Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get these top brands' smartphones under ₹20,000 at huge discounts

Amazon has kicked off its Great Republic Day Sale 2026 in India for Prime members, bringing price cuts on smartphones across popular brands. If you’re planning to buy a smartphone and are considering options under Rs. 20,000, this is the right time to make a purchase and save big without compromises in quality. Several models in this range now offer large displays, strong batteries, and capable cameras, making the segment crowded but competitive. Get up to 35 percent off on smartphones under Rs. 20000 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. (HT Tech)

Along with reduced prices, Amazon is offering extra savings through exchange deals, bank discounts, and coupons. These offers can vary based on payment method and availability. Below is a list of smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that stand out during the ongoing sale.

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Days Sale live: iPhone 15 under ₹52,000, big deals on Samsung and OnePlus

Infinix GT 30 5G+ The Infinix GT 30 5G+ features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone carries a 64MP rear camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. A 13MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with 8GB RAM and virtual RAM support. The device packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

During the Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale, you can get it for just Rs. 18,800, down from the original price of Rs. 24,999.