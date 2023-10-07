Amazon Sale 2023: Avail up to 75% off on headphones and earbuds

The annual Amazon Great Indian Festival is here. In 2023, like in the years gone by, you can get hefty discounts on a host of products, ranging from gadgets, electronic items, home and kitchen appliances to fashion and beauty products and healthcare products. Among the gadgets that are immensely popular among youth are headphones and earbuds. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Headphones and earbuds offer flexibility to the user.

Sale seasons are an ideal opportunity to snag headphones and earbuds at discounted prices. Whether it's high-end noise-cancelling headphones or affordable wireless earbuds, sales offer a chance to save big while upgrading your audio experience. With deals aplenty, it's the perfect time to find your favourite audio gear without breaking the bank.

A cursory glance at search results on Google will tell you how popular these humble gadgets are on the internet. But what's so special about headphones and earbuds? They have become indispensable in today's world for several compelling reasons. Firstly, they provide personal audio experiences, allowing individuals to enjoy music, podcasts, and calls without disturbing others. Secondly, they offer a refuge from the noise and distractions of modern life, aiding concentration and reducing stress. In the realm of fitness, they enhance workouts by delivering motivational tunes and tracking progress. Additionally, they enable hands-free communication and virtual assistant access, promoting convenience and multitasking. With wireless technology, they grant mobility and freedom, making them essential companions in our fast-paced, interconnected world.

There are a plethora of choices out there, if one sets out to check them out. That can sometimes get rather confusing. Having said so, some brands often come to the mind when we talk of these gadgets. Think boAt, JBL, Noise, Blaupunkt and Boult Audio - these names are frequently thrown around. We have bunched together headphones and earbuds from some of the best loved brands and ones that are available at heavily discounted rates as part of Amazon sale. While Prime members can avail them from October 7 onwards, the rest can make use of this sale from October 8, 2023.

boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Headphones with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)

The boAt Airdopes 141 is a marvel of wireless audio technology. With a staggering 42 hours of playtime, these Truly Wireless In-Ear Headphones are designed to keep you immersed in your music for longer. The Low Latency Mode caters to gamers, ensuring a lag-free audio experience. Powered by ENx Tech, they deliver clear and crisp sound quality. IPX4 water resistance makes them ideal for workouts and outdoor adventures. The smooth touch controls allow you to manage music playback and calls effortlessly. In a sleek Bold Black finish, the Airdopes 141 are the perfect blend of style and performance for on-the-go music lovers. Go grab one of these during Amazon sale.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141:

42 hours of playtime for extended usage

Low Latency Mode ideal for gaming

ENx Tech for clear and immersive audio

IPX4 water resistance for outdoor activities

Smooth touch controls for convenient operation

Pros Cons Exceptional battery life Limited colour options Low Latency Mode enhances gaming No active noise cancellation

B09N3ZNHTY

boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds with 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, Low Latency Mode, 13mm Drivers, ASAP™ Charge, IPX4, IWP™, Touch Controls & BT v5.3(Classic Black)

The boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds in Classic Black is an epitome of wireless audio innovation. With an incredible 50 hours of playtime, these earbuds ensure uninterrupted music and calls throughout the day. Equipped with Quad Microphones and ENx Technology, they offer crystal-clear call quality and immersive sound. The Low Latency Mode enhances your gaming experience by minimizing audio lag. The 13mm drivers deliver deep bass and detailed audio. With ASAP Charge, IPX4 water resistance, IWP technology for instant pairing, and intuitive touch controls, these earbuds are designed to elevate your audio experience to new heights. Check these out during Amazon sale.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds:

50 hours of playtime for extended use

Quad Microphones with ENx™ Tech for crystal-clear calls

Low Latency Mode reduces audio lag for gamers

13mm drivers for deep bass and clear audio

ASAP™ Charge feature for quick battery top-ups

Pros Cons Exceptional battery life Limited colour options High-quality call audio with Quad Mics Not the most compact earbud design

B0BSGQTVP1

Boult Audio Newly Launched Z60 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Quad Mic ENC Clear Calling, 50ms Low Latency Gaming, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS, Bluetooth 5.3, 13mm Bass Drivers (Raven Black)

Experience the future of audio with the Boult Audio Z60 True Wireless Earbuds in Raven Black. These earbuds offer an astounding 60 hours of playtime, ensuring your music never stops. Equipped with Quad Mic ENC technology, they provide crystal-clear calling quality, making them perfect for meetings and conversations. With just 50ms of latency, they are a gamer's delight, ensuring a lag-free experience. The 13mm bass drivers deliver powerful sound, immersing you in your favourite tunes. These IPX5-rated earbuds are resistant to water and sweat, and with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, they offer a seamless and reliable connection for all your audio needs.

