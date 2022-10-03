Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon Indian festival sale: Check offers on premium speakers and soundbars

Published on Oct 03, 2022 06:59 PM IST

We have chalked down a list of premium speakers selling under considerable discount in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The price of this Marshall Action II smart speaker during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is 22,999.(Amazon)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

E-commerce websites are offering massive discounts in this festive season. The ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon is giving offers on a large selection of items. Here, we have presented the best deals offered on premium speakers on the platform.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

In India, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 debuted for 1,04,900. It is now on sale at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale for 94,399. However on Croma platform, buyers may avail this Bose device on an even lesser price of 93,369.

On Amazon, for purchases made with SBI credit cards, interested shoppers may take advantage of a flat, instant discount of up to 3,000. The e-commerce platform is giving free EMI options with monthly payments starting at 10,489.

This sound system supports Dolby Atmos. With the use of this technology, the company claims, artists and content producers may give each voice, instrument, and sound its own space, resulting in an unmatched spatial experience. This gadget also holds AirPlay 2 and multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming.

Sonos Arc Soundbar

The price of this item during the latest Amazon deal is 84,999. Users of SBI Bank credit cards are qualified for a further instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Options for no-cost EMIs begin at 14,167.

The Sonos Arc Soundbar features Dolby Atmos audio and an integrated Amazon Alexa. However, voice services are not available in the Indian region.

Sony HT-S40R soundbar

In the ongoing Amazon sale, the Sony HT-S40R soundbar is now selling for 24,640. Customers who are interested can get a discount of up to 1,250 on SBI credit card transactions.

The Sony HT-S40R may wirelessly connect to the Smart TV for a home theatre experience. It supports Dolby Audio and has a 600W audio output. It’s a three channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer work together to deliver big, full-frequency sound.

Marshall Action II smart speaker

The price of this item during the ongoing Amazon deal is 22,999. Users of SBI credit cards are eligible for an extra 750 discount. The online store also provides a free EMI option with a few payment plans starting at 3,833 per month.

The wireless Bluetooth speaker has a subwoofer and a 60W music output. It has connectivity of Bluetooth 5.0 which provides wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

