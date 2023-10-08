Amazon sale 2023: Get up to 58% off on fire TVs

Fire TV, a product of innovation and convenience, has redefined the way we consume media. It does this by seamlessly bridging the gap between traditional television and the limitless world of online content. With its powerful streaming capabilities, it opens the door to a universe of possibilities, granting access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, music, and more. To get your own Fire TV at the best price, you can check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for discounts and offers. With your own Fire TV, you can stream your favourite content with ease, control it through voice commands, and enjoy a cinematic experience from the comfort of your living room. To help you find the best deal, we've compiled a list of top Fire TVs and discounts available on the Amazon sale today. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail amazing discounts on fire TVs. (Pexels)

1. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV, powered by the latest Fire OS 7, offers an enhanced viewing experience. With its improved performance, seamless integration with Alexa voice control, and access to a wide range of apps and channels, it brings convenience to your fingertips. Whether you're streaming content from Prime Video, Netflix, or other platforms, this TV ensures a captivating visual journey. Its HD Ready resolution of 1366x768, metal bezel-less screen, and Vivid Picture Engine deliver stunning visuals, while Dolby Audio speakers elevate your audio experience. Plus, with theAmazon sale today, you can getup to 58% off.

Specifications

Brand: Redmi

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: 1 GB

Operating System: FireOS

Hardware Interface: ‎Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali G31 MP2

Resolution: ‎720p

Remote control technology: ‎Bluetooth

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size ‎: 32 Inches

Display Type: Vivid Picture Engine

Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X | DTS - HD

Refresh Rate ‎60 Hz

Pros Cons Vivid display Boot time may be slow at times Sleek Design

2. Redmi 43 4K Fire TV

The Redmi 43 4K Fire TV is a feature-rich entertainment hub that seamlessly integrates with your home. With Fire TV built-in, you can access popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Jio Cinema, Sony LIV, and over 12,000 apps from the Fire TV Appstore. One standout feature is its ability to integrate with your set-top box, allowing you to effortlessly switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps using your voice through Alexa. The TV also supports Picture-in-Picture mode and display mirroring, providing a versatile viewing experience. And to make this deal even better, you can currently enjoy a generous discount of up to 47% off with the current Amazon TV offers. With a 6 month no cost EMI option available, you can get this Fire TV for an affordable price.

Specifications

Brand: Redmi

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: 2 GB

Operating System: ‎FireOS

Hardware Interface: ‎Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MC1

Resolution: ‎4K

Remote control technology: IR, Bluetooth

Display Technology: LED

Standing screen display size: ‎43 Inches

Display Type: HDR 10 |HLG

Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Audio output mode: Stereo

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio

Pros Cons High sound quality May lag at times Convenient to use

3. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K is the epitome of cutting-edge entertainment technology. Its standout features include Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, and Chromecast integration, along with popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Plus, it supports Apple Airplay and Apple Homekit for seamless connectivity. The included Alexa remote simplifies control with one-click access to Google Assistant, YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution, 60 Hertz refresh rate, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, your content comes to life with stunning clarity and vivid colours. With up to 48% off during the Amazon Sale 2023 and an enticing 18 months no cost EMI option, this TV is an irresistible deal.

Specifications

Brand: ‎Sony

Operating System: ‎Google TV, Android

Hardware Interface: USB, HDMI

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎X1 4K Processor

Resolution: 4K

Compatible Devices: Android Phone, Home theatre, iPhone

Remote control technology: ‎IR, Bluetooth

Display Technology: LED

Standing screen display size ‎: 55 Inches

Display Type: HDR

Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connector Type: ‎Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Powerful processor Price without discount is high Multi-dimensional audio

4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is an exceptional addition to your home entertainment setup. This TV boasts a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 50 Hertz refresh rate, ensuring that your content is displayed with exceptional clarity and smoothness. The TV's Crystal Processor 4K, Pur Color, HDR 10+, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming, 3-Side Bezel-less design, Motion Xcelerator, Contrast Enhancer, and Filmmaker Mode all contribute to an immersive and cinematic viewing experience. Now you can grab it with an impressive discount of up to 43% off, along with a convenient 12 months no-cost EMI option with the best deals on Amazon.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: 2 GB

