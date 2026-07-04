Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is LIVE: I tracked the best gadget and appliance deals with ways to maximise your savings
From Samsung, Apple and Sony to LG, Godrej and Philips, we found the best Amazon Prime Day Sale deals along with bank discounts and cashback offers.
Our Picks
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ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Win 11, Office 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.7Kg, X1504VA-BQ332WS, Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, 42Whrs Laptop
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
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Amazfit Balance (Smartchoice) 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO₂ Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, AI Zepp Coach(Sunset Grey)
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Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Steam Wash, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Candy Grey)
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Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR50
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Bosch 368L, 1 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator with 2.5 L Water Dispenser | 6-in-1 Convertible Storage Modes | Fresh up to 10 Days | Touch Panel | 2 Cooling System (CTC39S21AI, Steel, 2026)
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LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6in1,VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter, AS-Q19YNZE1,White)
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Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32B7382QD/TL, Clean Navy)
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Samsung Galaxy Book4 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core i5 1335U Processor | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | Windows 11 Home | ms-Office | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | NP750XGJ-LG7IN | Grey.
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ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 3),16GB RAM,512GB SSD, 3K OLED,Touchscreen, 14(35.5 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 2024,Gray, 1.2 Kg, UX5406AA-SU362WS, Copilot+ PC
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Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 5-40, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 512GB SSD, 14.0/35.56cm WXGA Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop
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HP OmniBook 3 OLED, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, 16GB DDR5 (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 2K, 16/40.6cm, 0.2 ms RT, 100% DCI-P3, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.6kg, bu0273TU, Lighter mini GaN Charger, AI Laptop
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Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Silver
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Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 8GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite Grey
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
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Lenovo Tab (Smartchoice)| 10.1 Inch Display| Wi-Fi Only| 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar Blue
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OnePlus Pad 4, Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform, 33.53cm 13.2 3.4K Screen, 144Hz Adaptive, 8 Speakers, AI Powered, PC-Level Productivity, 13,380 mAh Battery, 12GB + 512GB, WiFi,Dune Glow
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Motorola Pad 60 Neo (Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM)
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Bosch 11 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine(Glass Lid, Smart Program,Tempered Glass with Soft Closing Lid,Unique display with knob control,Dark Lake,(WOI115B0IN)
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Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)
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IFB 9 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE MXN 9014K CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Mocha)
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LG 12 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1412Z5O, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Remote Control, Onyx Black)
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Godrej 600L 3Star 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Side by Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL, Storm Blue)
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LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
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Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Refrigerator (RT45HG6A43B1HL, Black DOI, 2026 Model)
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Whirlpool 411L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 455 Steel Onyx-Z, 2s)
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Midea 661 L Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MDRS853FGG22IND, Black, Glass Finish)
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Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC(Copper, Smart View Display, 4 Way Swing,RAS.D318PCD2BS1, White)
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Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Cools Up To 52°C, Clean Filter Indication, Smart 4 Way Swing, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS18I3KOESR)
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Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter/MirAIe, AI, DustBuster, 55°C Oper., Copper Condenser, 8in1 Convertible, 4-Way, PM0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX, 2026 Model, White)
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LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection,Him Clean, AS-Q18JNXE,White)
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Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Smart Energy Display, Insta Cool, Auto Clean and PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE Gxi-CAI18EE5R36F0, White)
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Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
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Samsung 65 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA65UE85AHULXL
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Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MB-FIN
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VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ2
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LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA
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Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index
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Amazfit Balance (Smartchoice) 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO₂ Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, AI Zepp Coach(Sunset Grey)
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Boat Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Spring Blossom)
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Apple Watch SE 3 GPS + Cellular 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - S/M
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Noise Diva Araya Smartwatch for Women with AMOLED Display (850 Nits), 60 Precision-Set Crystals, Cycle Tracking, Skin Temperature, SOS with Live Location, 100+ Watch Faces - Iconic Rose Gold
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Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap)
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LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, 301 Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)
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Godrej 20 L 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black)
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Bosch 25 Litre Series 6 Built-In Microwave Oven Stainless Steel Microwave Oven (BEL554MB0I,Black) (Series 6)
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Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Black Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 60
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Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control
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KAFF 60 cm 1450 m3/hr Curved Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil Collector, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Yr Product and 10 Yr Motor Warranty | Black | K-Series KEC 60A
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Crompton Intelli Sense 1470m3/hr 90cm Box Kitchen Chimney| Filterless Autoclean| Built In Oil Collector| Touch+ Motion Sensor Control| 10 Yrs Motor & 1 Yr Overall Warranty
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Whirlpool 90cm 1500 m3/hr Autoclean Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney | Free Installation | 11 Years Warranty on Motor and 5 Years Comprehensive | CGBF PRO 903 HAC BK HOOD | Touch + Gesture Control| Black
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Amazon Prime Day Sale is finally here! So you've now got 72 hours to upgrade your gadgets or home appliances at a lesser price.
