Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
Amazon Laptop Fest is live: Get over 50% off on laptops from top brands like Apple, HP, and more

By Bharat Sharma
Apr 17, 2025 05:30 PM IST

From ultra-portables to powerful workstations, this sale covers a wide range of devices suited for work, creativity, and everyday use.

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

GET THIS

HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg View Details checkDetails

₹31,520

GET THIS

HP Laptop 240R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14 (35.56cm)/Ash Grey/1.47 kg/MS Office 2021 View Details checkDetails

₹33,700

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK01ABIN View Details checkDetails

₹34,400

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00ESIN View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R3-7320U, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, 1.67kg View Details checkDetails

₹34,777

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM 35.56cm(14) Dynamic Amoled 2X, 3K Display, 120Hz, Ultra Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Graphite/1.17Kg), NP940XFG-KC1IN View Details checkDetails

₹97,150

GET THIS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

GET THIS

HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Full-Size KB (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) fy5010tu View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

GET THIS

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop(8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD), Anti Glare, Micro Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD,Win 11, Microsoft 365*, Natural Silver,1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, fy5011tu View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

GET THIS

HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg View Details checkDetails

₹31,520

GET THIS

HP Laptop 240R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14 (35.56cm)/Ash Grey/1.47 kg/MS Office 2021 View Details checkDetails

₹33,700

GET THIS

HP Pavilion 14, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Silver,1.41 kg), IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView,14-inch (35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, HD camera,dv2015TU View Details checkDetails

₹72,899

GET THIS

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

GET THIS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU View Details checkDetails

₹30,890

GET THIS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

GET THIS

HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD(Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6inch(39.6Cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, HD Camera, fy5006tu View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK01ABIN View Details checkDetails

₹34,400

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00ESIN View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 14(35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 21/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.5Kg), 82R700JJIN View Details checkDetails

₹63,990

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA+ IPS, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Cloud Grey, 1.46Kg, 83BF000UIN, Backlit KB, FHD Camera, Alexa Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹58,000

GET THIS

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 Ryzen 7 5700U 14 (35.5Cm) AMD WUXGA+IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB Ssd/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit Kb/Fingerprint/FHD Camera/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.55Kg), 82R900HFIN View Details checkDetails

₹68,900

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 13th Gen Intel Core i5 13420H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.46Kg), 82XD003MIN View Details checkDetails

₹66,490

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 1, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Grey, 1.6Kg, 82R400BRIN, Integrated AMD Graphics, HD Camera, 1 Year ADP Free, Thin &Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

GET THIS

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14 FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S05B00 View Details checkDetails

₹86,000

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H 16 (40.6cm) WUXGA+ IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.89Kg), 83BG000PIN View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

GET THIS

Lenovo V14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14 (35.6 cm) HD (1366x768) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/DOS/Iron Grey/1.6 kg) 1 Year Service Center Carry in Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹36,000

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, 12th Gen, Intel Core i3-1215U,15.6 FHD, Thin & Light Laptop(8GB/512GB/Integrated Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen,Thin and Light Laptop,15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB RAM /512GB/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Quiet Blue/1.7 kg),X1504VA-NJ543WS(X1504VA) View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 Cms) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris X?/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ523WS View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 Cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris X?/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.7 Kg),X1504VA-NJ524WS View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

GET THIS

(Refurbished) ASUS Vivobook 14, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/3.09 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS View Details checkDetails

₹25,236

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr/Silver/1.70 kg), X1502ZA-EJ524WS View Details checkDetails

₹48,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i9-13900H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 16/40.64cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Black, 1.88KG, X1605VA-MB947WS,Intel IrisXe,Backlit KB, Fingerprint Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

GET THIS

Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R3-7320U, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, 1.67kg View Details checkDetails

₹34,777

GET THIS

Dell G15-5530 Gaming 13Th Gen Laptop,I7-13650Hx Processor/16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Nvidia RTX 4050 6Gb Gddr6/15.6 Fhd 120Hz 250 Nits/Win 11 + Mso21/Backlit Kb 4-Zone RGB/Dark Shadow Gray/2.65Kg-Intel View Details checkDetails

₹131,890

GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Black, 1.66kg View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

GET THIS

Dell 15 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U Processor/ 8GB/ 512GB SSD/ 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/AMD Radeon Graphics/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Black/Thin & Light-1.83kg View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

GET THIS

Dell [SmartChoice] Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9-13900HX /32GB /1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 /18.0(45.72cm) QHD 165Hz /15 Month McAfee/Backlit KB with per-Key AlienFX /3.86kg View Details checkDetails

₹367,990

GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

GET THIS

Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop, AMD 7 Series Ryzen 5-7520U Processor/8GB/512GB/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Display/Win 11 + MSO24/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/1.63kg View Details checkDetails

₹37,980

GET THIS

Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, 16GB DDR5, 512GB,NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB Orange,Windows 11 + MSO21,Dark Shadow, 2.65kg View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

GET THIS

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M3 Max chip with 16‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU, 48GB Unified Memory, 1TB) - Space Black View Details checkDetails

₹364,990

GET THIS

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Midnight View Details checkDetails

₹82,990

GET THIS

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver View Details checkDetails

