Amazon Sale 2024: Explore unbeatable deals on best-selling air coolers, grab up to 57% off

The Amazon Sale 2024 is live and if you're looking to beat the heat on a budget you're in luck. With massive discounts on the best air coolers of up to 57% now is the perfect time to upgrade your cooling game and keep your space refreshingly comfortable all summer long.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Check out these exciting deals on the best air coolers

1.

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| DuramarinePump| 3-Yr Warranty| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable Air Cooler For Home| White

Experience superior cooling comfort with the Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler. Equipped with TurboFan Technology and DuraMarine Pump for powerful air throw and durability. It allows you to adjust the airflow. Besides, it comes with anti-bacterial HexaCool pads and castor wheels for easy mobility. Shop this air cooler from the Amazon Summer Sale 2024 at exciting offers.

2. Crompton Ozone Royale Desert Air Cooler

Designed for residential use, the Crompton Ozone Royale Desert Air Cooler boasts features like humidity control, auto drain, Everlast Pump, and auto fill for convenient operation. With 4-way air deflection and high-density honeycomb pads, enjoy efficient cooling in spaces up to 490 square feet.

3. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

Enjoy refreshing coolness with the Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler. Ideal for spaces up to 12 square meters, it features i-Pure Technology for clean air, a powerful blower for instant cooling, and low power consumption. With its sleek design, easy operation, and multi-directional wheels, stay cool and comfortable all summer long.

4. Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler

Featuring Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master and DuraMarine Pump for enhanced durability, the Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler is up on discount of 45% at the Amazon sale 2024. Enjoy Turbo Fan Technology, 5-meter air throw, and 4-way swing deflection for optimal cooling. It comes with inverter compatibility and a 3-year warranty.

5. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

Perfect for rooms up to 16 square meters, the Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler features i-Pure Technology for clean air, powerful fan, and low power consumption. With high-efficiency cooling and a 27-liter tank capacity, enjoy summer comfort hassle-free. Warranty included for peace of mind.

6. Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler For Home

Bring home a long lasting cooling companion from the Amazon Summer Sale 2024. With unique Densenest Honeycomb pads for 25% extra cooling, 17% more air delivery with Aerofan technology, and inverter compatibility for uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. Enjoy multi-directional cooling, adjustable speed settings, and the convenience of fully collapsible louvres.

7. Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler is perfect for home, commercial, and industrial spaces. With anti-bacterial honeycomb pads, an ice chamber for enhanced cooling, and multidirectional wheels for easy mobility. Enjoy air throw at body level, a water level indicator, and a 65L tank capacity for extended operation. Plus, inverter compatibility and thermal overload protection ensure uninterrupted cooling and safety.

8.

Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 100L; with 18” Fan, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control; White & Black

the Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler is especially designed for commercial spaces. With a massive 100L reservoir capacity and 18 inches fan, it delivers powerful airflow of 5500 CMPH. Enjoy improved cooling efficiency with auto-swing and auto-drain functions, along with motorized and auto-swing louvres for 4-way air deflection. Plus, easy-clean ice chamber and humidity control for added comfort.

9. Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler

Grab the Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler during the Amazon sale 2024 on a huge discount. With a generous 70-litre reservoir capacity and honeycomb cooling pads, it ensures lasting freshness and enhanced cooling. Experience exceptional comfort with the powerful fan and cool flow dispenser. In addition, with energy-saving performance and castor wheels for easy mobility, stay cool and comfortable all summer long.

