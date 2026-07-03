Price hike coming soon? These tablet, smartwatch and headphone deals are worth it right now

If you've been waiting for the right opportunity to buy a new tablet, smartwatch or pair of headphones, this might be the right time to make the purchase. For those of you who are unsure, the tech industry is facing a global memory shortage, which is driven by growing demand for AI-powered devices. This means major suppliers are diverting supplies from consumer electronics to AI-powered devices, which is causing severe RAM and SSD shortages, inflated hardware prices, and extended procurement lead times. Apple has already announced a hike in price of its devices including Macs, iPads and smart home devices. Additionally, smartphone makers like Nothing, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Motorola have also hiked prices of their devices. Beyond this, laptop and PC makers are also expected to raise the prices of their devices. Simply put, tech products are going to get expensive real soon, which makes this a smart window for buyers looking to upgrade their devices without paying higher prices. Tablets, smartphones and headphones will get a discount of up to 75% on Amazon. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

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Amazon Prime Day 2026 discounts Whether you're shopping for a productivity-focused tablet, a feature-packed smartwatch to track your fitness, or premium headphones for work and entertainment, purchasing your intended devices now could help you save a lot. In this context, Amazon has also the Prime Day 2026 sale, which brings major deals and discounts for the interested buyers. The annual sale event will begin on July 4 and go on till July 6, during which time interested buyers will be able to get up to 75% off on various electronic devices - making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your electronic devices before the upcoming round of price hike makes these devices less affordable.

Buyers can maximise saving using their banking credit cards, Prime membership, UPI offers, no-cost EMI options and more. Additionally, buyers can use Amazon Pay to unlock more offers. Ahead of the sale, we have rounded up some of the best offers currently available on the purchase of tablets, smartwatches and headphones. Take a peek at the top deals.