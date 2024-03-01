Best coolers under 10000: 10 top-rated, budget-friendly cooling solutions

Are you in search of the best cooler under 10000? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top-rated, budget-friendly cooling solutions to help you beat the heat without breaking the bank. Whether you need a personal cooler for your bedroom or a powerful desert cooler for your living room, we’ve got you covered. Best coolers under ₹ 10000: Stay cool without breaking the bank.

Read on to find the perfect cooling solution that suits your needs and budget.

1. Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler

The Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With its large water tank capacity and high air delivery, it provides effective cooling even in hot and dry weather. Its ergonomic design and easy mobility make it a convenient choice for households.

Specifications of Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler

Large 70-liter water tank capacity

High air delivery of 3500 cubic meters per hour

Powerful 16-inch fan for maximum cooling

Dura-pump technology for long-lasting performance

Cooling coverage area of up to 110 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High water tank capacity for long hours of cooling May be too large for smaller rooms Powerful fan for effective air delivery Requires regular maintenance and cleaning Dura-pump technology for durability and performance

2. Symphony Desert Cooler with Powerful Fan and Honeycomb Pads

The Symphony Desert Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for large rooms and outdoor spaces. With its honeycomb cooling pads and powerful fan, it provides superior cooling performance even in the hottest weather. Its durable build and low power consumption make it an economical choice for households.

Specifications of Symphony Desert Cooler with Powerful Fan and Honeycomb Pads

Large 45-liter water tank capacity

Powerful fan for high air delivery

Honeycomb cooling pads for superior cooling performance

Low power consumption for energy efficiency

Cooling coverage area of up to 125 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior cooling performance even in hot weather May be too large for smaller rooms Low power consumption for energy efficiency Requires regular maintenance and cleaning Durable build for long-lasting use

3. Maharaja Whiteline Arrow CO-124 Cooler

The Maharaja Whiteline Arrow CO-124 Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small to medium-sized rooms. With its sleek design and powerful air throw, it provides effective cooling while saving space. Its low noise operation and easy portability make it a convenient choice for households.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Arrow CO-124 Cooler

Compact 20-liter water tank capacity

Powerful air throw for quick cooling

Sleek design for space-saving convenience

Low noise operation for peaceful use

Cooling coverage area of up to 80 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size for space-saving convenience Smaller water tank capacity for shorter cooling duration Powerful air throw for quick and effective cooling May not be suitable for larger rooms Low noise operation for peaceful use

4. BAEYE 15L Bacterial Protection Honeycomb Cooler

The BAEYE 15L Bacterial Protection Honeycomb Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for personal use. With its innovative honeycomb pads and bacterial protection, it provides clean and healthy cooling. Its lightweight build and low water consumption make it an environmentally friendly choice for households.

Specifications of BAEYE 15L Bacterial Protection Honeycomb Cooler

Compact 15-liter water tank capacity

Innovative honeycomb cooling pads for efficient cooling

Bacterial protection for clean and healthy air

Low water consumption for environmental friendliness

Cooling coverage area of up to 60 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bacterial protection for clean and healthy air Smaller water tank capacity for shorter cooling duration Low water consumption for environmental friendliness May not be suitable for larger rooms Compact size for personal use

5. McCoy Commando Cooler Without Remote Control

The McCoy Commando Cooler is a simple and practical cooling solution for personal use. With its easy-to-use design and durable build, it provides reliable cooling without any frills. Its low noise operation and low power consumption make it an economical choice for households.

Specifications of McCoy Commando Cooler Without Remote Control

Compact 25-liter water tank capacity

Simple and practical design for easy use

Low noise operation for peaceful use

Low power consumption for energy efficiency

Cooling coverage area of up to 90 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Simple and practical design for easy use Smaller water tank capacity for shorter cooling duration Low noise operation for peaceful use May not be suitable for larger rooms Low power consumption for energy efficiency

6. Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler

The Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With its window-mounted design and powerful cooling pads, it provides effective cooling without taking up floor space. Its high air delivery and low noise operation make it a convenient choice for households.