Operating System: ‎Tizen

Hardware Interface: ‎Bluetooth, USB, HDMI

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Crystal Processor 4K

Resolution: ‎4K

Remote control technology: IR, Bluetooth

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing Screen Display Size: ‎43 Inches

Display Type: HDR 10+

Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Audio output mode: ‎Surround

Refresh Rate: ‎50 Hz

Pros Cons Bright and vivid colours Sound quality could be better Adaptive sound

5. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL

The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV is designed to provide an unparalleled viewing experience. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, you can now get this TV with a generous discount of up to 48% off. This TV offers an improved detail feature with Ultra Clean View, utilising an advanced algorithm to analyse the original content and deliver high-quality images with minimal distortion. When work calls, your Samsung Smart TV can transform into a full-fledged computer. You have the flexibility to work from the cloud, mirror your laptop for a convenient big-screen experience, or remotely access your office computer.

Specifications

Brand: ‎Samsung

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1.5 GB

Operating System: ‎Tizen

Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Hyper Real

Resolution: ‎1366x768

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size ‎: 32 Inches

Display Type: ‎HDR

Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Audio output mode: Stereo

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: Dolby Digital Plus

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Pros Cons Easy to operate Display screen size is on the smaller side Sturdy Build

6. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G

This TV redefines your viewing experience with its cutting-edge features. The Hands-Free Voice Control lets you effortlessly navigate your TV with just your voice, and with 4K Google TV and HDR 10+, offering vibrant colours and incredible detail. During the exclusive Amazon Deals, it's available at an astounding discount of up to 63% off, with the added convenience of a 12-month no-cost EMI option. The AI-IN technology makes your TV smarter and more intuitive, while T-cast allows seamless screen mirroring. It also works seamlessly with Alexa for voice-controlled convenience. Access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and a vast library of over 700,000 movies and TV series ensures endless entertainment options.

Specifications

Brand: TCL

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Operating System: Google TV

Hardware Interface: ‎USB

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31x2 800MHz

Response Time: ‎6.5 Milliseconds

Resolution: ‎4K

Remote control technology ‎IR, Bluetooth

Display Technology: ‎QLED

Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Display Type: ‎A+

Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Audio output mode: Surround

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Loud and clear speaker No 3.5 mm jack Crisp picture quality

7. MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN

This Android TV runs on the latest Android TV 10 platform and features PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, ensuring a seamless and personalised content discovery experience. This TV supports popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Apple TV, along with access to over 10,000 additional apps from the Play Store. The Quad-core A55 CPU processor ensures smooth performance, and with Chromecast built-in, you can easily cast content from your devices to the big screen. And the icing on the cake is the incredible discount ofup to 47% off, coupled with a6-month no-cost EMI option during theAmazon sale today.

Specifications

Brand: ‎Mi

Memory Storage Capacity: 8 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: 2 GB

Operating System: Android

Hardware Interface: Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MC1

Resolution: ‎4K

Compatible Devices: ‎Android, iPhone

Remote control technology: Bluetooth

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing Screen Display Size: ‎43 Inches

Display Type: ‎Dolby Vision | HDR 10 |HLG

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Audio output mode: Stereo

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Premium metal design Picture quality could be better High sound output

8. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7550PSF

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV boasts WebOS 22 with User Profiles for a personalised experience. With Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, and Game Optimizer, the visuals are stunning, and gaming is optimised. You can also enjoy unlimited OTT apps for endless streaming options. The TV also incorporates AI Brightness Control, 4K Upscaling, and AI Sound for virtual surround 5.1 up-mix, ensuring an immersive audio-visual experience. This TV is currently on sale on Amazon with up to 41% off and a convenient 12 months No Cost EMI option, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

Specifications

Brand: ‎LG

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: 1.5 GB

Operating System: ‎WebOS

Hardware Interface: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎LG Processor

Resolution: 4K

Compatible Devices: ‎IPhone, Android

Remote control technology: ‎Bluetooth

Display Technology: LED

Standing Screen Display Size: ‎43 Inches

Display Type: ‎HDR

Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: ‎16:09

Audio output mode: ‎Surround

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: Virtual Suround 5.1 up-mix

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Fast processing speed Dialogue clarity could be better Surround sound

9. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready TV offers a 1366 x 768 resolution, and IPE technology delivers enhanced clarity, colour, and contrast. As an Android Smart TV, it opens up a world of content, apps, games, and effortless casting options. The Cinema Zoom feature allows you to customise the screen size according to your video, ensuring an optimal viewing experience. With M-cast, you can easily share content from your iOS or Android mobile devices on the TV screen. This TV also provides a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, ensuring a great viewing experience from any position. With up to 54% off in the Amazon sale today, it's the perfect time to bring home this Android Smart LED TV.

