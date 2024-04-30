Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Enjoy up to 50% off on the best LG and Samsung ACs with unbeatable discounts

Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2024 brings relief from the heat with amazing discounts on LG and Samsung air conditioners. Save up to 50 percent off and make staying cool affordable and effortless. Now's the perfect time to equip your home with top-notch cooling technology. Whether you're seeking respite from the sweltering sun or planning ahead for the balmy days, Amazon's extensive selection of ACs ensures there's something for everyone. Dive into the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 for the best discounts on LG and Samsung ACs.

From energy-efficient models to cutting-edge features like smart connectivity and powerful cooling capabilities, the Amazon Great Summer Sale presents an array of options to suit every need and budget. Beat the heat without spending much as you take advantage of exclusive discounts and special offers.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Moreover, with the convenience of online shopping, you can browse through a wide range of LG and Samsung ACs from the comfort of your own home, avoiding the hassle of crowded stores and long queues. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your summer comfort levels while saving big on your purchase. Dive into the savings and secure your comfort with the best deals on LG and Samsung ACs at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Why choose Samsung and LG air conditioners?

Air conditioners from Samsung and LG are notable for their reputation for dependability, creativity, and efficiency. They provide better performance and comfort because of cutting-edge features including powerful cooling capabilities, intelligent connection, and energy-saving technology. The user experience is a top priority for both brands, thus silent operation and simple controls are guaranteed. Furthermore, sustainability is a top priority for Samsung and LG, who create eco-friendly models to lessen their influence on the environment. They are dependable options for both homes and businesses because of their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, offering long-term value and peace of mind to those looking for dependable cooling solutions.

Upgrade your cooling experience with the LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. Featuring AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, and HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, this 2024 model in white offers efficient and comprehensive cooling for your space. Purchase now and enjoy a whopping 48% off on this air conditioner.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Type: Split AC

Inverter Technology: DUAL Inverter

Cooling Features: AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

Air Swing: 4 Way Swing

Filter: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Model Year: 2024

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with DUAL Inverter technology May be pricey for budget-conscious buyers Comprehensive air purification with HD Filter Installation and maintenance costs may add up over time AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling for versatile use Not suitable for very small rooms or spaces 4 Way Swing for uniform air distribution

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Enhance your cooling game with the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. Boasting AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, and HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, this 2024 model in white offers efficient and comprehensive cooling. Grab yours now and enjoy an incredible 46% off discount!

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Split AC

Inverter Technology: DUAL Inverter

Cooling Features: AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

Air Swing: 4 Way Swing

Filter: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Model Year: 2024

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5 Star rating May have a higher initial purchase price Versatile cooling options with AI technology Installation and maintenance costs could add up Comprehensive air purification with HD Filter May not be suitable for very small spaces Uniform air distribution with 4 Way Swing

Also Read: Amazon Sale on best 1.5 ton AC: Get up to 48% off; Keep your home cool and nippy to beat the summer heat

Experience unparalleled comfort with the Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC. Featuring Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti-bacterial Filter, and a sleek white design, this 2023 model promises efficient cooling with minimal noise. Purchase now and enjoy an exclusive 38% discount!

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Split AC

Inverter Technology: Yes

Cooling Features: Wind-Free Technology

Filter: Anti-bacterial Filter

Model Year: 2023

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wind-Free Technology ensures quiet and gentle cooling May have lower energy efficiency compared to higher-star models Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode for versatile usage Initial cost might be higher than non-inverter models Anti-bacterial Filter for improved air quality Not suitable for very small spaces due to size and capacity Sleek white design complements any decor

Also Read: Get amazing discounts on AC during the Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024; Keep your home cool and comfortable

Improve your cooling setup with the LG 1 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC. Featuring AI Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, and a sleek white design, this 2024 model promises efficient and comprehensive cooling. Purchase now and enjoy an exclusive 49% discount!

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Split AC

Inverter Technology: Dual Inverter

Cooling Features: AI Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling

Filter: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Model Year: 2024

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with Dual Inverter technology May not be suitable for larger rooms or spaces Comprehensive air purification with HD Filter Initial cost may be higher than non-inverter counterparts AI Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling for versatile use Installation and maintenance costs may add up over time Sleek white design complements any decor

Also Read: Best AC brands in India (April 2024): Beat summer heat with top 7 AC brands like Lloyd, LG, Samsung & more

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Split AC

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers an upgraded cooling solution. With 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Stabiliser Free Operation, and a sleek design, this 2023 model ensures efficient and adaptable cooling for your home. Grab yours now and enjoy an exclusive 38% discount!

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Cooling Features: 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling

Model Year: 2023

Model Number: AR18CYNZABE

Stabiliser Free Operation: Yes

Type: Inverter Split AC

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling May have a higher initial purchase price Energy-efficient with a 5 Star rating May not be suitable for smaller rooms or spaces Stabiliser Free Operation for added convenience Installation costs may be higher due to additional features Sleek design complements any interior

6. LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Discover the ultimate cooling solution with the LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC. Equipped with Dual Inverter technology, this AC ensures efficient and powerful cooling performance. Its 3 Star energy rating signifies energy savings without compromising on performance. The sleek design, coupled with advanced features like Turbo Cooling and Auto Clean, enhances both functionality and aesthetics. Purchase now and avail of a generous 50% discount to enjoy cool comfort at an unbeatable price!

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Cooling Features: AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

Air Swing: 4 Way Swing

Filter: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Model Year: 2024

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with DUAL Inverter technology May not be suitable for larger rooms or spaces Comprehensive air purification with HD Filter Initial cost may be higher than non-inverter counterparts AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling for versatile use Installation and maintenance costs may add up over time

Also Read: Best deals on Amazon: Upgrade to a brand new AC at unbeatable discounted prices of up to 56%, top 10 picks

7. Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC

Searching for the perfect moment to level up your cooling game? Look no further than the Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Split AC. Packed with Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, an Anti-bacterial Filter, and a chic modern white design, this 2023 model promises not just cooling, but an experience. Don't miss out on the current offer, where you can seize a whopping 39% discount! It's more than just an AC purchase; it's a chance to transform your cooling experience into one of premium comfort and style!

Specifications of Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 2 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Features: Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode

Filter: Anti-bacterial Filter

Model Year: 2023

Model: AR24CYLZABE

Wi-Fi Enabled: Yes

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wi-Fi enabled for convenient remote control May have a higher initial purchase price Versatile 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Installation costs may be higher due to additional features Anti-bacterial Filter for improved air quality Not suitable for smaller rooms or spaces

8. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Split AC

Are you searching for the ultimate cooling solution? Transform your cooling experience with the Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC. With innovative features like 5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Cooling and Stabiliser Free Operation, coupled with its sleek 2023 model design, this AC ensures unmatched cooling efficiency. Grab it now and take advantage of a substantial 39% discount, marking it as the perfect opportunity to invest in superior comfort!

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Cooling Features: 5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Cooling

Model Year: 2023

Model Number: AR18CYNAMWK

Stabiliser Free Operation: Yes

Type: Inverter Split AC

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Cooling for versatility May have a higher initial purchase price Energy-efficient with a 5 Star rating May not be suitable for smaller rooms or spaces Stabiliser Free Operation for added convenience Installation costs may be higher due to additional features Sleek 2023 model design complements any decor

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.