Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 56% off on TVs!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here, and it's not just a sale - it's a shopping extravaganza that promises unmatched discounts and unbeatable deals! Whether you're an avid bargain hunter or just someone in search of quality products at wallet-friendly prices, this event should be on your radar. With massive discounts on a wide range of products, from electronics to fashion, beauty, and more, this sale provides an excellent opportunity to fulfill your shopping desires without breaking the bank. However, if you're particularly eyeing the latest tech trends, Smart LED TVs are stealing the spotlight this year with discounts of up to 56%!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 brings you the best chance to get a new TV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In today's digital age, 4K Ultra TVs have become an essential fixture in every household. Their stunning visual clarity and immersive audio elevate the entertainment experience to new heights. Watching 4K Ultra TV together has evolved into a cherished bonding activity for families, providing a shared, cinematic thrill from the comfort of home.

These cutting-edge TVs boast a myriad of technologies, including HDR (High Dynamic Range) for vibrant colours, Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, and smart capabilities for streaming and connectivity. As you explore the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, keep an eye out for the latest models from renowned brands like Samsung, Sony, Redmi, and OnePlus. With massive discounts on offer, this is your chance to upgrade your family's entertainment hub and create unforgettable moments together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To help you make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, we've meticulously curated a list of the finest TV deals and discounts. Our selection spans top-tier brands and models, encompassing a range of cutting-edge technologies such as 4K Ultra LED, HD QLED, and 4K Ultra LCD TVs. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your viewing experience and save big - join us and seize the incredible offers this sale season has in store!

1. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-43X74K is a sleek 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in a stylish black finish. It boasts a stunning 4K resolution, offering crystal-clear visuals and vivid colors. Powered by Google TV, it provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. This TV also features Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, while its TRILUMINOS display enhances color accuracy. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, it's versatile for various devices.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Colour: Black

Pros: Cons: Sharp 4K resolution Relatively smaller screen size Google TV for easy content access Higher price compared to non-smart alternatives Dolby Atmos for impressive audio Limited app support compared to other platforms Versatile connectivity options May require additional subscriptions for some content TRILUMINOS display for enhanced colors No local dimming for improved contrast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Want to know about latest LED TV with price details? See September 2023 list

2. Mi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

The Mi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN in sleek black offers an immersive home entertainment experience. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution, it delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. The TV runs on the Android TV operating system, providing access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Its 125 cm (50 inches) screen size makes it ideal for larger living spaces. The TV boasts a 20W speaker system for clear audio. Additionally, it features multiple HDMI and USB ports for connectivity.

Specifications of Mi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display: 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen.

Operating System: Android TV.

Audio: 20W speakers.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports.

Smart Features: Access to various streaming apps.

Pros: Cons: Crisp 4K resolution for stunning visuals. Limited inbuilt storage. Android TV provides a vast app ecosystem. May require an external sound system for audiophiles. Ample connectivity options. Higher power consumption compared to smaller TVs. Immersive audio experience. Limited color options (only available in black). Ideal size for larger rooms. Price may be on the higher side for budget-conscious consumers.

3. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL in sleek black offers a premium home entertainment experience. With a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, it delivers vivid, lifelike visuals. Powered by Google TV, it provides easy access to a vast array of streaming services and apps. Its 55-inch screen size immerses you in content, while Dolby Audio enhances the audio quality. The TV also features built-in Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity. Its sleek design adds elegance to any space.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black):

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Platform: Google TV

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Audio Technology: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Pros: Cons: Stunning 4K visuals for a cinematic experience. Maybe on the expensive side. Access to a wide range of streaming apps via Google TV. Google TV interface might take time to adapt to for some users. Immersive audio quality with Dolby Audio. Requires a stable internet connection for optimal performance. Versatile connectivity options. Limited color options (available only in black). Sleek and stylish design complements any decor. No mention of included voice remote, which could be a drawback for some users.

4. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The OnePlus 50Y1S Pro is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, finished in sleek black. It boasts a crisp display with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, delivering stunning visuals. Powered by Android TV, it offers access to a wide range of apps and services, with Google Assistant built-in for convenient voice control. Its Dolby Audio enhancement ensures immersive sound quality. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports and two USB ports for seamless multimedia access. However, it lacks advanced gaming features like higher refresh rates. Overall, the OnePlus 50Y1S Pro provides a compelling mix of picture quality, smart functionality, and design aesthetics.

Specifications of OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black):

Screen Size: 50 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Audio: Dolby Audio support

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Pros: Cons: Stunning 4K Ultra HD display Limited gaming features Access to a variety of streaming apps May lack advanced image processing technologies Google Assistant for voice control No mention of HDR support Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience Limited HDMI and USB ports compared to some competitors Sleek and stylish design Pricing could be more competitive for the features offered.

5. OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black)

The OnePlus 55Y1S Pro is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV in sleek black. It offers stunning visuals with its high-resolution display and features HDR support for vibrant colours. With Android TV OS, it provides access to a plethora of apps and streaming services, making it a versatile entertainment hub. Its powerful quad-core processor ensures smooth performance, while Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience.

Specifications of OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black):

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Operating System: Android TV

Processor: Quad-core

Audio: Dolby Audio

Pros: Cons: High-resolution display with HDR support. Pricey compared to some competitors. Access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Limited availability of local dimming. Smooth performance with a quad-core processor. May require an additional soundbar for premium audio quality. Immersive audio experience with Dolby Audio. Limited internal storage for apps and games. Sleek design and aesthetics. No mention of HDMI 2.1 for gaming enthusiasts.

6. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in a sleek black finish. This television delivers stunning visual clarity with its 4K resolution and HDR support, enhancing your viewing experience. It runs on Google TV, offering seamless access to a wide range of apps and content. With Triluminos display technology, colors are vibrant and lifelike. The 55X74L is equipped with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. It has multiple HDMI and USB ports for connectivity. However, its price tag is on the higher side. Overall, it's a premium option for those seeking a top-notch smart TV experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black):

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros: Cons: Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Google TV for extensive app and content access Limited to 55-inch screen size Triluminos display technology for vivid colors May require a dedicated sound system for the best audio experience Dolby Atmos audio for immersive sound Not suitable for budget-conscious buyers Multiple connectivity options Some users may prefer a larger screen for a more cinematic feel.

7. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL (Black)

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL in Black is a cutting-edge television offering immersive entertainment. It boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering stunningly sharp and vibrant visuals. Its Crystal iSmart technology enhances picture quality, and the Smart TV functionality provides access to a variety of streaming platforms. With a 138 cm (55-inch) screen, it ensures a cinematic viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL (Black):

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Crystal iSmart technology, Smart TV capabilities

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Colour: Black

Pros: Cons: Crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution for excellent picture quality. May be relatively expensive compared to non-smart TVs. Access to a wide range of streaming services for entertainment. Requires a stable internet connection for optimal Smart TV functionality. Crystal iSmart technology enhances visual clarity. Some users may find the TV's size too large for smaller spaces. Generous 55-inch screen size for immersive viewing. Compatibility with certain apps or devices may vary. Sleek and stylish black design complements any room decor. Regular software updates may be needed for optimal performance.

Also read: 10 best 50 inch TV in India: September 2023 online buying guide

8. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black)

The Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL in sleek black offers an immersive viewing experience. With its Full HD resolution, it delivers crisp and vibrant visuals. This Google TV features smart functionality, enabling access to various streaming platforms and apps. It boasts a 100 cm display size, making it suitable for smaller rooms. Its advanced technology ensures smooth performance.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black):

Display Size: 100 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Smart TV: Google TV

Colour: Black

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Pros: Cons: Google TV provides access to a wide range of content. Smaller screen size may not be ideal for larger living spaces. Full HD resolution for clear and detailed visuals. Limited to Google TV's app ecosystem. Compact size suitable for smaller spaces. May require a separate sound system for enhanced audio quality. Multiple connectivity options for convenience. Limited color options. Sleek black design adds a modern touch to any room. Availability and pricing may vary by region.

9. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray delivers a captivating viewing experience. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution, it boasts stunning picture quality, enhanced by a quad-core processor for smooth performance. Its webOS smart platform offers access to a vast range of apps and streaming services, ensuring entertainment options aplenty. The TV features AI ThinQ technology for voice control and compatibility with virtual assistants. Connectivity is a breeze with multiple HDMI and USB ports.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray):

Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: webOS, AI ThinQ

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Colour: Dark Iron Gray

Pros: Cons: High-resolution 4K display for excellent picture quality. May not have the absolute best sound quality. Smart features and voice control for convenient usability. Limited to a 43-inch screen size. Multiple connectivity options for versatile use. Smart TV features may require a learning curve for some users. Sleek and stylish Dark Iron Gray design. Dark Iron Gray color may not suit all room aesthetics. Access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. Price point may be higher than some budget alternatives.

10. MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black) is a feature-packed television designed to enhance your entertainment experience. With a compact 32-inch screen, it offers HD Ready resolution for sharp and vibrant visuals. Powered by Android TV, it provides access to a wide range of streaming apps and content. Its 5A series promises efficient performance and connectivity with multiple ports. The TV's DTS-HD sound technology ensures immersive audio quality.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Android TV

Connectivity: Multiple ports including HDMI, USB, and Ethernet

Audio: DTS-HD sound technology

Pros: Cons: Smart Android TV functionality for easy access to streaming services. Limited screen size for those seeking a larger viewing experience. Crisp HD Ready display for clear visuals. HD Ready resolution may not satisfy those looking for higher picture quality. DTS-HD audio for an immersive sound experience. May require an external sound system for premium audio quality. Multiple connectivity options for versatile usage. Limited color options (only available in black). Compact size ideal for smaller spaces. Price may be higher compared to non-smart TVs of similar size and specs.

Best deal of the product

The best deal among these options is the "Mi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)." This TV offers a perfect blend of features and affordability. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, you'll enjoy stunning picture quality, and the Android TV platform provides access to a wide range of apps and streaming services.

The Mi TV's large 50-inch screen size ensures an immersive viewing experience, while its smart capabilities allow you to easily stream your favourite content. Additionally, it comes at a competitive price point, making it an excellent value for a 50-inch 4K Smart TV. Its sleek black design complements any living room decor.

Overall, the Mi X Series TV offers a compelling combination of features, size, and price, making it the best deal among the listed options for those looking for a great 4K TV without breaking the bank.

Best value for money product

The best value for money product among the options listed is the "Mi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black) - 36% discount." This TV offers a generous 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display, providing stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. Its smart Android capabilities allow you to access a wide range of apps and streaming services, enhancing your entertainment experience.

Additionally, with a 36% discount, it provides excellent value for its features and specifications. The Mi X Series TV strikes a balance between quality and affordability, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a larger screen and 4K resolution without breaking the bank. It's an excellent option for enjoying your favourite movies, TV shows, and online content with great picture quality while staying within a budget.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!