Amazon Laptop Fest is live: Get over 50% off on laptops from top brands like Apple, HP, and more
Apr 17, 2025 05:30 PM IST
From ultra-portables to powerful workstations, this sale covers a wide range of devices suited for work, creativity, and everyday use.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
₹83,990
|
|
|
HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg View Details
|
₹31,520
|
|
|
HP Laptop 240R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14 (35.56cm)/Ash Grey/1.47 kg/MS Office 2021 View Details
|
₹33,700
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK01ABIN View Details
|
₹34,400
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00ESIN View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R3-7320U, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, 1.67kg View Details
|
₹34,777
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM 35.56cm(14) Dynamic Amoled 2X, 3K Display, 120Hz, Ultra Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Graphite/1.17Kg), NP940XFG-KC1IN View Details
|
₹97,150
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Full-Size KB (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) fy5010tu View Details
|
₹31,999
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop(8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD), Anti Glare, Micro Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD,Win 11, Microsoft 365*, Natural Silver,1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, fy5011tu View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HP Pavilion 14, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Silver,1.41 kg), IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView,14-inch (35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, HD camera,dv2015TU View Details
|
₹72,899
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU View Details
|
₹30,890
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD(Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6inch(39.6Cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, HD Camera, fy5006tu View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 14(35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 21/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.5Kg), 82R700JJIN View Details
|
₹63,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA+ IPS, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Cloud Grey, 1.46Kg, 83BF000UIN, Backlit KB, FHD Camera, Alexa Laptop View Details
|
₹58,000
|
|
|
Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 Ryzen 7 5700U 14 (35.5Cm) AMD WUXGA+IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB Ssd/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit Kb/Fingerprint/FHD Camera/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.55Kg), 82R900HFIN View Details
|
₹68,900
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 13th Gen Intel Core i5 13420H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.46Kg), 82XD003MIN View Details
|
₹66,490
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 1, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Grey, 1.6Kg, 82R400BRIN, Integrated AMD Graphics, HD Camera, 1 Year ADP Free, Thin &Light Laptop View Details
|
₹36,490
|
|
|
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14 FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S05B00 View Details
|
₹86,000
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H 16 (40.6cm) WUXGA+ IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.89Kg), 83BG000PIN View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14 (35.6 cm) HD (1366x768) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/DOS/Iron Grey/1.6 kg) 1 Year Service Center Carry in Warranty View Details
|
₹36,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, 12th Gen, Intel Core i3-1215U,15.6 FHD, Thin & Light Laptop(8GB/512GB/Integrated Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen,Thin and Light Laptop,15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB RAM /512GB/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Quiet Blue/1.7 kg),X1504VA-NJ543WS(X1504VA) View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 Cms) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris X?/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ523WS View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 Cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris X?/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.7 Kg),X1504VA-NJ524WS View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
(Refurbished) ASUS Vivobook 14, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/3.09 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS View Details
|
₹25,236
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr/Silver/1.70 kg), X1502ZA-EJ524WS View Details
|
₹48,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i9-13900H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 16/40.64cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Black, 1.88KG, X1605VA-MB947WS,Intel IrisXe,Backlit KB, Fingerprint Laptop View Details
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dell G15-5530 Gaming 13Th Gen Laptop,I7-13650Hx Processor/16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Nvidia RTX 4050 6Gb Gddr6/15.6 Fhd 120Hz 250 Nits/Win 11 + Mso21/Backlit Kb 4-Zone RGB/Dark Shadow Gray/2.65Kg-Intel View Details
|
₹131,890
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Black, 1.66kg View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Dell 15 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U Processor/ 8GB/ 512GB SSD/ 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/AMD Radeon Graphics/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Black/Thin & Light-1.83kg View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Dell [SmartChoice] Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9-13900HX /32GB /1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 /18.0(45.72cm) QHD 165Hz /15 Month McAfee/Backlit KB with per-Key AlienFX /3.86kg View Details
|
₹367,990
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
|
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop, AMD 7 Series Ryzen 5-7520U Processor/8GB/512GB/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Display/Win 11 + MSO24/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/1.63kg View Details
|
₹37,980
|
|
|
Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, 16GB DDR5, 512GB,NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB Orange,Windows 11 + MSO21,Dark Shadow, 2.65kg View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M3 Max chip with 16‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU, 48GB Unified Memory, 1TB) - Space Black View Details
|
₹364,990
|
|
|
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Midnight View Details
|
₹82,990
|
|
|
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver View Details
|
₹80,990
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 39.6cm(15.6) Super Amoled 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows11/MS Office/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.46Kg), NP750QFG-KA3IN View Details
|
₹127,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 40.62cm(16) Touchscreen 2-in-1 3K Display, 120Hz, Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/S-Pen/Graphite/1.6Kg), NP960QFG-KA3IN View Details
|
₹149,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i7 39.6cm (15.6) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC2IN View Details
|
₹59,930
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen i5 EvoTM 33.78 cm (13.3) Touchscreen 2-in-1 AMOLED Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/with S Pen/Silver/1.04Kg), NP930QED-KB3IN View Details
|
₹96,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) View Details
|
₹55,190
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM 40.62cm(16) Touchscreen 2-in-1 3K Display, 120Hz, Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/S-Pen/Graphite/1.6Kg), NP960QFG-KA2IN View Details
|
₹145,990
|
|
