Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Up to 65% off on best split and window ACs from Samsung, LG, Lloyd, Carrier, and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has begun with a bang and if you happen to miss out the amazing deals and offers on AC, here is your chance to get one that too at up to 65% off. Along with offering the lowest prices of some of the units, Amazon is also offering exchange offers of up to ₹17,000 along with coupon discounts of up to ₹5,000, Bank discounts, and no-cost EMI options as well.

Make the most of the Amazon Great Summer Sale and experience unparalleled comfort with the LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. Designed to provide efficient cooling even in scorching summers, this AC boasts advanced DUAL Inverter technology that ensures faster cooling with reduced energy consumption. Equipped with a 4-star energy rating, it promises to keep your electricity bills in check without compromising on performance. Its sleek and stylish design blends seamlessly with any interior, while the noise-reduction feature ensures a peaceful environment. With its powerful cooling capabilities and innovative features, the LG Split AC is your perfect companion for beating the heat.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 4 Star

Inverter Technology: DUAL Inverter

Cooling Capacity: Efficient cooling even in extreme temperatures

Energy Savings: Reduced energy consumption for lower electricity bills

Noise Reduction: Quiet operation for a peaceful environment

Design: Sleek and stylish design that complements any interior

2. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling)

Beat the heat with the Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC featuring innovative 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling technology. This AC offers versatile cooling options to suit your needs, whether it's a hot summer day or a chilly evening. With its 5-star energy rating, it ensures optimal energy efficiency, helping you save on electricity bills without compromising on performance. The AC's sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to any room, while its advanced features such as Turbo Cooling and Dehumidification make it a reliable choice for year-round comfort. This has to be your ideal pick during the Amazon Summer Sale.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling) Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Cooling Technology: 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling

Energy Savings: Optimal energy efficiency for reduced electricity bills

Advanced Features: Turbo Cooling, Dehumidification

Design: Sleek and modern design for added elegance to any room

3.Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC, engineered to deliver superior cooling performance with intelligent AI Flexicool technology. This AC adapts to your cooling needs intelligently, optimizing energy usage while providing consistent cooling comfort. With its 3-star energy rating, it ensures efficient operation without compromising on cooling power. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of sophistication to any space, while features like Turbo Mode and Sleep Mode enhance your comfort experience. Stay cool and comfortable all year round with the Carrier AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC. Choose this AC if you want to experience the best cooling for summer.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: AI Flexicool Inverter

Energy Savings: Optimized energy usage for efficient cooling

Advanced Features: Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode

Design: Sleek and modern design for sophistication in any space

4.Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Amazon Summer sale is the best time to buy the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC: Enjoy year-round comfort with the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC. With its innovative Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control the temperature and settings from anywhere using your smartphone. The powerful inverter technology ensures energy-efficient cooling while maintaining a consistent temperature. Equipped with a 3-star energy rating, this AC not only keeps you cool but also saves on energy costs. Its sleek design seamlessly blends with any interior décor, and the quiet operation ensures a peaceful environment. Beat the heat efficiently and effortlessly with the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Yes

Type: Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Powerful cooling for large rooms

Energy Saving: Efficient operation reduces electricity bills

Design: Sleek and stylish design

Noise Level: Quiet operation for a peaceful environment

Compatibility: Works with smartphones for remote control

Brand: Panasonic

Experience unparalleled cooling comfort with the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Engineered with cutting-edge inverter technology, this AC delivers powerful cooling while consuming minimal energy, ensuring optimum comfort without hefty electricity bills. Its 3-star energy rating underscores its efficiency, making it an eco-friendly choice for your home or office. The AC's intelligent features include a self-diagnosis function that detects issues early, ensuring hassle-free operation and longevity. With its sleek design and quiet performance, it seamlessly integrates into any space, providing uninterrupted cooling even during the hottest days. Upgrade to Daikin for superior cooling performance and energy savings.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Type: Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms

Energy Saving: Inverter technology optimizes power consumption

Design: Contemporary design with sleek lines

Noise Level: Low noise operation for a quiet environment

Brand: Daikin

Indulge in superior cooling performance with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Engineered to deliver powerful cooling while minimizing energy consumption, this AC combines innovation with efficiency. Its advanced inverter technology ensures consistent cooling while reducing electricity bills, making it a cost-effective choice for your home or office. The 3-star energy rating highlights its eco-friendly operation, reducing your carbon footprint without compromising on comfort. With its sleek design and whisper-quiet operation, it enhances any space while providing uninterrupted cooling even during the hottest days. Elevate your comfort with Lloyd and experience cooling perfection.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Type: Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Ideal for medium-sized rooms