Whenever a major sale goes live, I know one thing for sure: not every "deal" is actually worth buying. Some products see genuine price drops, while others look tempting only because of flashy discount percentages. That's why, before recommending anything, I spend hours comparing prices, checking specifications, and looking at every possible way to bring the final price down.
For Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, I tracked offers across smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, wearables, and kitchen gadgets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, Dyson, Philips, and more. Along with the best deals, I've also highlighted the bank offers, cashback, exchange bonuses, and EMI benefits that can help you maximise your savings before you hit the Buy Now button.
The most in-demand Prime Day Deals that could sell out quickly
How I'm maximising my savings this Amazon Prime Day (and you can too)
Buying a product at a discounted price is only part of the saving. Before I place an order, I always check if I can stack extra offers to bring the final price down even further. Here's the checklist I'm following during Amazon Prime Day 2026.
Keep your Prime membership active
Prime members get access to exclusive deals, faster delivery, and additional cashback benefits during the sale.
Pay with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card{{/usCountry}}
Prime members get access to exclusive deals, faster delivery, and additional cashback benefits during the sale.
Pay with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card{{/usCountry}}
If you have one, it's one of the easiest ways to save more with 5% unlimited cashback, no annual fee, no-cost EMI options, and add-on cards for family members.
Stack your savings{{/usCountry}}
If you have one, it's one of the easiest ways to save more with 5% unlimited cashback, no annual fee, no-cost EMI options, and add-on cards for family members.
Stack your savings{{/usCountry}}
Never settle for the sale price alone. Before checking out, I always look for bank offers, product coupons, cashback, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI to reduce the final bill even further.
Choose Pay-in-3 for expensive purchases{{/usCountry}}
Never settle for the sale price alone. Before checking out, I always look for bank offers, product coupons, cashback, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI to reduce the final bill even further.
Choose Pay-in-3 for expensive purchases{{/usCountry}}
Buying a laptop, TV, or home appliance? Eligible orders can be split into three interest-free monthly instalments, making big-ticket purchases easier.
Prime Day offers you should know about
- Instant Bank Discount: Get up to 10% instant discount on eligible purchases made using SBI and Axis Bank Credit/Debit Cards, including select EMI transactions.
- Extra Cashback: Shop with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card to earn 5% unlimited cashback on eligible Amazon purchases.
- Prime Membership at a Lower Price: Amazon has reduced the price of its Prime plans during the sale. The Annual Prime plan costs ₹999 (down from ₹1,499), while Prime Lite is ₹599/year and Prime Shopping Edition is ₹299/year.
- Exchange Bonus: Trading in an old device or appliance can further reduce the final price on eligible products.
Best Amazon Sale deals on laptops, up to 50% off{{/usCountry}}
Buying a laptop, TV, or home appliance? Eligible orders can be split into three interest-free monthly instalments, making big-ticket purchases easier.
Prime Day offers you should know about
- Instant Bank Discount: Get up to 10% instant discount on eligible purchases made using SBI and Axis Bank Credit/Debit Cards, including select EMI transactions.
- Extra Cashback: Shop with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card to earn 5% unlimited cashback on eligible Amazon purchases.
- Prime Membership at a Lower Price: Amazon has reduced the price of its Prime plans during the sale. The Annual Prime plan costs ₹999 (down from ₹1,499), while Prime Lite is ₹599/year and Prime Shopping Edition is ₹299/year.
