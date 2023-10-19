Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on TV deals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is a shopper's paradise, promising unparalleled deals and discounts on a myriad of products, making it the most anticipated event of the year. This sale extravaganza, renowned for its massive discounts, is a treasure trove for bargain hunters, offering an array of benefits that redefine the concept of value for money. As buyers eagerly anticipate this grand event, they are not just looking for discounts; they seek an opportunity to invest in products that enhance their lifestyles. Among the myriad offerings, televisions stand out s indispensable household items. Your couch is calling! Tune in and turn up the excitement with the Amazon Sale on TV.(Pexels )

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, renowned brands like Samsung, Sony, Redmi, and OnePlus are set to grace the virtual shelves with their latest and greatest models. This sale season is not just about buying a television; it's about investing in an immersive viewing experience that transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary memories.

Recognizing the significance of this purchase, we have meticulously curated a list of the best TV deals and discounts for you. Our selection spans a spectrum of brands and models, ensuring that you find the perfect match for your entertainment needs. Whether you're interested in the sleek designs of Samsung's QLED TVs or the cutting-edge technology of OnePlus, our curated list caters to all preferences. We've delved into the nuances of LED, QLED, LCD, and AMOLED technologies, guiding you towards informed decisions.

MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black)

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN in black impresses with its budget-friendly brilliance. Its HD Ready display delivers vibrant visuals, while Google TV integration opens doors to a world of entertainment. With versatile connectivity options and voice control via Google Assistant, it offers seamless user experience. This smart TV combines affordability with functionality, making it an excellent choice for those seeking quality on a budget.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

Display: 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready

Smart Features: Google TV, Apps, Streaming Services

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Sound: Powerful In-built Speakers

Voice Control: Google Assistant

Pros Cons Affordable Smart TV with HD Ready Display Limited Screen Size for Larger Spaces Google TV Integration for Access to a Wide Range of Content Limited Built-in Storage for Apps and Games Versatile Connectivity Options (HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi) Clear and Dynamic Sound Quality

B0CH33P1PV

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN in black is a feature-packed entertainment hub. Its HD Ready display delivers vibrant visuals, while the integration of Amazon's Fire TV platform ensures seamless access to a plethora of streaming services and apps. With multiple connectivity options and voice control capabilities, this TV offers a convenient and immersive viewing experience. Redmi's blend of affordability and functionality makes it a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN

Display: 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED

Smart Features: Fire TV, Streaming Apps, Alexa Voice Remote

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Sound: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X

Voice Control: Alexa-enabled Voice Remote

Pros Cons Fire TV Integration: Direct access to Amazon's streaming platform and vast app library. Limited Storage: Limited built-in storage may require external devices for app downloads. Immersive Sound: Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X deliver rich audio experience. Average Viewing Angle: The display may not perform optimally at extreme viewing angles. Versatile Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for seamless device connections. Alexa Voice Remote: Convenient voice control enhances user experience. Budget-Friendly: Offers smart features at an affordable price point.

B0BVMLNGXR

Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL in glossy black elevates home entertainment. Its HD Ready display ensures crisp visuals, while the Smart TV capabilities open a world of streaming services and apps. With wide-angle viewing, vibrant colours, and Dolby Digital Plus sound, it provides an immersive experience. The TV's sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any space, making it a perfect blend of style and performance for discerning viewers.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

Display: 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED

Smart Features: Smart TV, Streaming Apps, Screen Mirroring

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 20W Output, Dolby Digital Plus

Viewing Angle: Wide Viewing Angle

Pros Cons Vivid Visuals: HD Ready display offers sharp and vibrant images. Limited App Selection: Some niche apps might not be available in the Smart TV app store. Smart Capabilities: Access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. Basic Remote: The remote control might lack advanced features found in premium models. Immersive Sound: Dolby Digital Plus for rich and clear audio experience. Wide Viewing Angle: Ensures consistent picture quality from various angles.

B09F6S8BT6

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black)

The TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A in black redefines visual elegance. With a bezel-less design, it offers an immersive viewing experience. Its HD Ready display delivers vibrant visuals, and the Smart Android TV functionality ensures seamless access to apps and streaming platforms. Featuring Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, the sound quality is exceptional. Multiple connectivity options and voice remote control enhance its user-friendly appeal, making it an impressive choice for both aesthetics and performance.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

Display: 80.04 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED

Smart Features: Android TV, Streaming Apps, Google Assistant

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Design: Bezel-Less

B0BNVLWV3Y

Pros Cons Immersive Display: Bezel-less design offers a visually immersive experience. Limited Screen Size: May not be suitable for larger rooms or expansive viewing areas. Smart Android TV: Seamless access to a variety of apps and Google Assistant. Basic Remote Features: The remote might lack advanced functionalities present in premium models. Exceptional Sound: Dolby Audio and DTS-HD deliver high-quality audio. Versatile Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for various device connections.

