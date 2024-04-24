Amazon Sale on best 1.5 ton AC: Get up to 48% off; Keep your home cool and nippy to beat the summer heat

The summer heat has become all the more intense and the mercury levels have been soaring record-high. With this, it's time to make your home cool and comfortable by bringing an AC to your sweet home. And in case you are looking for a 1.5 Ton AC for your place, then you’re at the right page as Amazon is offering great and lucrative deals and discounts on a wide range of 1.5 Ton ACs. Have a look at these best 1.5 Ton AC at up to 48% discount (Pexels)

Amazon has a wide array of 1.5 ton ACs from brands like Lloyd, Voltas, Samsung, Blue Star, and plenty of more. So, you can pick an AC as per your requirements and rest assured that your home stays cool and comfortable. To ease your task of finding the right fit for your home, we have curated a list of top 8 1.5 ton ACs for you.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

1.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl, White)

B0BSJ7KZLJ

If you are not a fan of window AC, then you’d become one after installing the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC. Its efficient cooling performance will cool your space like no other. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 tons, it's suitable for medium-sized rooms, ensuring you stay comfortable even on the hottest days. Its fixed speed operation provides consistent cooling without fluctuations, while the 3-star energy rating helps you save on electricity bills. This window AC from Voltas is designed for easy installation and maintenance, making it a convenient choice for your home or office.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star

Type: Window AC

Compressor Type: Fixed Speed

Installation: Easy to install

Suitable for: Medium-sized rooms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms Fixed speed operation may not suit all preferences Energy-saving with 3-star rating Window AC might not be suitable for all spaces Easy installation and maintenance

2.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi - CAI18ER3R32F0,White)

B0BR5812CL

Next on our list of the best ACs is the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC that offers advanced cooling technology to keep your surroundings comfortable. With its AI Flexicool feature, the AC intelligently adapts to your cooling needs, optimizing energy consumption for efficiency. This inverter split AC from Carrier ensures consistent performance with minimal fluctuations, enhancing your comfort level while reducing electricity bills.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star

Type: Split AC (Inverter)

Compressor Type: AI Flexicool Inverter

Advanced cooling technology: Yes

Energy-saving features: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced cooling technology for optimized performance May be relatively expensive compared to non-inverter models Energy-efficient operation with AI Flexicool feature Installation may require professional assistance Consistent cooling with minimal fluctuations

Also Read: Best AC in India: April 2024's top 10 picks to summer- proof your home

3.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)

B0BK1KS6ZD

Meet the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC that combines powerful cooling performance with energy efficiency. Equipped with an inverter compressor, this AC from Daikin adjusts its speed according to the cooling needs, resulting in lower energy consumption and reduced electricity bills. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers a balance between efficient cooling and power savings, making it an ideal choice for residential and commercial spaces seeking both comfort and cost-effectiveness.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star

Type: Split AC (Inverter)

Compressor Type: Inverter

Energy-saving features: Yes

Suitable for: Residential and commercial spaces

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling May have a higher initial cost compared to non-inverter models Consistent cooling with minimal energy consumption Installation may require professional assistance Suitable for both residential and commercial spaces

4.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split Air Conditioner (IC518YNU, White)

B0BT117FDS

If there is one AC that you can term as an all-season AC, it has to be the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split Air Conditioner. It offers versatile cooling options for various environments. With its 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes, this AC adapts to your changing needs, providing flexibility and comfort throughout the year. The 5-star energy rating ensures maximum energy savings, making it an eco-friendly choice for your home or office. Blue Star's advanced inverter technology delivers efficient cooling with minimal noise, enhancing your overall experience.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency Rating: 5 Star

Type: Split AC (Inverter)

Compressor Type: Inverter

Cooling Modes: 5-in-1 convertible

Energy-saving features: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter models Maximum energy savings with 5-star rating

Also Read: Tackle Indian summer smartly with best ACs for 2024: Top 10 picks

5.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model,185V Vectra Elite, White

B0BBFSZNCT

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers superior cooling efficiency with its 5-star energy rating and inverter technology. Designed to deliver powerful cooling while minimizing energy consumption, this AC from Voltas is ideal for those seeking both comfort and cost savings. Its inverter compressor adjusts the speed based on cooling requirements, ensuring consistent performance and quieter operation. With its sleek design and advanced features, this AC enhances the ambiance of any space while keeping you cool and comfortable.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency Rating: 5 Star

Type: Split AC (Inverter)

