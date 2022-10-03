Amazon Indian festival sale: Check offers on premium speakers and soundbars

E-commerce websites are offering massive discounts in this festive season. The ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon is giving offers on a large selection of items. Here, we have presented the best deals offered on premium speakers on the platform.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

In India, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 debuted for ₹1,04,900. It is now on sale at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale for ₹94,399. However on Croma platform, buyers may avail this Bose device on an even lesser price of ₹93,369.

On Amazon, for purchases made with SBI credit cards, interested shoppers may take advantage of a flat, instant discount of up to ₹3,000. The e-commerce platform is giving free EMI options with monthly payments starting at ₹10,489.

This sound system supports Dolby Atmos. With the use of this technology, the company claims, artists and content producers may give each voice, instrument, and sound its own space, resulting in an unmatched spatial experience. This gadget also holds AirPlay 2 and multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming.

Sonos Arc Soundbar

The price of this item during the latest Amazon deal is ₹84,999. Users of SBI Bank credit cards are qualified for a further instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Options for no-cost EMIs begin at ₹14,167.

The Sonos Arc Soundbar features Dolby Atmos audio and an integrated Amazon Alexa. However, voice services are not available in the Indian region.

Sony HT-S40R soundbar

In the ongoing Amazon sale, the Sony HT-S40R soundbar is now selling for ₹24,640. Customers who are interested can get a discount of up to ₹1,250 on SBI credit card transactions.

The Sony HT-S40R may wirelessly connect to the Smart TV for a home theatre experience. It supports Dolby Audio and has a 600W audio output. It’s a three channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer work together to deliver big, full-frequency sound.

Marshall Action II smart speaker

The price of this item during the ongoing Amazon deal is ₹22,999. Users of SBI credit cards are eligible for an extra ₹750 discount. The online store also provides a free EMI option with a few payment plans starting at ₹3,833 per month.

The wireless Bluetooth speaker has a subwoofer and a 60W music output. It has connectivity of Bluetooth 5.0 which provides wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet.

