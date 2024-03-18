Amazon Summer Appliances Fest 2024: Get up to 44% off on 2 ton split ACs from Lloyd, Cruise, Panasonic
Amazon Summer Appliances Fest 2024: Hurry, bring home an air conditioner from the best loved brands like Panasonic and Cruise and more at mega discounts.
As summer heat intensifies across India, air conditioners (AC) have become indispensable for daily comfort. While some regions (like north India and some parts of central India) can delay AC usage until May, soaring temperatures and humidity in much of the country make ACs essential. The Amazon Summer Appliances Fest 2024 offers a prime opportunity to snag discounted ACs, ensuring relief during the scorching days ahead.
ACs do more than just cool indoor air; they effectively remove humidity, crucial for comfort. By extracting moisture, ACs create a more pleasant atmosphere, combating stickiness and allowing occupants to breathe easier. This dual function significantly enhances the overall comfort level within a room, especially in humid climates. ACs thus play a vital role in maintaining a comfortable indoor environment, transcending mere temperature control to ensure optimal living conditions.
This current sale is a great opportunity to pick up an AC from a good brand at a decent discounted rate. For this discussion, we have picked some of the best options that are part of this sale in the 2 ton AC category. You can get products from brands like Lloyd, Daikin, Panasonic among others. If you have a large bedroom or want one for your living cum dining room, a 2 ton AC is just perfect.
Check out our list of top 6 choices and go ahead and shop. You won't regret the step.
1) Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC
1.
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC
The Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC, model CS/CU-SU24ZKYWA, epitomizes cutting-edge cooling technology. Featuring a copper condenser for efficient heat exchange, it boasts a 7-in-1 convertible design with True AI Mode, adapting to diverse cooling needs seamlessly. Equipped with a PM 0.1 air purification filter, it ensures clean, healthy air circulation. Its sleek white design complements any interior. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, users can conveniently control settings remotely. The 2024 model promises unparalleled comfort and convenience, making it a standout choice for those seeking advanced cooling solutions with intelligent features. Get 25% off on this AC.
Specifications of Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:
- Capacity: 2 Ton
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Condenser Material: Copper
- Convertible 7-in-1 Design with True AI Mode
- PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter
|Reasons to buy
|Reason to avoid
2) Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
2.
Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC, model GLS24I5FWGEV, redefines home cooling with its advanced features. Its 5-in-1 convertible design offers versatile cooling options to suit various needs. With a durable copper condenser, it ensures efficient heat transfer for optimal performance. The addition of an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter enhances indoor air quality, promoting healthier living. Its elegant white design with a golden deco strip adds a touch of sophistication to any space. The 2023 model combines style with functionality, making it an ideal choice for those seeking high-performance cooling solutions with added air purification features. Avail 40% discount on this AC.
Specifications of Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:
- Capacity: 2.0 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Condenser Material: Copper
- Convertible 5-in-1 Design
- Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
Also read: Amazon Summer Appliance Fest 2024: Best top load washing machines from Samsung, LG, Haier and more at up to 45% off
3) Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC
3.
Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC
The Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC, model CS/CU-NU24ZKY4W, is a pinnacle of cooling innovation. Its copper condenser ensures efficient heat transfer for consistent performance. Featuring a 7-in-1 convertible design with True AI Mode, it adapts seamlessly to varying cooling needs. With a 4-way swing function, it delivers uniform airflow across the room, enhancing comfort. Equipped with a PM 0.1 air purification filter, it removes impurities for cleaner, healthier air. The sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to any interior. The 2024 model represents the epitome of smart cooling technology, promising unparalleled comfort and convenience. Avail 26% off on this AC.
Specifications of Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:
- Capacity: 2 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Condenser Material: Copper
- Convertible 7-in-1 Design with True AI Mode
- 4 Way Swing
- PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
4) Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
4.
Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, model ATKL60UV16, stands out for its reliable cooling performance. With a durable copper condenser, it ensures efficient heat exchange for consistent comfort. Its anti-bacterial filter eliminates harmful microorganisms, promoting healthier indoor air quality. The unit's sleek white design adds a modern touch to any space. Equipped with inverter technology, it provides energy-efficient cooling, reducing electricity bills. Daikin's reputation for quality and innovation is exemplified in this model, making it a smart choice for those seeking a dependable air conditioning solution that prioritizes both performance and health. This AC is available at a 31% discount.
Specifications of Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:
- Capacity: 1.8 Ton
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Condenser Material: Copper
- Anti-Bacterial Filter
- Model: ATKL60UV16
- Colour: White
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
5) Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
5.
Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, model CWCVBK-VQ1W243, offers advanced cooling with enhanced air purification features. Crafted with 100% copper, it ensures efficient heat transfer for consistent performance. Its 7-stage air filtration system, including a PM 2.5 filter, effectively removes pollutants and allergens for cleaner, healthier air. The convertible 4-in-1 design provides flexibility in cooling options to suit various needs. Featuring anti-rust technology, it ensures durability and longevity even in harsh environments. The sleek white design adds a touch of sophistication to any space. The 2024 model represents a blend of innovation and reliability, making it a top choice for discerning consumers. This essential home appliance can be yours at a discount of 44%.
Specifications of Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:
- Capacity: 2 Ton
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Condenser Material: 100% Copper
- Convertible 4-in-1 Design
- 7-Stage Air Filtration with PM 2.5 Filter
- Anti-Rust Technology
- Model: CWCVBK-VQ1W243
- Colour: White
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
6) Lloyd Inverter 2 Ton Split Air Conditioners
6.
Lloyd Inverter 2 Ton Split Air Conditioners
The Lloyd Inverter 2 Ton Split Air Conditioner, GLS24I3FWSEM, epitomizes efficient cooling and energy savings. With its inverter technology, it adjusts compressor speed according to cooling requirements, reducing energy consumption. This 3-star rated model ensures a balance between performance and efficiency. Its 2-ton capacity makes it ideal for medium to large rooms, delivering uniform cooling throughout. Lloyd's commitment to quality is reflected in its durable build and reliable performance. The sleek design and user-friendly features make it a stylish and practical addition to any home or office space. The GLS24I3FWSEM is a testament to Lloyd's innovation and dedication to customer satisfaction. This AC can be yours at a discount of Lloyd.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter 2 Ton Split Air Conditioners:
- Capacity: 2 Ton
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Inverter Technology for energy efficiency
- Model: GLS24I3FWSEM
- Colour: Not specified
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.