Specifications

Brand: ‎VW

Ram Memory Installed Size: 0.5 GB

Operating System: ‎Android

Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Multi Core Mali-400MP2

Resolution: ‎720p

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing Screen Display Size: ‎32 Inches

Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Audio input compatible with the item: ‎USB, HDMI

Audio output mode: ‎Stereo

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: Power Audio

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Actual viewing angle: 178 Degrees

Pros Cons Superior image quality Sound quality is average Clear Motion

10. iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53

The iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV is powered by the AiPQ Engine, which intelligently detects the surrounding environment and adjusts both display and audio settings to enhance overall functionality. With a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor featuring the G31MP2 GPU, coupled with 8 GB of storage and 1 GB of RAM, it ensures seamless performance and quick access to your favourite content. The inclusion of HDR10 technology delivers stunning brightness and remarkable shadow details, enhancing your viewing experience. This Smart TV is equipped with Google Assistant for voice control and also features T-cast for easy content casting, and comes pre-loaded with popular apps. During the Amazon sale today, you can enjoy incredible discounts of up to 60%, making it the perfect time to bring home this feature-rich Smart Android LED TV.

Specifications

Brand: ‎IFFALCON

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: 1 GB

Operating System: ‎Android

Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI

Graphics Coprocessor: G31MP2 @550MHz

Resolution: ‎768p

Remote control technology: ‎IR, Bluetooth

Display Technology: LED

Standing Screen Display Size‎: 32 Inches

Display Type: HDR 10

Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Audio Output Mode: ‎Surround

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: Dolby Audio

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Pros Cons Powerful Sound No backlight control Efficient connectivity

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN Fire OS 7 HD Display 20 W Dolby Audio Speakers Redmi 43 4K Fire TV Latest Fire OS Built In 4 K Display 24 W Dolby Audio Speakers Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K Motion Flow XR100 4k HDR Display 20 W Dolby Audio Speakers Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL Crystal Processor 4K Slim Fit Camera Q Symphony Sound Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL Powerful Speaker Game Enhancer Dolby Digital Plus TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G 120 Hz Game Accelerator QLED HDR 10+ Display DolbyAtmos MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN 30 W Dolby Audio Speakers Ultra HD 4K Vivid Display Dual-Band Wi-Fi LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7550PSF AI Gen5 Processor Virtual Surround Sound 5.1 4K Upscaling VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S M-cast HD Ready Display 20 W Dolby Audio Speakers iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53 64-bit Quad-core Processor HDR Display 24W Dolby Audio Speakers

Best overall product

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall product. With a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it offers exceptional picture quality. Even connectivity is a breeze with built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 1 USB port for various devices. The 20W output with 2.0 Ch speakers and AI Sound creates a virtual surround 5.1 experience. Smart features like WebOS, AI ThinQ, and compatibility with Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit make it incredibly versatile. Plus, with 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage, and support for unlimited OTT apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and more, it's a complete entertainment package. Get this feature-packed TV for an incredibly low price with the Amazon sale today.

Best value for money

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) F Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV comes with Fire TV built-in, delivering a seamless and intuitive entertainment experience. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and the Vivid Picture Engine, expect stunning visuals and vibrant colours. This TV is powered by a powerful processor, ensuring lightning-fast processing speeds and smooth multitasking. It also features fast storage, enhancing your overall viewing experience. With the convenience of Fire TV built-in, you'll have easy access to a wide range of streaming apps and content. This Redmi TV is an excellent addition to any home entertainment setup, providing exceptional picture quality and smart features, all at a great price during the Amazon sale today.

How to find the best fire TV?

To find the best Fire TV, conduct thorough research, read reviews, and compare prices across different models. Consider your specific needs and look for any special promotions or bundles. To get the best price, look for available discounts like those on the Amazon Sale today. Additionally, check for warranties and customer support options to ensure a satisfying purchase that caters to your needs.

