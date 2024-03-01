Best coolers under ₹10000: 10 top-rated, budget-friendly cooling solutions
Discover the best coolers under ₹10000 in this comprehensive guide. Find the perfect budget-friendly cooling solution for your needs.
Are you in search of the best cooler under 10000? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top-rated, budget-friendly cooling solutions to help you beat the heat without breaking the bank. Whether you need a personal cooler for your bedroom or a powerful desert cooler for your living room, we’ve got you covered.
Read on to find the perfect cooling solution that suits your needs and budget.
1. Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler
The Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With its large water tank capacity and high air delivery, it provides effective cooling even in hot and dry weather. Its ergonomic design and easy mobility make it a convenient choice for households.
Specifications of Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler
- Large 70-liter water tank capacity
- High air delivery of 3500 cubic meters per hour
- Powerful 16-inch fan for maximum cooling
- Dura-pump technology for long-lasting performance
- Cooling coverage area of up to 110 square feet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High water tank capacity for long hours of cooling
May be too large for smaller rooms
Powerful fan for effective air delivery
Requires regular maintenance and cleaning
Dura-pump technology for durability and performance
2. Symphony Desert Cooler with Powerful Fan and Honeycomb Pads
The Symphony Desert Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for large rooms and outdoor spaces. With its honeycomb cooling pads and powerful fan, it provides superior cooling performance even in the hottest weather. Its durable build and low power consumption make it an economical choice for households.
Specifications of Symphony Desert Cooler with Powerful Fan and Honeycomb Pads
- Large 45-liter water tank capacity
- Powerful fan for high air delivery
- Honeycomb cooling pads for superior cooling performance
- Low power consumption for energy efficiency
- Cooling coverage area of up to 125 square feet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Superior cooling performance even in hot weather
May be too large for smaller rooms
Low power consumption for energy efficiency
Requires regular maintenance and cleaning
Durable build for long-lasting use
3. Maharaja Whiteline Arrow CO-124 Cooler
The Maharaja Whiteline Arrow CO-124 Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small to medium-sized rooms. With its sleek design and powerful air throw, it provides effective cooling while saving space. Its low noise operation and easy portability make it a convenient choice for households.
Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Arrow CO-124 Cooler
- Compact 20-liter water tank capacity
- Powerful air throw for quick cooling
- Sleek design for space-saving convenience
- Low noise operation for peaceful use
- Cooling coverage area of up to 80 square feet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact size for space-saving convenience
Smaller water tank capacity for shorter cooling duration
Powerful air throw for quick and effective cooling
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Low noise operation for peaceful use
4. BAEYE 15L Bacterial Protection Honeycomb Cooler
The BAEYE 15L Bacterial Protection Honeycomb Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for personal use. With its innovative honeycomb pads and bacterial protection, it provides clean and healthy cooling. Its lightweight build and low water consumption make it an environmentally friendly choice for households.
Specifications of BAEYE 15L Bacterial Protection Honeycomb Cooler
- Compact 15-liter water tank capacity
- Innovative honeycomb cooling pads for efficient cooling
- Bacterial protection for clean and healthy air
- Low water consumption for environmental friendliness
- Cooling coverage area of up to 60 square feet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Bacterial protection for clean and healthy air
Smaller water tank capacity for shorter cooling duration
Low water consumption for environmental friendliness
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Compact size for personal use
5. McCoy Commando Cooler Without Remote Control
The McCoy Commando Cooler is a simple and practical cooling solution for personal use. With its easy-to-use design and durable build, it provides reliable cooling without any frills. Its low noise operation and low power consumption make it an economical choice for households.
Specifications of McCoy Commando Cooler Without Remote Control
- Compact 25-liter water tank capacity
- Simple and practical design for easy use
- Low noise operation for peaceful use
- Low power consumption for energy efficiency
- Cooling coverage area of up to 90 square feet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Simple and practical design for easy use
Smaller water tank capacity for shorter cooling duration
Low noise operation for peaceful use
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Low power consumption for energy efficiency
6. Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler
The Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With its window-mounted design and powerful cooling pads, it provides effective cooling without taking up floor space. Its high air delivery and low noise operation make it a convenient choice for households.
