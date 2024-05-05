Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Enjoy discount of up to 54% on air coolers from Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, Orient and many more

Amazon India's annual summer sale is a great time to upgrade your large and home appliances. There are a whole range of products available from air conditioners to air coolers, refrigerators to dishwashers, washing machines to microwave ovens, it is certainly a shopper's delight. Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Its raining discounts on air coolers.

One of the categories that is certainly high on everybody's agenda are air coolers. As much of eastern and southern India battles immense heat wave and northern and rest of India prepares for the worst, it is time to invest in practical and cost-effective cooling solutions such as air coolers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Top deals on air coolers

1. Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home

Experience cool comfort at home with the Crompton Ozone Royale 75L Desert Air Cooler. It is easy to clean, comes with high-density honeycomb pads that ensure lasting freshness.

Here's another offering from Crompton - enjoy superior cooling with the this desert air cooler. Its 65L capacity, Everlast Pump and easy-clean chamber ensure lasting freshness. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler is a smart choice to make during Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

The Bajaj PX97 Torque Air Cooler can go a long way to keep your room cool and comfortable. Powerful airflow and durable design ensure that you get long lasting performance.

Also read: Best personal air coolers: Cool your personal space with these 7 efficient cooling solutions for summer



4. Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler 24 Litre

The Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler can help you experience efficient cooling. Features like Turbo Fan Technology and Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master ensure fresh, clean air. This can be yours during the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

5. Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home

Enjoy superior cooling with Orient Electric Durachill 40L Portable Air Cooler. Densenest Honeycomb pads, increased air delivery and collapsible louvers provide efficient and customizable cooling.

6. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler can help you stay cool and comfortable at home. Featuring powerful fan, 3-side honeycomb pads, i-Pure Technology and low power consumption for efficient cooling, this one's a winner.

Also read: Best cooler for home: Top 9 picks to keep your space comfortable, cool and chilled

7. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home

Here's another good product from Symphony. Stay comfortably cool at home with Symphony Diet 12T Tower Air Cooler. Its honeycomb pad, powerful blower, i-Pure Technology, and low power consumption can give you efficient cooling.

8. Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower

During the Amazon Sale 2024, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to air coolers from Symphony. Enjoy cool, refreshing air at home with Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler. There are some of its standout features – a powerful blower, honeycomb pads, i-Pure Technology and low power consumption.

Also read: Air cooler picks under ₹2000 to keep you comfortable all summer long without hefty electricity bills

9. RR Skywind 90 LTR | Desert Air Cooler

Experience ultimate cooling with RR Skywind 90L Desert Air Cooler. High air delivery, honeycomb pads and inverter compatibility are some of its best features that can give you efficient cooling. It is also easy to move around thanks to its castor wheels. It is also backed by a 1-year warranty.

10. Maharaja Whiteline Rambo Ac-303 65 L Air Cooler



It is time to stay cool this summer with Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 65L Air Cooler. It features a standard design and offers efficient cooling for your home. Its in grey and black colour combination makes it attractive to look at.

Here's more from the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Find the most explosive deals to shop like never before with discounts of up to 90% off



Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Up to 55% off on refrigerators; Pick from double door, single door, French door and more



Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Up to 65% off on best split and window ACs from Samsung, LG, Lloyd, Carrier, and more



Looking for deals on other home and large appliances during Amazon Sale 2024? See here:









Explore deals on ACs



Explore deals on washing machines



Explore deals on refrigerators





Explore deals on water purifiers



Explore deals on dishwashers





Explore deals on chimneys





Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.