Specifications of Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler

Compact 50-liter water tank capacity

Window-mounted design for space-saving convenience

Powerful cooling pads for effective cooling

High air delivery for quick cooling

Cooling coverage area of up to 100 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Window-mounted design for space-saving convenience Requires installation near a window Powerful cooling pads for effective cooling May not be suitable for rooms without windows High air delivery for quick cooling

7. Kenstar Personal Cooler with Remote Control

The Kenstar Personal Cooler is a feature-rich and convenient cooling solution for personal use. With its remote control operation and adjustable louvers, it provides customizable cooling for individual comfort. Its high air throw and low power consumption make it an efficient choice for households.

Specifications of Kenstar Personal Cooler with Remote Control

Compact 30-liter water tank capacity

Remote control operation for convenient use

Adjustable louvers for customizable cooling

High air throw for effective cooling

Cooling coverage area of up to 70 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Remote control operation for convenient use Requires regular maintenance for optimal performance Adjustable louvers for customizable cooling May not be suitable for larger rooms High air throw for effective cooling

8. Havells Supro Desert Cooler with Woodwool Cooling Pads

The Havells Supro Desert Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for large rooms and outdoor spaces. With its woodwool cooling pads and durable build, it provides superior cooling performance even in extreme weather. Its low noise operation and low water consumption make it an economical choice for households.

Specifications of Havells Supro Desert Cooler with Woodwool Cooling Pads

Large 60-liter water tank capacity

Woodwool cooling pads for superior cooling performance

Durable build for long-lasting use

Low noise operation for peaceful use

Cooling coverage area of up to 150 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Woodwool cooling pads for superior cooling performance May be too large for smaller rooms Durable build for long-lasting use Requires regular maintenance and cleaning Low noise operation for peaceful use

9. McCoy Cooler Without Remote Control

The McCoy Cooler is a simple and practical cooling solution for personal use. With its easy-to-use design and durable build, it provides reliable cooling without any frills. Its low noise operation and low power consumption make it an economical choice for households.

Specifications of McCoy Cooler Without Remote Control

Compact 20-liter water tank capacity

Simple and practical design for easy use

Low noise operation for peaceful use

Low power consumption for energy efficiency

Cooling coverage area of up to 80 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Simple and practical design for easy use Smaller water tank capacity for shorter cooling duration Low noise operation for peaceful use May not be suitable for larger rooms Low power consumption for energy efficiency

10. MCCOY HONEYCOMB DESERT COOLER GUST 55L

The MCCOY HONEYCOMB DESERT COOLER GUST 55L is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for large rooms and outdoor spaces. With its honeycomb cooling pads and durable build, it provides superior cooling performance even in extreme weather. Its low noise operation and low water consumption make it an economical choice for households.

Specifications of MCCOY HONEYCOMB DESERT COOLER GUST 55L

Large 55-liter water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads for superior cooling performance

Durable build for long-lasting use

Low noise operation for peaceful use

Cooling coverage area of up to 140 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Honeycomb cooling pads for superior cooling performance May be too large for smaller rooms Durable build for long-lasting use Requires regular maintenance and cleaning Low noise operation for peaceful use

Comparison Table

Product Name Water Tank Capacity Cooling Area Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler 70 liters 110 sq. ft. Symphony Desert Cooler 45 liters 125 sq. ft. Maharaja Whiteline Arrow CO-124 Cooler 20 liters 80 sq. ft. BAEYE 15L Bacterial Protection Honeycomb Cooler 15 liters 60 sq. ft. McCoy Commando Cooler 25 liters 90 sq. ft. Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler 50 liters 100 sq. ft. Kenstar Personal Cooler 30 liters 70 sq. ft. Havells Supro Desert Cooler 60 liters 150 sq. ft. McCoy Cooler 20 liters 80 sq. ft. MCCOY HONEYCOMB DESERT COOLER GUST 55L 55 liters 140 sq. ft.

Best value for money:

The BAEYE 15L Bacterial Protection Honeycomb Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact size, innovative cooling technology, and low water consumption. It provides efficient and environmentally friendly cooling at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Havells Supro Desert Cooler stands out as the best overall product in the category with its large water tank capacity, woodwool cooling pads, and superior cooling performance. It is the perfect choice for large rooms and outdoor spaces.

How to find the perfect best cooler under ₹ 10000:

When choosing the perfect cooler from the options listed, consider the size of your room, the cooling area of the product, its water tank capacity, and additional features such as remote control operation and energy efficiency. Compare the pros and cons to find the ideal cooling solution that meets your specific needs and budget.