Specifications of Boult Audio Z60 True Wireless Earbuds:

Impressive 60 hours of playtime for extended usage

Quad Mic ENC technology ensures clear calling quality

Low latency of just 50ms, ideal for gaming

IPX5-rated earbuds for water and sweat resistance

Powerful 13mm bass drivers deliver immersive sound

Pros Cons Exceptionally long battery life Limited colour options Crystal-clear call quality No active noise cancellation

B0CBTXDVFX

boAt Airdopes Atom 81 True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, 13MM Drivers,Super Low Latency(50ms), ASAP™ Charge, BT v5.3(Opal Black)

The boAt Airdopes Atom 81 is that product where cutting-edge technology meets exceptional audio. These True Wireless Earbuds in Opal Black boast an astounding 50 hours of playtime, ensuring your music never stops. Equipped with Quad Microphones and ENx Technology, they provide crystal-clear call quality, making them ideal for work and communication. With just 50ms of low latency, gamers can enjoy lag-free action. The 13mm drivers deliver powerful and immersive sound, elevating your audio experience. Plus, the ASAP Charge feature ensures quick battery top-ups. These earbuds, featuring BT v5.3, are the perfect blend of style, performance and convenience.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes Atom 81:

Exceptional 50 hours of playtime for extended listening

Quad Microphones with ENx Technology for clear calls

Super low latency of just 50ms, perfect for gamers

Powerful 13mm drivers deliver immersive sound

ASAP Charge ensures quick battery top-ups

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Limited colour options Crystal-clear call quality No active noise cancellation

B0BKG5PQ6T

JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds with Mic, 20 Hours Playtime, Deep Bass Sound, Dual Connect Technology, Quick Charge,Comfort Fit Ergonomic Design, Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)

Experience superior audio with the JBL Wave 200 In-Ear TWS Earbuds in sleek Black. These earbuds are your perfect companion for an immersive listening experience. With 20 hours of playtime, they'll keep you grooving all day. The deep bass sound adds richness to your music. Dual Connect Technology allows you to use a single earbud when needed. Quick Charge ensures you're never out of music for long. Their ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit during long listening sessions. Plus, they support voice assistants for hands-free control. Elevate your audio with the JBL Wave 200 Earbuds and enjoy music like never before.

Specifications of JBL Wave 200 In-Ear TWS Earbuds:

20 hours of playtime for extended usage

Deep bass sound delivers rich audio

Dual Connect Technology allows single earbud use

Quick Charge feature for fast battery top-ups

Comfort fit ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort

Pros Cons Extended playtime for uninterrupted use Limited colour options Deep bass sound for rich audio No active noise cancellation

B09XSJ8XF4

Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Snow White)

The Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds in elegant Snow White. These earbuds redefine your audio experience with an astounding 45 hours of playtime, ensuring you're always in the groove. Equipped with Quad Microphones featuring Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), your calls will be crystal clear even in noisy environments. The Instacharge feature gives you 200 minutes of playback with just a 10-minute charge. The 13mm driver delivers powerful sound, and with low latency and BT v5.2 connectivity, these earbuds are perfect for both music lovers and gamers. Elevate your audio game with the Noise Buds VS104 Earbuds.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds:

Impressive 45 hours of playtime for extended use

Quad Microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear calls

Instacharge feature provides 200 minutes of playback in just 10 minutes

Powerful 13mm driver delivers immersive sound

Low latency and BT v5.2 for seamless connectivity

Pros Cons Extended battery life Limited colour options Crystal-clear call quality with ENC No active noise cancellation

B09Y5N4M7Z

boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds with 32 dB ANC, 42 HRS Playback, 50ms Low Latency Beast™ Mode, IWP™ Tech, Signature Sound, Quad Mics with ENx™, ASAP™ Charge, USB Type-C Port & IPX5(Gunmetal Black)

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds in sleek Gunmetal Black is where cutting-edge technology meets extraordinary audio. With an impressive 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), they immerse you in your music by blocking out distractions. These earbuds offer a remarkable 42 hours of playback time, ensuring you're never out of tunes. The 50ms low latency Beast Mode is perfect for gamers, offering a lag-free experience. IWP Technology simplifies pairing, while Quad Microphones with ENx ensure crystal-clear calls. The ASAP Charge feature tops up your battery quickly, and the IPX5 rating keeps them safe from water and sweat. Enjoy signature sound with boAt Airdopes 141.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds:

32 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for immersive audio

Impressive 42 hours of playback time for extended usage

50ms low latency Beast™ Mode ideal for gaming

IWP™ Technology for simplified pairing

Quad Microphones with ENx™ Technology for crystal-clear calls

Pros Cons ANC feature for immersive audio Limited colour options Extended battery life No wireless charging

B0C7QS9M38

boAt Rockerz 245 v2 Pro Wireless Neckband with Up to 30 hrs Playtime, ENxᵀᴹ Tech, ASAPᵀᴹ Charge, BEASTᵀᴹ Mode, Dual Pairing, Magnetic Buds,USB Type-C Interface&IPX5(Active Black)

