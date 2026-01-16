Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get these top brands' smartphones under ₹20,000 at huge discounts

Amazon has kicked off its Great Republic Day Sale 2026 in India for Prime members, bringing price cuts on smartphones across popular brands. If you’re planning to buy a smartphone and are considering options under Rs. 20,000, this is the right time to make a purchase and save big without compromises in quality. Several models in this range now offer large displays, strong batteries, and capable cameras, making the segment crowded but competitive.
Along with reduced prices, Amazon is offering extra savings through exchange deals, bank discounts, and coupons. These offers can vary based on payment method and availability. Below is a list of smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that stand out during the ongoing sale.
The Infinix GT 30 5G+ features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone carries a 64MP rear camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. A 13MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with 8GB RAM and virtual RAM support. The device packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
During the Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale, you can get it for just Rs. 18,800, down from the original price of Rs. 24,999.
CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Its rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. A 16MP front camera manages selfies.
During the Amazon Republic Day sale, you can get it for just Rs. 18,397, down from the original price of Rs. 22,999.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
iQOO Z10R 5G
The iQOO Z10R 5G features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and supports up to 12GB RAM, with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The phone includes a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a 2MP depth sensor. A 32MP front camera supports 4K video recording.
During the Amazon Republic Day sale, you can get it for just Rs. 18,499, down from the original price of Rs. 23,499.
Realme Narzo 90 5G sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor and offers up to 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The phone includes a 50MP rear camera and a 50MP front camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging.
During the Amazon Republic Day sale, you can get it for just Rs. 15,999, down from the original price of Rs. 18,999.
Oppo A79 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable via microSD card. It includes a 50MP main rear camera, a 2MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP front camera. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support powers the device.
During the Amazon Republic Day sale, you can get it for just Rs. 16,490, down from the original price of Rs. 22,999.
Oppo K13 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone includes a 50MP rear camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front camera. It houses a 7,000mAh battery aimed at longer usage between charges.
During the Amazon Republic Day sale, you can get it for just Rs. 18,030, down from the original price of Rs. 22,999.