Compressor Type: Inverter

Energy-saving features: Yes

Sleek design: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Maximum energy savings with 5-star rating Initial investment may be higher compared to lower-rated models Inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation Professional installation may be required Sleek design enhances the aesthetics of the space

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

B0BRKXY81Z

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC provides reliable cooling performance for your space. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 tons, it's suitable for medium-sized rooms, ensuring quick and efficient cooling even during the hottest days. Its fixed speed operation maintains a consistent temperature, keeping you comfortable without fluctuations. The 3-star energy rating helps save on electricity bills, making it a cost-effective choice for residential and commercial use.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star

Type: Window AC

Compressor Type: Fixed Speed

Suitable for: Medium-sized rooms

Energy-saving features: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reliable cooling performance for medium-sized rooms Fixed speed operation may not suit all preferences Cost-effective with 3-star energy rating

7. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC

B0BP7SY16R

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC offers unparalleled versatility and energy efficiency. With its 5-star energy rating and advanced inverter technology, it ensures maximum cooling with minimal power consumption, making it an environmentally friendly choice. The 5-in-1 convertible feature allows you to customize the cooling settings according to your needs, providing flexibility throughout the year. Godrej's commitment to innovation and quality is evident in every aspect of this AC, from its sleek design to its powerful performance.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency Rating: 5 Star

Type: Split AC (Inverter)

Compressor Type: Inverter

Cooling Modes: 5-in-1 convertible

Energy-saving features: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Unparalleled versatility with 5-in-1 convertible feature Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter models Maximum energy savings with 5-star rating

Also Read: Best AC in 2024: Discover top 9 ACs offering unmatched cooling comfort in 2024

8. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling

B0BRQD9Y92

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling) AC offers cutting-edge cooling technology with its innovative 5-in-1 convertible feature. With this feature, you can adjust the cooling capacity of the AC according to your needs, ensuring maximum comfort and energy efficiency. The 5-star energy rating further enhances its efficiency, helping you save on electricity bills while minimizing your carbon footprint. Samsung's commitment to quality and reliability makes this AC a smart choice for anyone looking for superior cooling performance.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling) AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency Rating: 5 Star

Type: Split AC

Cooling Modes: 5-in-1 convertible

Energy-saving features: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Innovative 5-in-1 convertible cooling feature May be relatively expensive compared to non-inverter models Maximum energy savings with 5-star rating

Top 3 features of best 1.5 Ton AC

Best 1.5 Ton AC Energy Efficiency Cooling Modes Compressor Type Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC 3 Star rating for energy efficiency Standard cooling mode Fixed speed compressor Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 3 Star rating for energy efficiency Multiple cooling modes including turbo mode Inverter compressor for variable speed cooling Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 Star rating for energy efficiency Precision cooling mode for targeted temperature control Inverter compressor for efficient operation Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split Air Conditioner 5 Star rating for maximum energy efficiency 5-in-1 cooling modes for versatile usage Inverter compressor for silent and efficient cooling Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC 5 Star rating for optimal energy savings Multiple cooling modes including turbo cooling Inverter compressor for precise and silent operation Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 3 Star rating for moderate energy efficiency Standard cooling mode Fixed speed compressor for consistent cooling Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC 5 Star rating for superior energy efficiency 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes for flexible usage Inverter compressor for efficient and silent operation Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling) 5 Star rating for energy efficiency 5-in-1 convertible cooling for versatile usage Inverter compressor

Also Read: Best AC: Top 8 AC models to beat summer heat without surging electricity bills

Best value for money:

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Among the listed options, the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money. Its AI Flexicool technology optimizes energy consumption, ensuring efficient cooling while minimizing electricity bills. Additionally, its multiple cooling modes, including the turbo mode, cater to diverse comfort needs, making it a versatile and cost-effective choice for households.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC emerges as the best overall product due to its balanced combination of performance, reliability, and affordability. With a 3 Star energy efficiency rating, standard cooling modes, and a fixed speed compressor, it offers efficient cooling at a reasonable price point, making it an ideal choice for most users.

How to find the best 1.5 Ton AC

To find the best 1.5 Ton AC, consider the following factors:

Energy Efficiency: Look for models with higher star ratings to ensure optimal energy savings.

Cooling Modes: Choose ACs with multiple cooling modes to adapt to varying weather conditions and preferences.

Compressor Type: Decide between fixed speed and inverter compressors based on your budget and cooling requirements.

Brand Reputation: Research brands known for quality products and reliable after-sales service.

Customer Reviews: Read reviews from other users to gauge performance, durability, and user satisfaction.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.