Check out the boAt Rockerz 245 v2 Pro Wireless Neckband in stylish Active Black that has been designed to elevate your audio experience. With a remarkable 30 hours of playtime, these neckbands keep your music going all day long. ENx Technology ensures superior audio quality, and the BEAST Mode offers deep bass for music enthusiasts. The ASAP Charge feature provides quick battery top-ups. Dual pairing allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously. Magnetic buds ensure secure storage when not in use, and the USB Type-C interface simplifies charging. With an IPX5 rating, these neckbands are water and sweat-resistant, making them ideal for active lifestyles. Pick one of these during the Amazon sale.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 245 v2 Pro Wireless Neckband:

Impressive 30 hours of playtime for extended usage

ENxᵀᴹ Technology for superior audio quality

BEASTᵀᴹ Mode delivers deep bass for music enthusiasts

Dual pairing allows connection to two devices simultaneously

Magnetic buds for secure storage when not in use

Pros Cons Extended battery life Limited colour options Enhanced bass with BEASTᵀᴹ Mode No active noise cancellation

B0CC8VF47L

Also read: Immerse in music with high-quality over-ear headphones



Blaupunkt Newly Launched Btw100 Xtreme Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds I 99H Playtime* I Quad Mic I Crispr Enc Tech I Gaming Mode I Turbovolt Charging I Bt Version 5.3 (Black),in-Ear

The Blaupunkt BTW100 Xtreme Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in sleek Black is a true game-changer in audio technology. With an astounding 99 hours of playtime, these earbuds ensure you're always connected to your music. Equipped with Quad Microphones featuring Crispr ENC technology, your calls will be crystal clear even in noisy environments. The Gaming Mode reduces latency, making them perfect for gamers. Turbovolt Charging ensures rapid battery top-ups. With Bluetooth version 5.3, these earbuds offer seamless connectivity. Experience audio like never before with Blaupunkt's BTW100 Xtreme Earbuds, designed to elevate your listening experience to the next level. You should check this out during the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Blaupunkt BTW100 Xtreme Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds:

Impressive 99 hours of playtime for extended usage

Quad Microphones with Crispr ENC technology for crystal-clear calls

Gaming Mode reduces latency for an enhanced gaming experience

Turbovolt Charging ensures rapid battery top-ups

Bluetooth version 5.3 for seamless connectivity

Pros Cons Exceptional battery life Limited colour options Crystal-clear call quality with Quad Mics May not fit securely in all ear shapes

B0C8NY7ZHQ

Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (Blue)

The Boult Audio's Z40 True Wireless Earbuds in vibrant Blue is designed to redefine your audio experience. With an incredible 60 hours of playtime, these earbuds ensure you enjoy your music all day long. The Zen ENC Mic guarantees crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments. Experience low latency gaming for an immersive gaming experience. With Type-C fast charging, your earbuds are ready to go in no time. This product is a Made in India one; these earbuds feature 10mm Rich Bass Drivers that deliver a powerful audio experience. With an IPX5 rating, they are water-resistant, making them perfect for active lifestyles. Stay connected with Bluetooth 5.3 technology. Check them out at the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Boult Audio's Z40 True Wireless Earbuds:

Impressive 60 hours of playtime for extended usage

Zen ENC Mic ensures crystal-clear calls

Low latency gaming mode for immersive gaming

Type-C fast charging for quick top-ups

Proudly Made in India with high-quality manufacturing

10mm Rich Bass Drivers deliver powerful audio

IPX5 water-resistant for active lifestyles

Bluetooth 5.3 technology for reliable connectivity

Pros Cons Exceptional battery life Limited colour options Crystal-clear call quality with Zen™ ENC Might not fit securely in all ear shapes

B0BQN2RMJF

Best value for money

The boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds stands out as the best value for money product. With an impressive 50 hours of playtime, quad microphones, low latency mode, and 13mm drivers, it offers a feature-rich experience at a reasonable price. These earbuds also come with ASAP Charge, IPX4 water resistance, and touch controls, making them a well-rounded choice for both music enthusiasts and gamers. The blend of performance, battery life, and affordability makes them a standout in the value-for-money category.





Best deal on headphones and earbuds

As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, the best deal among the mentioned headphones and earbuds is the "boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds." Offering an incredible 50 hours of playtime, quad microphones for crystal-clear calls, low latency mode for gamers, and 13mm drivers for immersive audio, it provides exceptional value at a discounted price. With ASAP Charge, IPX4 rating, and touch controls, these earbuds deliver an all-encompassing audio experience that's hard to beat. During the sale, this offer stands out as an unbeatable deal for those seeking high-quality wireless earbuds at an affordable price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!