV integration for easy app access and voice control.

Colour: Black for a sleek and modern design.

Pros Cons 1. Impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality. 1. Larger screen size may not be suitable for smaller rooms. 2. Google TV integration enhances the user experience with easy app access 2. Higher-end features may come with a premium price tag.

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV 65U7H (Black)Elevate your home viewing experience with the Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV 65U7H in a stylish black design. Boasting a generous 164 cm (65-inch) screen, this TV captivates with dazzling 4K Ultra HD resolution, vivid colours, and incredible clarity, thanks to its QLED technology. Its smart capabilities open up a world of entertainment with easy access to apps, streaming platforms, and voice controls. The Hisense 65U7H seamlessly blends premium design and cutting-edge technology to offer a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home. Elevate your entertainment with this impressive and immersive TV.

Specifications of Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV 65U7H:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD for exceptional picture quality.

Display Type: QLED for vibrant colours and deep blacks.

Smart Features: Smart TV capabilities for easy access to apps and content.

Colour: Black for a sleek and modern design.

Pros Cons 1. Impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality. 1. Larger screen size may not be suitable for smaller rooms. 2. QLED display technology provides vibrant colours and deep blacks. 2. Potential for complexity in setup due to additional features.

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 55P635 Pro (Black)

The TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 55P635 Pro in sleek black – a masterpiece of design and technology. This TV's stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and 55-inch bezel-less display offer a cinematic experience with razor-sharp clarity and vibrant colours. Equipped with Google TV, it provides easy access to an array of apps, content, and voice commands. The slim bezel and elegant design seamlessly blend with any decor. The TCL 55P635 Pro delivers a perfect fusion of aesthetics and smart features, making it the centrepiece of your home entertainment system.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 55P635 Pro:

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches).

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD for stunning picture quality.

Display Type: LED with a bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience.

Smart Features: Google TV integration for easy access to apps and content.

Colour: Black for a modern and stylish appearance.

Pros Cons 1. Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience. 1. Potential for complexity in setup due to additional features. 2. 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality. 2. May not have some premium features found in higher-end brands.

Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black)

Elevate your home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K in an elegant black finish. This TV is a masterpiece of innovation and performance, offering a colossal 75-inch screen with stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for exceptional clarity and lifelike colours. Powered by Google TV, it ensures effortless access to an extensive range of apps, content, and voice commands. The Full Array LED backlighting technology provides precise local dimming for deep blacks and brilliant highlights. The Sony Bravia XR-75X90K redefines the viewing experience, delivering cinema-quality entertainment in the comfort of your home.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K:

Screen Size: 189 cm (75 inches).

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD for exceptional picture quality.

Display Type: Full Array LED for precise local dimming and stunning visuals.

Smart Features: Google TV integration for easy app access and voice control.

Colour: Black for a sleek and modern design.

Pros Cons 1. Impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution for exceptional picture quality. 1. Larger screen size may not be suitable for smaller rooms. 2. Full Array LED display technology for precise local dimming and stunning visuals. 2. Higher-end features may come with a premium price tag.

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CU8570ULXL (Titan Grey) | with 3 Years Warranty

Elevate your home entertainment with the Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CU8570ULXL in striking Titan Grey. This TV offers a captivating 4K Ultra HD resolution and a generous 65-inch screen, delivering stunning visuals with vivid colours and sharp details. Its smart features provide seamless access to a world of content, apps, and streaming services. What sets it apart is the added peace of mind with a 3-year warranty, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability. The Samsung UA65CU8570ULXL combines style and substance, making it a standout choice for those who demand top-tier quality and reliability in their home entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CU8570ULXL:

Screen Size: 163 cm (65 inches).

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD for stunning picture quality.

Display Type: LED for efficient and vibrant visuals.

Smart Features: Smart TV capabilities for easy access to apps and content.

Colour: Titan Grey for a sleek and modern design.

Pros Cons 1. Impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality. 1. Larger screen size may not be suitable for smaller rooms. 2. Comes with a generous 3-year warranty for peace of mind. 2. Potential for complex setup due to additional features.

MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN (Black)

Discover the MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN in sleek black – a perfect blend of style and performance. With its generous 108 cm (43-inch) display, this TV offers a vibrant Full HD resolution, delivering sharp images and rich colours. Powered by Android, it provides easy access to a plethora of apps, games, and content, while built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant streamline your streaming experience. The MI L43M7-EAIN boasts a sleek design and smart features, making it an ideal choice for those who seek an immersive yet budget-friendly home entertainment solution.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches).

Resolution: Full HD for sharp and clear images.

Display Type: LED for efficient and vibrant visuals.

Smart Features: Android-based Smart TV for app access and voice control.

Colour: Black for a modern and stylish design.

Pros Cons 1. Affordable pricing for a Smart TV. 1. Smaller screen size compared to larger options available. 2. Smart Android-based TV with app access

Best value for money

The best value for money TV among the options listed would be the VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey). It combines 4K resolution and smart features, offering an excellent balance of quality and affordability. While other TVs on the list have premium features, the VU TV provides a cost-effective solution for those seeking a good TV without breaking the bank, making it a wise choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best deal

The best deal TV among the options listed would be the TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C645 (Black). This TV combines a large 65-inch display, 4K resolution, and smart features, all at an attractive price point. It offers excellent value for those seeking a balance between quality and affordability. With its QLED technology, it provides vibrant colours and sharp visuals, making it a compelling deal for both entertainment and budget-conscious consumers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!