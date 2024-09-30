Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 50% off on these top ANC headphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Still confused about what to buy during the biggest festival sale on Amazon? Then we have found just the right category of electronic product for you which keep you entertained for hours. On Amazon, several Active Noise Cancellation headphones are available at a huge discounted price, enabling buyers to get reasonable pricing on premium headphones. Sony WH-1000XM4, JBL Tune, Sennheiser Momentum 4, and other ANC headphones are available at huge discounts on Amazon. (Amazon)

Additionally, to make your research for the best ANC headphones hassle-free, we have curated a list of some of the best headphones from brands such as Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, and others, to help you find the top models.

Top 6 ANC headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4: This is one of the popular Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) headphones with some advanced features. Users can easily personalise their listening experience, enjoy the Speak-to-Chat feature, and much more. It also provides up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, making your listening experience uninterrupted. Now, during the Amazon Sale 2024, buyers can get 33% off the Sony WH-1000XM4 with an effective sale price of just Rs.19990.

Also read: Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

2. JBL Tune 760NC: The next feature-filled ANC headphones in the list is the JBL Tune 760NC which is currently available at a huge discounted price on Amazon. The JBL Tune 760NC features 40mm drivers for premium sound quality and advanced ANC. It claims to offer up to 50 hours of playtime which is more than 2 days in a single charge. During, the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can get it at a 50% discount at a sale price of just Rs.3999.

3. JBL Live 770NC: There is another JBL headphone which may come to your liking when looking for top ANC headphones. The JBL Live 770NC offers Adaptive Noise Cancellation which automatically adjusts sound based on the user’s surroundings. It also comes with a Smart Ambient mode where users can stay aware of their environment. The JBL Live 770NC is originally priced at Rs.14999, however, during the Amazon sale, you get it at just Rs.8999, giving a 40% discount.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ available at huge discounts during Amazon Great India Festival: Check details

4. Sennheiser Momentum 4: It is one of the latest Sennheiser offerings, that comes with some eye-catching features. The Momentum 4 features Sennheiser Signature Sound with a 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive, providing premium sound quality. With the Smart Control App, users can manage sound quality, ANC levels, ambient mode, and more. During ongoing Amazon sales, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is available at a 23% discount with a reduced price of Rs.26989

5. Sonos Ace: This is the newly launched premium range of headphones by Sonos which claims to provide an advanced listening experience. The Sonos Ace features a 40 mm dynamic driver with a spatial audio feature. It comes with an advanced Noise control mode where users can easily switch ANC or ambient sound mode. It also offers features such as Dynamic head tracking, Lossless audio, Adjustable EQ, Dolby Atmos, and much more. The Sonos Ace is currently available at discounted prices of Rs.33997.

Also read: MacBook Air M1 for ₹53,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: 4 big reasons to buy it

6. Sennheiser HD 450BT: The last ANC headphones on the list is the Sennheiser HD 450BT which offers deep dynamic bass. Similar to Momentum 4, users can personalise their listening experience with the Sennheiser Smart Control App. It also offers up to 30-hour battery life with a single charge and fast charging capabilities. Buyers can get the Sennheiser HD 450BT at a 47% discount on Amazon with an effective price of Rs.7989.