Specifications of Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler
- Compact 50-liter water tank capacity
- Window-mounted design for space-saving convenience
- Powerful cooling pads for effective cooling
- High air delivery for quick cooling
- Cooling coverage area of up to 100 square feet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Window-mounted design for space-saving convenience
Requires installation near a window
Powerful cooling pads for effective cooling
May not be suitable for rooms without windows
High air delivery for quick cooling
7. Kenstar Personal Cooler with Remote Control
The Kenstar Personal Cooler is a feature-rich and convenient cooling solution for personal use. With its remote control operation and adjustable louvers, it provides customizable cooling for individual comfort. Its high air throw and low power consumption make it an efficient choice for households.
Specifications of Kenstar Personal Cooler with Remote Control
- Compact 30-liter water tank capacity
- Remote control operation for convenient use
- Adjustable louvers for customizable cooling
- High air throw for effective cooling
- Cooling coverage area of up to 70 square feet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Remote control operation for convenient use
Requires regular maintenance for optimal performance
Adjustable louvers for customizable cooling
May not be suitable for larger rooms
High air throw for effective cooling
8. Havells Supro Desert Cooler with Woodwool Cooling Pads
The Havells Supro Desert Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for large rooms and outdoor spaces. With its woodwool cooling pads and durable build, it provides superior cooling performance even in extreme weather. Its low noise operation and low water consumption make it an economical choice for households.
Specifications of Havells Supro Desert Cooler with Woodwool Cooling Pads
- Large 60-liter water tank capacity
- Woodwool cooling pads for superior cooling performance
- Durable build for long-lasting use
- Low noise operation for peaceful use
- Cooling coverage area of up to 150 square feet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Woodwool cooling pads for superior cooling performance
May be too large for smaller rooms
Durable build for long-lasting use
Requires regular maintenance and cleaning
Low noise operation for peaceful use
9. McCoy Cooler Without Remote Control
The McCoy Cooler is a simple and practical cooling solution for personal use. With its easy-to-use design and durable build, it provides reliable cooling without any frills. Its low noise operation and low power consumption make it an economical choice for households.
Specifications of McCoy Cooler Without Remote Control
- Compact 20-liter water tank capacity
- Simple and practical design for easy use
- Low noise operation for peaceful use
- Low power consumption for energy efficiency
- Cooling coverage area of up to 80 square feet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Simple and practical design for easy use
Smaller water tank capacity for shorter cooling duration
Low noise operation for peaceful use
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Low power consumption for energy efficiency
10. MCCOY HONEYCOMB DESERT COOLER GUST 55L
The MCCOY HONEYCOMB DESERT COOLER GUST 55L is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for large rooms and outdoor spaces. With its honeycomb cooling pads and durable build, it provides superior cooling performance even in extreme weather. Its low noise operation and low water consumption make it an economical choice for households.
Specifications of MCCOY HONEYCOMB DESERT COOLER GUST 55L
- Large 55-liter water tank capacity
- Honeycomb cooling pads for superior cooling performance
- Durable build for long-lasting use
- Low noise operation for peaceful use
- Cooling coverage area of up to 140 square feet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Honeycomb cooling pads for superior cooling performance
May be too large for smaller rooms
Durable build for long-lasting use
Requires regular maintenance and cleaning
Low noise operation for peaceful use
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Water Tank Capacity
|Cooling Area
|Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler
|70 liters
|110 sq. ft.
|Symphony Desert Cooler
|45 liters
|125 sq. ft.
|Maharaja Whiteline Arrow CO-124 Cooler
|20 liters
|80 sq. ft.
|BAEYE 15L Bacterial Protection Honeycomb Cooler
|15 liters
|60 sq. ft.
|McCoy Commando Cooler
|25 liters
|90 sq. ft.
|Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler
|50 liters
|100 sq. ft.
|Kenstar Personal Cooler
|30 liters
|70 sq. ft.
|Havells Supro Desert Cooler
|60 liters
|150 sq. ft.
|McCoy Cooler
|20 liters
|80 sq. ft.
|MCCOY HONEYCOMB DESERT COOLER GUST 55L
|55 liters
|140 sq. ft.
Best value for money:
The BAEYE 15L Bacterial Protection Honeycomb Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact size, innovative cooling technology, and low water consumption. It provides efficient and environmentally friendly cooling at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Havells Supro Desert Cooler stands out as the best overall product in the category with its large water tank capacity, woodwool cooling pads, and superior cooling performance. It is the perfect choice for large rooms and outdoor spaces.
How to find the perfect best cooler under ₹10000:
When choosing the perfect cooler from the options listed, consider the size of your room, the cooling area of the product, its water tank capacity, and additional features such as remote control operation and energy efficiency. Compare the pros and cons to find the ideal cooling solution that meets your specific needs and budget.
