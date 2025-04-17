Amazon Laptop Fest is live: Get over 50% off on laptops from top brands like Apple, HP, and more

Amazon Laptop Fest is live with major markdowns across premium and performance laptops. Expect over 50% off on top brands including Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung. These aren’t just entry-level models - think fast SSDs, vibrant displays, long battery life, and sleek form factors. MacBooks, gaming machines, and ultra-thin notebooks are all in the mix. A solid time to upgrade without overpaying. Choose from our top picks below. Upgrade your tech game with up to 50% off on top laptop brands during Amazon Laptop Fest

HP laptops, over 40% off

During Amazon Laptop Fest, HP laptops are available at over 40% off. Known for their performance and reliability, these machines handle everything from editing and coding to multitasking and streaming. With fast processors, sharp displays, and solid build quality, HP’s range offers serious value for professionals, students, and creators looking to upgrade without overspending.

Lenovo laptops, over 50% off

Lenovo laptops are now over 50% off during Amazon Laptop Fest. Whether you're working, gaming, or creating, Lenovo’s diverse lineup delivers dependable power, great battery life, and sleek design. With options for professionals, students, and casual users, this is the right time to score high-performance laptops built for today’s hybrid, on-the-go lifestyle without stretching your budget.

ASUS laptops, over 40% off

ASUS laptops are getting a serious price cut during Amazon Laptop Fest—over 40% off. Whether you're chasing frame rates, juggling design work, or just want something fast and future-ready, there’s something waiting. Crisp displays, punchy performance, and designs that don’t scream “just another laptop.” This is your window to pick up a machine that does more, for less.

Dell laptops, over 40% off

Dell laptops are available at over 40% off during Amazon Laptop Fest, offering powerful machines for professionals, creators, and students alike. Dell brings strong battery life, crisp displays, and solid build quality. If you're eyeing a productivity-focused upgrade, this is a great time to invest in a trusted workhorse.

Apple MacBooks, over 40% off

Amazon Laptop Fest is offering over 40% off on Apple MacBooks - a rare chance to get sleek power without the premium sting. Whether it's the M1's smooth multitasking or the M2's blazing speed, you're looking at performance, battery life, and display clarity that rarely go on sale. Ideal for creators, coders, and everyday users who want the best of macOS at a smarter price.

Samsung notebooks, over 40% off

Samsung notebooks are now over 40% off during Amazon Laptop Fest, making this the perfect moment to switch to ultra-portable power. From AMOLED displays to long-lasting battery life and Galaxy ecosystem integration, these devices are built for seamless work and play. If you're after a thin, lightweight laptop with sharp design and smooth performance, this deal is worth a serious look.

FAQs on laptop deals What is Amazon Laptop Fest? A limited-time sale offering deep discounts on laptops from brands like Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung.

How much discount can I get? You can save up to 50% or more on a wide range of laptops and notebooks across categories and configurations.

Are Apple MacBooks part of the sale? Yes, select Apple MacBooks are available at over 40% off during the Amazon Laptop Fest, while stocks last.

Can I get gaming laptops on discount? Absolutely. Top gaming laptops from ASUS, Lenovo, and HP are part of the sale, with up to 50% off.

Is there a no-cost EMI option? Yes, Amazon offers no-cost EMI options on select laptops during the Laptop Fest for eligible bank cards.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.