Energy Saving: Efficient cooling with reduced power consumption

Design: Modern design with a focus on aesthetics

Noise Level: Low noise operation for added comfort

Brand: Lloyd

7.Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

Transform your cooling experience with the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC. Engineered for maximum efficiency and convenience, this AC combines cutting-edge technology with superior performance. With its 5-star energy rating, it delivers exceptional cooling while minimizing energy consumption, translating to significant savings on electricity bills. The smart Wi-Fi feature enables remote control via your smartphone, offering unparalleled convenience and control. Its inverter technology ensures precise temperature regulation, providing consistent comfort even during extreme weather conditions. Sleek and stylish, it complements any decor while delivering whisper-quiet operation. Upgrade to Blue Star for an unmatched cooling experience.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Yes

Type: Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Powerful cooling for larger spaces

Energy Saving: High energy efficiency for reduced electricity bills

Design: Sleek and elegant design to complement any decor

Noise Level: Low noise operation for a peaceful atmosphere

Brand: Blue Star

Check out deals during Amazon Summer Sale on window ACs

Check out deals during Amazon Summer Sale on best Split ACs

Trust the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC to beat the heat this summer season. Designed for efficient cooling in any space, this AC combines performance with affordability. Its fixed speed compressor ensures reliable cooling, while the 3-star energy rating reflects its energy efficiency, helping you save on electricity bills without compromising on comfort. With its compact design and easy installation, it's perfect for homes and offices seeking reliable cooling solutions. Experience hassle-free operation and consistent performance with Voltas, your trusted companion for beating the heat.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: No (Fixed Speed)

Type: Window AC

Cooling Capacity: Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Energy Saving: Moderate energy efficiency for cost-effective cooling

Design: Compact design for easy installation

Noise Level: Low noise operation for comfort

Brand: Voltas

9. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Beat the heat with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC. Engineered for reliable cooling performance, this AC offers a perfect blend of efficiency and affordability. Its fixed speed compressor ensures consistent cooling while the 3-star energy rating highlights its energy efficiency, helping you stay comfortable without worrying about high electricity bills. Designed for easy installation and maintenance, it's an ideal choice for homes and offices seeking reliable cooling solutions. Enjoy uninterrupted cooling comfort with Lloyd, your trusted cooling partner.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: No (Fixed Speed)

Type: Window AC

Cooling Capacity: Effective cooling for medium-sized rooms

Energy Saving: Standard energy efficiency for economical operation

Design: Compact and ergonomic design for easy installation

Noise Level: Low noise operation for a peaceful environment

Brand: Lloyd

10. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Experience superior cooling with the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC. Engineered for maximum efficiency, this AC delivers powerful cooling while consuming minimal energy, helping you save on electricity bills. With its 5-star energy rating, it ensures optimal performance without compromising on energy efficiency. Its fixed speed compressor provides consistent cooling, making it a reliable choice for homes and offices. Easy to install and maintain, it offers hassle-free operation and long-lasting performance, keeping you cool and comfortable even during the hottest days. Choose Blue Star for reliable cooling solutions that prioritize both performance and efficiency.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: No (Fixed Speed)

Type: Window AC

Cooling Capacity: Powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms

Energy Saving: High energy efficiency for reduced electricity consumption

Design: Compact and sleek design for easy installation

Noise Level: Low noise operation for added comfort

Brand: Blue Star

Top three features of best AC on Amazon Sale 2024:

Best AC Capacity Energy Efficiency Type LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter 1.5 Ton 4 Star Split, DUAL Inverter Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible) Split Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split, AI Flexicool Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split, Wi-Fi Inverter Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split, Inverter Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split, Inverter Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split, Smart, Wi-Fi Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window, Fixed Speed Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window, Fixed Speed Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window, Fixed Speed

FAQs on best AC:

Q: What is DUAL Inverter technology?

A: DUAL Inverter technology in ACs refers to the use of two rotors in the compressor, which helps in faster and more energy-efficient cooling.

Q: What is AI Flexicool in Carrier ACs?

A: AI Flexicool is Carrier's technology that intelligently adjusts the cooling capacity based on factors like room size, number of occupants, and outside weather conditions for optimal comfort and energy efficiency.

Q: What does the term "Convertible Cooling" mean in Samsung ACs?

A: Convertible Cooling feature in Samsung ACs allows users to adjust the cooling capacity of the AC as per their requirement, offering flexibility in cooling power and energy consumption.

Q: How does Smart Wi-Fi feature benefit in ACs?

A: Smart Wi-Fi feature enables users to control the AC remotely through a smartphone app, offering convenience and energy savings by allowing them to adjust settings even when away from home.

