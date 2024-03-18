Amazon Summer Appliances Fest 2024: Get up to 44% off on 2 ton split ACs from Lloyd, Cruise, Panasonic

As summer heat intensifies across India, air conditioners (AC) have become indispensable for daily comfort. While some regions (like north India and some parts of central India) can delay AC usage until May, soaring temperatures and humidity in much of the country make ACs essential. The Amazon Summer Appliances Fest 2024 offers a prime opportunity to snag discounted ACs, ensuring relief during the scorching days ahead. Best Amazon Summer Appliances Fest 2024: Air conditioners from well known brands at available at heavily discounted rates.

ACs do more than just cool indoor air; they effectively remove humidity, crucial for comfort. By extracting moisture, ACs create a more pleasant atmosphere, combating stickiness and allowing occupants to breathe easier. This dual function significantly enhances the overall comfort level within a room, especially in humid climates. ACs thus play a vital role in maintaining a comfortable indoor environment, transcending mere temperature control to ensure optimal living conditions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This current sale is a great opportunity to pick up an AC from a good brand at a decent discounted rate. For this discussion, we have picked some of the best options that are part of this sale in the 2 ton AC category. You can get products from brands like Lloyd, Daikin, Panasonic among others. If you have a large bedroom or want one for your living cum dining room, a 2 ton AC is just perfect.

Check out our list of top 6 choices and go ahead and shop. You won't regret the step.

1) Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

1.

Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

B0CSCXS2M3

The Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC, model CS/CU-SU24ZKYWA, epitomizes cutting-edge cooling technology. Featuring a copper condenser for efficient heat exchange, it boasts a 7-in-1 convertible design with True AI Mode, adapting to diverse cooling needs seamlessly. Equipped with a PM 0.1 air purification filter, it ensures clean, healthy air circulation. Its sleek white design complements any interior. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, users can conveniently control settings remotely. The 2024 model promises unparalleled comfort and convenience, making it a standout choice for those seeking advanced cooling solutions with intelligent features. Get 25% off on this AC.

Specifications of Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Capacity : 2 Ton

: 2 Ton Energy Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Condenser Material : Copper

: Copper Convertible 7-in-1 Design with True AI Mode

PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

Reasons to buy Reason to avoid Smart Wi-Fi Connectivity for Remote Control Potentially Higher Initial Cost Advanced Air Purification Filter for Clean Indoor Air Requires Stable Wi-Fi Connection for Remote Functionality

2) Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

2.

Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BRKWQSGL

The Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC, model GLS24I5FWGEV, redefines home cooling with its advanced features. Its 5-in-1 convertible design offers versatile cooling options to suit various needs. With a durable copper condenser, it ensures efficient heat transfer for optimal performance. The addition of an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter enhances indoor air quality, promoting healthier living. Its elegant white design with a golden deco strip adds a touch of sophistication to any space. The 2023 model combines style with functionality, making it an ideal choice for those seeking high-performance cooling solutions with added air purification features. Avail 40% discount on this AC.

Specifications of Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity : 2.0 Ton

: 2.0 Ton Energy Rating : 5 Star

: 5 Star Condenser Material : Copper

: Copper Convertible 5-in-1 Design

Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High Energy Efficiency with 5 Star Rating Limited Availability of Golden Deco Strip may not suit all preferences Advanced Air Filtration System for Cleaner Indoor Air May Require Professional Installation due to Inverter Technology

Also read: Amazon Summer Appliance Fest 2024: Best top load washing machines from Samsung, LG, Haier and more at up to 45% off

3) Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

3.

Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

B0CSDB7VLW

The Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC, model CS/CU-NU24ZKY4W, is a pinnacle of cooling innovation. Its copper condenser ensures efficient heat transfer for consistent performance. Featuring a 7-in-1 convertible design with True AI Mode, it adapts seamlessly to varying cooling needs. With a 4-way swing function, it delivers uniform airflow across the room, enhancing comfort. Equipped with a PM 0.1 air purification filter, it removes impurities for cleaner, healthier air. The sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to any interior. The 2024 model represents the epitome of smart cooling technology, promising unparalleled comfort and convenience. Avail 26% off on this AC.