- Exchange Bonus: Trading in an old device or appliance can further reduce the final price on eligible products.
Best Amazon Sale deals on laptops, up to 50% off{{/usCountry}}
Laptops are one category I rarely buy at full price because major sales almost always bring the best value. Whether you're eyeing an ultraportable from Apple, a gaming machine from ASUS, a productivity-focused HP or Lenovo, or an everyday laptop from Acer or Dell, Prime Day is the time to upgrade. I've shortlisted deals that offer a genuine balance of performance, features, and price, so you don't have to spend hours comparing specifications and discounts yourself.
Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on tablets
Another category where I've consistently found great Amazon Prime Day value, it's tablets. Whether you need one for streaming, reading, online classes, sketching, or work on the go, this sale is worth exploring.
I've compared deals from Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and more to shortlist tablets that genuinely justify their discounted prices. With additional bank offers and cashback, this is one of the best opportunities to upgrade without overspending.
Amazon Sale deals on washing machines
A washing machine is a long-term investment, so I always recommend buying one only during major sale events when the savings are actually worthwhile. This Prime Day, I've picked the best deals from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, IFB, Whirlpool, and more after comparing features, wash programs, and overall value. With attractive discounts, bank offers, and cashback, it's a great time to upgrade your laundry routine while spending significantly less.
Amazon deals on refrigerators
I usually recommend waiting for a major sale before buying a refrigerator because that's when premium models become much more affordable. For this Prime Day Sale, I've shortlisted the best deals from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and more after comparing cooling performance, storage, energy efficiency, and features. If you've been planning an upgrade, this is one of the smartest times to buy while making the most of additional bank discounts and cashback offers.
ACs at up to 40% off during Amazon Prime Days 2026
If you've been putting off buying an air conditioner because of the price, this sale could change your mind. Models from LG, Carrier, Panasonic, and other reliable brands are seeing sizeable discounts, making premium features like inverter compressors, convertible cooling modes, and smart connectivity far more accessible. I've picked the deals that strike the right balance between cooling performance, energy efficiency, and long-term value—not just the biggest discounts.
Amazon Sale deals on smart TVs, up to 65% off
I've always found Prime Day to be one of the best times to buy a smart TV because this is when bigger screens and premium display technologies become far more affordable.
Whether you're considering Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, Hisense, or Xiaomi, I've shortlisted deals that stand out for picture quality, smart features, audio performance, and overall value. If you've been waiting to upgrade your home entertainment setup, these are the offers I'd look at first.
Enjoy up to 75% off on smartwatches and headphones
Wearables and audio products are among the easiest upgrades you can make without stretching your budget, especially during Prime Day. I've gone through offers on brands like Apple, Samsung, boAt, and more to find deals that are genuinely worth considering. Whether you're after better fitness tracking, longer battery life, or immersive sound, these picks offer the best mix of features, performance, and savings.
Up to 35% off on microwave ovens
A microwave oven does much more than reheat leftovers, it can grill, bake, roast, and make everyday cooking quicker and more convenient. That's why I always keep an eye on Prime Day offers before recommending one. I've shortlisted the best deals from LG, Samsung, IFB, Panasonic, and more, focusing on models that offer useful cooking modes, reliable performance, and good value for money instead of just the biggest discounts.
Amazon Prime Day deals on chimneys
A good kitchen chimney can make a noticeable difference by keeping your cooking space cleaner and reducing smoke and odours. During Prime Day, I've found some of the best offers on brands like Faber, Elica, and Kaff, making it easier to invest in a model with powerful suction, filterless technology, and convenient touch or motion controls without paying full price.
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When is Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026?
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 runs from July 4 to July 6, giving Prime members 72 hours to shop exclusive deals across gadgets, home appliances, fashion, and more.
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Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?
Yes. Most Prime Day offers are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so you'll need an active membership to access the sale and its exclusive discounts.
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How can I save more during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026?
Stack your savings by using eligible bank offers, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card cashback, product coupons, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI on eligible purchases.
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Are Prime Day discounts better than regular Amazon sales?
Prime Day typically offers some of Amazon's biggest discounts of the year, especially when combined with bank offers, cashback, and exchange deals on eligible products.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.