₹80,990

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 39.6cm(15.6) Super Amoled 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows11/MS Office/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.46Kg), NP750QFG-KA3IN View Details checkDetails

₹127,990

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM 35.56cm(14) Dynamic Amoled 2X, 3K Display, 120Hz, Ultra Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Graphite/1.17Kg), NP940XFG-KC1IN View Details checkDetails

₹97,150

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 40.62cm(16) Touchscreen 2-in-1 3K Display, 120Hz, Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/S-Pen/Graphite/1.6Kg), NP960QFG-KA3IN View Details checkDetails

₹149,999

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i7 39.6cm (15.6) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC2IN View Details checkDetails

₹59,930

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen i5 EvoTM 33.78 cm (13.3) Touchscreen 2-in-1 AMOLED Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/with S Pen/Silver/1.04Kg), NP930QED-KB3IN View Details checkDetails

₹96,999

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) View Details checkDetails

₹55,190

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM 40.62cm(16) Touchscreen 2-in-1 3K Display, 120Hz, Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/S-Pen/Graphite/1.6Kg), NP960QFG-KA2IN View Details checkDetails

₹145,990

View More Products

Amazon Laptop Fest is live with major markdowns across premium and performance laptops. Expect over 50% off on top brands including Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung. These aren’t just entry-level models - think fast SSDs, vibrant displays, long battery life, and sleek form factors. MacBooks, gaming machines, and ultra-thin notebooks are all in the mix. A solid time to upgrade without overpaying. Choose from our top picks below.

Upgrade your tech game with up to 50% off on top laptop brands during Amazon Laptop Fest
Upgrade your tech game with up to 50% off on top laptop brands during Amazon Laptop Fest

Top offers for you:

HP laptops, over 40% off

During Amazon Laptop Fest, HP laptops are available at over 40% off. Known for their performance and reliability, these machines handle everything from editing and coding to multitasking and streaming. With fast processors, sharp displays, and solid build quality, HP’s range offers serious value for professionals, students, and creators looking to upgrade without overspending.

Best deals for you:

Lenovo laptops, over 50% off

Lenovo laptops are now over 50% off during Amazon Laptop Fest. Whether you're working, gaming, or creating, Lenovo’s diverse lineup delivers dependable power, great battery life, and sleek design. With options for professionals, students, and casual users, this is the right time to score high-performance laptops built for today’s hybrid, on-the-go lifestyle without stretching your budget.

Best deals for you:

ASUS laptops, over 40% off

ASUS laptops are getting a serious price cut during Amazon Laptop Fest—over 40% off. Whether you're chasing frame rates, juggling design work, or just want something fast and future-ready, there’s something waiting. Crisp displays, punchy performance, and designs that don’t scream “just another laptop.” This is your window to pick up a machine that does more, for less.

Best deals for you:

Dell laptops, over 40% off

Dell laptops are available at over 40% off during Amazon Laptop Fest, offering powerful machines for professionals, creators, and students alike. Dell brings strong battery life, crisp displays, and solid build quality. If you're eyeing a productivity-focused upgrade, this is a great time to invest in a trusted workhorse.

Best deals for you:

Apple MacBooks, over 40% off

Amazon Laptop Fest is offering over 40% off on Apple MacBooks - a rare chance to get sleek power without the premium sting. Whether it's the M1's smooth multitasking or the M2's blazing speed, you're looking at performance, battery life, and display clarity that rarely go on sale. Ideal for creators, coders, and everyday users who want the best of macOS at a smarter price.

Best deals for you:

Samsung notebooks, over 40% off

Samsung notebooks are now over 40% off during Amazon Laptop Fest, making this the perfect moment to switch to ultra-portable power. From AMOLED displays to long-lasting battery life and Galaxy ecosystem integration, these devices are built for seamless work and play. If you're after a thin, lightweight laptop with sharp design and smooth performance, this deal is worth a serious look.

Best deals for you:

Best laptops under 50000 in 2025 with fast boot times, full HD displays, and efficient performance for work and study

Best laptops under 40000 in 2025 that will impress you with its performance, features and technology: Top 8 picks

Best laptops for video editing April 2025: Cut, render and rule the timeline, top 10 picks from Apple, Asus and more

These laptops under 1 lakh in 2025 will redefine power in this price range with advanced features and promising tech

Best gaming laptops in India in March 2025: Top 10 picks with high-end GPUs, fast refresh rates and superior performance

Smart tech, smarter budget: Your guide to the best laptops under 40000 from brands like HP, Lenovo, and more

FAQs on laptop deals

  • What is Amazon Laptop Fest?

    A limited-time sale offering deep discounts on laptops from brands like Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung.

  • How much discount can I get?

    You can save up to 50% or more on a wide range of laptops and notebooks across categories and configurations.

  • Are Apple MacBooks part of the sale?

    Yes, select Apple MacBooks are available at over 40% off during the Amazon Laptop Fest, while stocks last.

  • Can I get gaming laptops on discount?

    Absolutely. Top gaming laptops from ASUS, Lenovo, and HP are part of the sale, with up to 50% off.

  • Is there a no-cost EMI option?

    Yes, Amazon offers no-cost EMI options on select laptops during the Laptop Fest for eligible bank cards.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