Specifications of Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Capacity : 2 Ton

: 2 Ton Energy Rating : 4 Star

: 4 Star Condenser Material : Copper

: Copper Convertible 7-in-1 Design with True AI Mode

4 Way Swing

PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient with a 4-star rating, reducing long-term energy costs Higher initial cost compared to lower star-rated models Advanced air purification filter for improved indoor air quality Wi-Fi connectivity may be prone to connectivity issues depending on network stability

4) Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

4.

Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BK1GTTKC

The Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, model ATKL60UV16, stands out for its reliable cooling performance. With a durable copper condenser, it ensures efficient heat exchange for consistent comfort. Its anti-bacterial filter eliminates harmful microorganisms, promoting healthier indoor air quality. The unit's sleek white design adds a modern touch to any space. Equipped with inverter technology, it provides energy-efficient cooling, reducing electricity bills. Daikin's reputation for quality and innovation is exemplified in this model, making it a smart choice for those seeking a dependable air conditioning solution that prioritizes both performance and health. This AC is available at a 31% discount.

Specifications of Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity : 1.8 Ton

: 1.8 Ton Energy Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Condenser Material : Copper

: Copper Anti-Bacterial Filter

Model : ATKL60UV16

: ATKL60UV16 Colour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper condenser ensures efficient cooling performance and durability Lower energy efficiency compared to higher star-rated models Anti-bacterial filter improves indoor air quality by removing harmful microorganisms Limited tonnage capacity may not be suitable for larger rooms or spaces

5) Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

5.

Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0CRDWXGF8

The Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, model CWCVBK-VQ1W243, offers advanced cooling with enhanced air purification features. Crafted with 100% copper, it ensures efficient heat transfer for consistent performance. Its 7-stage air filtration system, including a PM 2.5 filter, effectively removes pollutants and allergens for cleaner, healthier air. The convertible 4-in-1 design provides flexibility in cooling options to suit various needs. Featuring anti-rust technology, it ensures durability and longevity even in harsh environments. The sleek white design adds a touch of sophistication to any space. The 2024 model represents a blend of innovation and reliability, making it a top choice for discerning consumers. This essential home appliance can be yours at a discount of 44%.

Specifications of Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity : 2 Ton

: 2 Ton Energy Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Condenser Material : 100% Copper

: 100% Copper Convertible 4-in-1 Design

7-Stage Air Filtration with PM 2.5 Filter

Anti-Rust Technology

Model : CWCVBK-VQ1W243

: CWCVBK-VQ1W243 Colour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with 2-ton capacity suitable for larger rooms May have a higher initial cost compared to non-inverter models Comprehensive air filtration system enhances indoor air quality Installation may require professional assistance due to advanced features like anti-rust technology

6) Lloyd Inverter 2 Ton Split Air Conditioners

6.

Lloyd Inverter 2 Ton Split Air Conditioners

B0BRKY8MMB

The Lloyd Inverter 2 Ton Split Air Conditioner, GLS24I3FWSEM, epitomizes efficient cooling and energy savings. With its inverter technology, it adjusts compressor speed according to cooling requirements, reducing energy consumption. This 3-star rated model ensures a balance between performance and efficiency. Its 2-ton capacity makes it ideal for medium to large rooms, delivering uniform cooling throughout. Lloyd's commitment to quality is reflected in its durable build and reliable performance. The sleek design and user-friendly features make it a stylish and practical addition to any home or office space. The GLS24I3FWSEM is a testament to Lloyd's innovation and dedication to customer satisfaction. This AC can be yours at a discount of Lloyd.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter 2 Ton Split Air Conditioners:

Capacity : 2 Ton

: 2 Ton Energy Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Inverter Technology for energy efficiency

Model : GLS24I3FWSEM

: GLS24I3FWSEM Colour: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and cost savings May lack specific features or advanced technologies compared to higher-rated models Suitable for medium to large-sized rooms with 2-ton capacity Energy efficiency might not be as high as higher star-rated models

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.