Get amazing discounts on AC during the Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024; Keep your home cool and comfortable

Summer season is all about sipping ice-crushed drinks, having ice-creams during the evening stroll and of course sitting in your cool and comfortable abode. And, a comfortable home is incomplete without the right cooling appliances, which is of course not possible without the right AC. As climate change brings about more frequent and intense heatwaves, the importance of air conditioning in mitigating heat stress and ensuring well-being continues to grow. And to get the right AC, we need to know which one brings the best deals and offers to you. In case, you too are looking to buy the right AC but are unaware of which one to buy, we have listed some deals and offers that you can avail during the Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024 on AC. Take a loot at these best deals on AC during the Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024 (Pexels)

But with oceans of AC brands available in the market, it is not easy to pick one. So, we have done that task for you. We have curated a list of top 7 ACs that would be a great addition to your home this summer. The best part is that these ACs are available at amazing deals and discounts that will help you choose one and make your home a cooler place to live in.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Three features table for Best Split AC

Best AC Cooling Capacity Energy Rating Technology Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC 2 Ton 3 Star 5-In-1 Convertible Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter

How to find the best AC



To find the best AC, consider factors such as cooling capacity, energy efficiency rating, technology (like inverter or dual inverter), brand reputation, customer reviews, and after-sales service. Look for models with higher star ratings for better energy efficiency, and consider the size of your room to determine the appropriate cooling capacity. Research the latest technologies and compare features to find the most suitable AC for your needs.



1.Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

B0CSCWVKGK

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is a powerful cooling solution designed to provide efficient and convenient cooling for your space. With its 5-star energy rating, it ensures minimal energy consumption while delivering optimum performance. The Wi-Fi connectivity feature allows you to control the AC remotely using your smartphone, offering added convenience and flexibility. Its inverter technology ensures consistent cooling and helps maintain a comfortable indoor environment even during extreme weather conditions.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Yes

Split AC Type: Smart Split

Brand: Panasonic

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star energy rating Initial investment may be higher than non-inverter ACs Wi-Fi connectivity for remote operation Requires stable Wi-Fi connection for remote control

2.LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

B0CSG14M2C

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is engineered to deliver superior cooling performance with energy efficiency. Equipped with dual inverter compressors, it ensures faster cooling and greater energy savings. With a 5-star energy rating, it promises reduced electricity bills without compromising on cooling comfort. The split AC design offers quiet operation and easy installation, making it an ideal choice for residential and commercial spaces alike.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: DUAL Inverter

Split AC Type: Split

Brand: LG

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid DUAL Inverter technology for faster cooling May be comparatively expensive upfront 5-star energy rating for reduced electricity bills Requires professional installation

Also Read: Best AC: Top 8 AC models to beat summer heat without surging electricity bills

3.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER PRO Exi, CAI18ES5R34F1,White)

B0CTX78BL5

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed to provide intelligent cooling solutions tailored to your needs. With its AI Flexicool feature, the AC automatically adjusts its cooling capacity based on ambient conditions, ensuring optimal comfort while maximizing energy efficiency. The inverter technology ensures consistent cooling and quiet operation, making it suitable for both residential and commercial spaces. Its 5-star energy rating promises significant energy savings, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: AI Flexicool Inverter

Split AC Type: Split

Brand: Carrier

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI Flexicool technology for intelligent cooling May have a higher initial cost 5-star energy rating for energy efficiency

Also Read: Best inverter for home: Top 8 high capacity inverters to keep your house lit

4.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)

B0BK1KS6ZD

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its advanced inverter technology. Designed for energy savings, it ensures consistent and comfortable cooling while minimizing electricity consumption. The split AC design allows for quiet operation and easy installation, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and office spaces. While it may have a 3-star energy rating, its reliable performance and durability make it a popular choice among consumers.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Split AC Type: Split

Brand: Daikin

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling May not be as energy-efficient as higher-rated models Reliable performance and durability

Also Read: Best AC in 2024: Discover top 9 ACs offering unmatched cooling comfort in 2024

5.Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BRJ7N92P

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling performance with its inverter technology. Despite its compact size, it delivers powerful cooling to keep your space comfortable during hot weather. The 3-star energy rating ensures moderate energy savings, making it a budget-friendly option for households and small offices. With its split AC design, it provides quiet operation and easy installation, enhancing your overall comfort experience.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.4 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Split AC Type: Split

Brand: Voltas

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Inverter technology for efficient cooling Lower cooling capacity compared to larger models Budget-friendly option with moderate energy savings

Also Read: Tackle Indian summer smartly with best ACs for 2024: Top 10 picks

6.Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

B0CWR1LVWS

The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling solutions with its 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes. Whether you need rapid cooling, energy-saving mode, or balanced cooling, this AC adapts to your needs. With its inverter technology and 3-star energy rating, it ensures efficient cooling while keeping electricity bills in check. The split AC design offers quiet operation and easy installation, making it suitable for various indoor environments.

Specifications of Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 2 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Convertible Cooling Modes: 5-In-1

Split AC Type: Split

Brand: Godrej

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes Larger tonnage may be unnecessary for smaller spaces Inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation

7.Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BZNWZNSN

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling performance with its advanced inverter technology. Designed to deliver consistent cooling while minimizing energy consumption, it ensures comfort without a hefty electricity bill. With its 3-star energy rating, it strikes a balance between performance and energy efficiency, making it suitable for both residential and commercial spaces. The split AC design ensures quiet operation, enhancing your overall indoor comfort.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Split AC Type: Split

Brand: Blue Star

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced inverter technology for efficient cooling May not be as energy-efficient as higher-rated models Suitable for both residential and commercial spaces

Best value for money AC:

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC strikes the perfect balance between cost and performance. With its efficient cooling, high energy rating, and advanced technology, it offers great value for long-term savings on both electricity bills and maintenance costs.

Best overall AC:

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC stands out as the best overall product. Its combination of high cooling capacity, top-tier energy efficiency, and cutting-edge Wi-Fi-enabled smart features make it the ultimate choice for modern homes seeking optimal comfort and convenience.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.