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S in black redefines home entertainment. Its frameless design offers an edge-to-edge viewing experience, enhancing visual immersion. With HD Ready resolution, vibrant colours, and Android Smart TV functionality, it ensures seamless streaming and app accessibility. Dolby Audio delivers clear, immersive sound. Multiple connectivity options and voice control add to its convenience, making it a stylish, feature-packed choice for modern viewers seeking both aesthetics and performance.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

Display: 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED

Smart Features: Android Smart TV, Streaming Apps, Voice Control

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Audio

Design: Frameless, Edge-to-Edge Display

Pros Cons Sleek Frameless Design: Edge-to-edge display for a modern, immersive look. Limited Screen Size: Might not be ideal for larger rooms or expansive viewing areas. Android Smart TV: Access to a wide range of apps and streaming platforms. Basic Remote: The remote control may lack advanced features found in premium models. Clear Sound: Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience. Versatile Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections for various devices. Voice Control: Convenient control using voice commands.

B07MNNH484

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 in black is a game-changer in home entertainment. Its frameless design provides an immersive viewing experience, highlighting vibrant HD Ready visuals and seamless Android Smart TV capabilities. With Dolby Audio, sound quality is impressive. The TV offers versatile connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. While it excels in aesthetics and performance, it's an affordable choice for those seeking a feature-rich, stylish addition to their living space.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

Display: 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED

Smart Features: Android Smart TV, Streaming Apps, Voice Control

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Audio

Design: Frameless, Edge-to-Edge Display

Pros Cons Immersive Design: Frameless display enhances visual immersion. Basic Remote: The remote control may lack advanced functionalities present in premium models. Smart Functionality: Android Smart TV provides access to various apps and streaming services. Limited Screen Size: May not be suitable for larger rooms or expansive viewing areas. Impressive Sound: Dolby Audio ensures clear and immersive audio experience. Versatile Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for seamless device connections. Affordable: Offers advanced features at a budget-friendly price.

B0B16KD737

TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black)

The TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP in black offers a seamless blend of technology and elegance. Its HD Ready display produces vibrant visuals, while the Smart Android TV functionality ensures effortless access to apps and streaming services. With Dolby Audio, the sound quality is immersive. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB, provide versatility. This TV strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it an excellent choice for users seeking a reliable and feature-packed entertainment solution.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP

Display: 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED

Smart Features: Android Smart TV, Streaming Apps, Voice Control

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Audio

Design: Sleek Black Finish

Pros Cons Effortless Smart TV: Seamless access to a variety of apps and streaming platforms. Basic Remote: The remote control may lack advanced features present in higher-end models. Clear Sound: Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience for immersive viewing. Limited Built-in Storage: Limited storage might require external devices for additional apps and downloads. Versatile Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections for multiple devices. Sleek Design: Modern black finish adds a touch of elegance to any room. Affordable: Provides advanced features at a budget-friendly price point.

B0C4DPCKDJ

MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN in black offers a seamless blend of affordability and advanced features. Its HD Ready display delivers sharp visuals, while the Smart Android TV functionality ensures access to a wide array of apps and services. With Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, the sound quality is impressive. This TV boasts versatile connectivity options, including HDMI and USB. Combining sleek design, vibrant display, and smart capabilities, it's an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality entertainment.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

Display: 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED

Smart Features: Android Smart TV, Streaming Apps, Voice Control

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Design: Sleek Black Finish

Pros Cons Affordable Smart TV: Budget-friendly choice with advanced features. Basic Remote: The remote control may lack advanced functionalities. Vibrant Display: HD Ready visuals provide clear and vivid images. Limited Storage: Limited built-in storage might require external devices for additional app downloads. Immersive Sound: Dolby Audio and DTS-HD ensure high-quality audio. Versatile Connectivity: Multiple ports including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. User-Friendly Interface: Smart Android TV offers a smooth and intuitive experience.

B0B6F7LX4C

Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black)

The Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL in black combines affordability with functionality. Its HD Ready display offers clear visuals, while Smart TV capabilities ensure easy access to various apps and streaming services. With enhanced sound technology, the audio experience is immersive. The TV boasts multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB, catering to various devices. This TV stands out for its balance of cost-effectiveness and performance, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking reliable entertainment.

Specifications on Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV

Display: 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED

Smart Features: Smart TV, Streaming Apps, Screen Mirroring

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: Enhanced Audio Technology

Design: Sleek Black Finish

Pros Cons Affordable Smart TV: Budget-friendly option with Smart TV capabilities. Basic Remote: The remote control may lack advanced functionalities. Clear Visuals: HD Ready display provides sharp and vibrant images. Limited App Selection: The Smart TV app store might have a limited selection compared to premium models. Immersive Sound: Enhanced audio technology enhances the overall audio experience. Versatile Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections for various devices.

B0BWYSYFQS

