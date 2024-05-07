Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 ends today: Shop for the best air coolers and fans at up to 60%off before the sale ends

Get ready for cool savings! You can get air coolers and ceiling fans at up to 60% off. It's like getting a big discount on staying cool this summer. Head over to the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 and save up to 60% on top brands. Don't wait too long as these deals won't last forever. Get them now while they're still available. It's the perfect time to beat the summer heat with cool savings! Best deals on air coolers and fans that you cannot miss out on.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Deals on Air coolers

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| DuramarinePump| 3-Yr Warranty| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable Air Cooler For Home| White

Stay cool this summer with the Bajaj PX97 Torque, your ultimate companion for beating the heat. Available at a great deal during the Amazon summer sale, this 36L personal air cooler is a must-have for anyone seeking relief from the scorching temperatures.

2. Crompton Ozone Royale Desert Air Cooler

Stay cool this summer with the Crompton Ozone Royale Desert Air Cooler, a must-have for beating the heat. Featuring an 88L capacity and advanced features like humidity control and autofill, it's perfect for hot days. Get yours now at a great deal during the Amazon summer sale!

3. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home

Stay comfortably cool this summer with the Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler. Featuring a powerful fan and 3-side honeycomb pads, it delivers efficient cooling for your home. With i-Pure Technology ensuring clean air and low power consumption, it's the perfect solution for beating the heat.

Also read: Beat the summer heat with coolers under 5000: Top 5 budget buys for efficient summer cooling solutions for your home

4. Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler

Keep cool during scorching summers with the Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler. Offering a spacious 65L capacity and high air delivery, it ensures refreshing airflow. Equipped with an ice chamber, honeycomb pads, and sturdy wheels, it's perfect for any room and compatible with inverters for uninterrupted comfort.

Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb pads, Ice chamber & High Air Delivery | Desert Cooler for home (Grey and Orange)

Beat the heat with the Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler, your ultimate cooling companion for home. Featuring Densenest Honeycomb pads, an ice chamber, and high air delivery, it ensures maximum cooling efficiency. Enjoy refreshing air even in the hottest weather with this reliable desert cooler.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Deals on Fans

Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan | 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan | Strong and Powerful Ceiling Fan | Outstanding Performance | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | BLUE

Experience superior airflow with the Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan. With a 1200mm BEE Star rating, it delivers strong performance, keeping your space cool and comfortable. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this fan offers outstanding performance and reliability for years to come.

ACTIVA 1200 MM HIGH SPEED 390 RPM BEE APPROVED APSRA SMOKE BROWN CEILING FAN COME WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY

The Activa 1200 MM high-speed ceiling fan, is designed for wide conical airflow with 1200 mm blades. It consumes only 60 W, powered by a double ball-bearing motor for quiet operation and durability. Featuring high-flow technology and aerodynamic blades, it's ideal for larger spaces, ensuring efficient, quiet cooling.

Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Opal White), Pack of 1

Upgrade your home cooling with the Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan. BEE Star rated for energy efficiency, it offers superior air delivery and high-speed performance. Keep your space comfortable and stylish with this reliable addition to your home.

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

Get the best deal at the Amazon summer sale on the Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan. With energy-efficient BLDC technology, it offers superior air delivery at 225 CMM and consumes only 28W, saving up to 65% in electricity. Enjoy added convenience with the included Smart IR Remote for easy control of speed and unique features.

Also read: Best Crompton BLDC fan: Enjoy refreshing breeze at home with our top 6 picks

Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") stars Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE 1 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty White

Upgrade your home with the Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") Star Rated Ceiling Fan. BEE 1-star rated for energy efficiency, it boasts rust-free coating for durability. Experience high air delivery, ensuring long-lasting comfort in your space.

